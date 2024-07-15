ARTICLE
15 July 2024

2024 Spring Construction Law Forum (Video)

GW
Gowling WLG

Contributor

Gowling WLG logo
Gowling WLG is an international law firm built on the belief that the best way to serve clients is to be in tune with their world, aligned with their opportunity and ambitious for their success. Our 1,400+ legal professionals and support teams apply in-depth sector expertise to understand and support our clients’ businesses.
Explore
Lexpert Firm Profile
Gowling WLG's Infrastructure & Construction Group hosted their annual Spring Construction Law Forum on June 20, 2024
Canada Real Estate and Construction
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Gowling WLG's Infrastructure & Construction Group hosted their annual Spring Construction Law Forum on June 20, 2024 where they provided legislative and case law updates, along with a formal presentation and panel discussion on the new best practices in health and safety resulting from the Supreme Court of Canada ruling in R. v Greater Sudbury (City).

Guest panelist

  • Olga S. Morozova, Senior Legal Counsel, Dragados

Download the case law updates presentation

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Gowling WLG
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More