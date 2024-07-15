2024 Spring Construction Law Forum (Video)

Gowling WLG's Infrastructure & Construction Group hosted their annual Spring Construction Law Forum on June 20, 2024 where they provided legislative and case law updates, along with a formal presentation and panel discussion on the new best practices in health and safety resulting from the Supreme Court of Canada ruling in R. v Greater Sudbury (City).
Guest panelist
- Olga S. Morozova, Senior Legal Counsel, Dragados
