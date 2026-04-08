On April 13 and 14, two of our partners, Marie-Douce Huard and René-Martin Langlois, will be participating in the Strategic Days on Construction with Public...

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On April 13 and 14, two of our partners, Marie-Douce Huard and René-Martin Langlois, will be participating in the Strategic Days on Construction with Public and Parapublic Clients in Québec, presented by Open Forum Ouvert.

Marie-Douce will be co-chairing the event. She will also be speaking at the session L'obligation de coopération: une exigence floue mais incontournable dans l'exécution des contrats de construction [The duty to cooperate: a vague yet unavoidable requirement in the performance of construction contracts], alongside Marie-Hélène Dufour, Assistant Professor of Law at the Université de Sherbrooke.

René-Martin will be speaking at the session Le traitement des risques dans les modes de réalisation de projet intégrée [The management of risk in integrated project delivery methods], alongside Xavier Lafontaine, Vice-President, Legal Affairs and Quality at EBC Inc.

Link to further details: CONSTRUCTION WITH A CLIENT - OpenForumOuvert This event will be held in French only.

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