A New Vision For Toronto's Avenues

The City of Toronto (the City) is proposing to enact Official Plan Amendment 778 (OPA 778), which would establish a new framework for development along major streets, known as Avenues. If enacted, OPA 778 would prescribe new height restrictions for development along Avenues, other than within close proximity to higher-order transit. OPA 778 also introduces other built-form requirements and policies to address the displacement of small businesses.

Summary of OPA 778

OPA 778 proposes to update the vision and policy direction for the City's existing and proposed Avenues. A summary of the OPA's notable changes is below.

Topic Summary What this means for you Built Form Requirements OPA 778 requires development along designated Avenues that are in the Apartment Neighbourhoods and Mixed-Use Areas designations to develop up to the height and scale of a mid-rise building. OPA 778 permits high-rise development within a 500-800 metre walking distance of subway, light rail transit, and GO rail stations identified on Map 4 of the City of Toronto Official Plan. If enacted as described, OPA 778 would introduce height limits for Mixed-Use Areas and Apartment Neighbourhoods along Avenues outside of higher-order transit. Currently, the City's Official Plan does not limit building heights outside of Neighbourhoods. The policy direction proposed in OPA 778 would accordingly appear to conflict with current Official Plan policies that permit tall buildings in areas beyond higher-order transit, such as at the corner of two Avenues. Pursuant to the City's recently updated Mid-Rise Building Guidelines (the Guidelines), mid-rise buildings may have heights up to 14 storeys when adjacent to streets with a 45-metre right-of-way. The Guidelines also contemplate permissions for additional height (i.e., taller than the adjacent right-of-way) on deeper lots. If enacted as proposed, official plan amendments will be required to pursue development above a mid-rise building typology. Extending and Introducing New Avenues OPA 778 proposes to extend and introduce approximately 283 kilometres of Avenues across the City, based on proximity to higher-order transit, Employment Areas, major post-secondary institutions, and opportunities to connect existing Avenues. The designation of new streets as Avenues will impact the built-form permissions available to development. While some sites will receive greater development permissions, other sites that were not along Avenues, but which could be slated for intensification, may experience reduced growth. Avenue Studies Currently, the City's Official Plan requires the City to perform Avenue studies to re-urbanize current Avenues. The City also requires applicants to complete an Avenue Segment Review as part of a complete application for rezoning and official plan amendments along Avenues that occurred before the City completed an Avenue Study. OPA 778 proposes to delete both requirements. Instead, where intensification is contemplated adjacent to lands designated as Neighbourhoods or Apartment Neighbourhoods, City Council may determine if an area-based study or a Secondary Plan is required following community consultation. The removal of Avenue Segment Reviews is expected to streamline the application review process and standardize requirements for development along Avenues. OPA 778 allows the City to continue to require such studies to occur where, in staff's opinion, future intensification is contemplated near low-rise communities. Urban Design and Cultural Heritage OPA 778 includes new policies that propose to "activate" the ground floor of buildings and contribute to "placemaking." OPA 778 proposes to minimize ground floor residential uses in Mixed-Use Areas and Apartment Neighbourhoods. OPA 778 does not describe in detailed language what type of uses would "activate" the ground floor or how development is intended to "contribute to placemaking." Addressing Displacement OPA 778 includes policies requiring the submission of a consultation strategy as part of a complete application if the development would result in the displacement of existing small businesses and community service providers, particularly those operated by and/or serving racialized and marginalized populations. The consultation strategy must demonstrate how the applicant will: (1) consult the local community on their need for such services; (2) consult existing small businesses and community service providers on the potential for their return; and (3) notify such entities of the application. OPA 778 does not define "small business" or "community service provider" and does not prescribe the form of the consultation strategy. Staff anticipate that applicants can provide this information through existing application requirements, such as a planning rationale or a public consultation strategy report.

Next Steps

The City's Planning and Housing Committee considered and recommended adoption of OPA 778 at its January 23, 2025, meeting. City Council will next consider the adoption of OPA 778 on February 5, 2025. We encourage all interested persons to consider the proposal and submit their comments to Council in advance of that date.

Toronto's Planning and Housing Committee has also directed staff to bring forward further official plan and zoning by-law amendments to re-designate and rezone lands along Avenues and to re-designate Neighbourhoods. As OPA 778 relies upon the delineation of Protected Major Transit Station Areas, which must be approved by the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, the City is also directing staff to move forward in advance of any decision to approve the Protected Major Transit Station Areas by requiring staff to use best efforts to identify height and zoning permissions for lands within those areas.

