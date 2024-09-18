On August 29, 2022, the Alberta Prompt Payment and Construction Lien Act (the Act) and accompanying regulations, the Prompt Payment and Adjudication Regulation, came into force.1 The Act amended some of the builders' lien rules that stakeholders in the construction industry have become accustomed to while working in Western Canada. It also added new prompt payment obligations and introduced an adjudication regime for resolving disputes.

Under the Act, all contracts and subcontracts that were in existence prior to August 29, 2022, were granted a two-year transition period and were temporarily exempt from compliance with the provisions of the Act.2 The two-year transition period has now ended, meaning that all contracts and subcontracts that do not conform with the provisions of the Act and regulations must now be amended.3

