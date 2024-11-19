ARTICLE
19 November 2024

WATCH – Construction Law Update: Key Cases From 2023-2024 (Video)

On November 23, 2024, our Infrastructure, Construction & Procurement group hosted a webinar "Construction Law Update: Key Cases from 2023-2024". Speakers included Satinder Sidhu, Partner and Moderator, and Scott Lamb, Partner.
Clark Wilson's lawyers carefully analyzed several key cases from 2023-2024 and presented a retrospective to assist construction professionals in navigating this risk-prone industry.

In this webinar, attendees explored key findings, principles, and developments in construction claims over the past few years.

Topics covered included:

  • Builders' Lien Update — the procedural requirements under the Builders Lien Act, what lands can be liened, time limits to file and damages for wrongful filing.
  • Construction Defects — what is the liability of developers?
  • Construction Safety — how does health and safety legislation for workplaces apply to cities?
  • Bonds — what are the consequences of misrepresentation?
  • Contract Interpretation — exclusion clauses and contract contingencies.

Watch or listen to the recorded seminar and download a copy of the presentation slides below.

Watch:

Download:

Click HERE to download a copy of the presentation slides.

Listen:

