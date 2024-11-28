Saskatchewan Announces Plans For Construction And Infrastructure Investment In 2024 Throne Speech

On November 25, 2024, the first session of Saskatchewan's new Legislative Assembly opened with the Lieutenant Governor's Speech from the Throne, outlining plans and initiatives for the further development of health care, education, and child care infrastructure in Saskatchewan.

In the Speech from the Throne, the Government of Saskatchewan outlined the following plans and initiatives for additional investment in health care, education and child care infrastructure.

Health Care

The Government committed to investing more than $2.6 billion into health care infrastructure over the course of four years. It highlighted that the Regina Urgent Care Centre is operational and has provided medical care and mental health services to approximately 14,000 patients. The Government also emphasized that another urgent care centre in Saskatoon is under construction – in partnership with Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments.

In addition to the existing urgent care centre in Regina, the Government announced plans to open additional urgent care centres in Saskatoon, Prince Albert, North Battleford, Moose Jaw and Regina. To further address the demand for health care infrastructure in Saskatchewan, the Government announced that five new hospitals are under development in Prince Albert, Weyburn, Esterhazy, Rosthern and Yorkton.

The Government also highlighted its commitment to creating 500 addiction treatment and recovery spaces across Saskatchewan.

Education and Child Care

The Speech from the Throne addressed 14 new or consolidated school projects and three major renovations underway in Saskatchewan. Building upon these commitments, the Government announced that it has initiated planning for the construction of nine additional schools and two major renovations. The Government also stated it will be creating a new School Playground Equipment Fund to help fund 50% of the cost of new playground projects.

Lastly, the Government noted that 5,100 childcare spaces are currently under development, and its target to provide funding for the development of 12,000 additional child care spaces by the end of the next fiscal year.

Key takeaways

While other challenges, such as labour shortages, supply chain disruption, productivity concerns and inflation persist, the Government of Saskatchewan's plans for continued infrastructure investment in health care and education suggest that major public infrastructure projects will continue to drive the construction industry in Saskatchewan over the next several years.

