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20 October 2026

Legislative Update Report No. 2026-19 Le Bulletin D’actualités Législatives

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Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 09/24 to 10/07.
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Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 09/24 to 10/07.

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
Alberta / Alberta Nunavut / Nunavut
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique Ontario / Ontario
Manitoba / Manitoba Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick Quebec / Québec
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only
C-40 Strengthening Canada’s Defence Sector Act

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only
S-7 Cutting Red Tape for All Canadians Act

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, October 7, 2026:

Canada Wildlife Act
Financial Administration Act
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

SOR/2026-200 Regulations Amending the Wildlife Area Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Fisheries Act

SOR/2026-199 Regulations Amending the Atlantic Fishery Regulations, 1985

Employment Insurance Act

SOR/2026-203 Regulations Amending the Employment Insurance Regulations (Pilot Project No. 25)

Nuclear Liability and Compensation Act

SOR/2026-198 Regulations Amending the Nuclear Liability and Compensation Act and the Nuclear Liability and Compensation Regulations

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2026-195 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations

Species at Risk Act

SI/2026-50 Order Acknowledging Receipt of the Assessments Done Under Subsection 23(1) of the Species at Risk Act (Canada Warbler and Six Other Wildlife Species)
SI/2026-52 Order Acknowledging Receipt of the Assessments Done Under Subsection 23(1) of the Species at Risk Act (Basking Shark Atlantic Population and 14 Other Wildlife Species)
SOR/2026-201 Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act (Canada Warbler and Six Other Wildlife Species)

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 26, 2026:

Cannabis Act

  • Order Amending the Cannabis Tracking System Order (Streamlining of Requirements)

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 3, 2026:

Canada Labour Code

  • Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (First Aid Kits)

Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act

  • Regulations Amending the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Regulations

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

October 8, 2026

  • Bill C-27, Final Self-Government Agreement for the Tlegohli Got’ine Act — Chapter No. 23

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 26, 2026:

Aeronautics Act

  • Interim Order No. 3 (2026) Respecting Certain ICAO Requirements (Aircraft Tracking and Location of Aircraft in Distress)

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Ministerial Condition No. 22632
  • Guidance on Residential Premise Plumbing Pathogens and Water Quality

Office of the Superintendent of Financial institutions

  •  Assessment of Pension Plans Regulations — Basic rate

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 3, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Notice to develop regulations respecting carcinogenicity, mutagenicity, and reproductive toxicity of a substance under section 67 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Canada Marine Act

  • Vancouver Fraser Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 26, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Expiry review RR-2025-008 — Notice of order — Photovoltaic modules and laminates
  • File PR-2026-040 — Notice of inquiry — Quarry and haul services
  • File PR-2026-044 — Notice of inquiry — Information technology service delivery

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions
  • Notices of consultation
  • Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 3, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-016
  • Inquiry NQ-2026-002 — Notice of finding — Forged grinding media
  • Inquiry NQ-2026-006 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Wheat gluten

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 26, 2026:

Copyright board

  • Television Retransmission Tariff (2014-2018)

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, September 29, 2026:

Access to Information Act

Alta Reg 224/2026 Designation of Public Bodies Amendment Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King’s Printer

Private Vocational Training Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 17

  • Sections 1 to 4, 5(a), (b) and (d) to (i), 6 to 8, 9, to the extent that it enacts sections 3.1, 3.2 and 3.4 of the Private Vocational Training Act, 10 to 24, 25(a), (b), to the extent that it enacts section 24(a.1), (a.3) and (a.4) of the Private Vocational Training Act, and (c) to (h), 26 and 27 of the Private Vocational Training Amendment Act, 2025 in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 339/2026)

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, September 29, 2026:

Securities Act

  • Amendments to National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure
  • Amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds
  • Amendments to National Instrument 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 29, 2026:

Financial Institutions Act

BC Reg 163/2026 Enacts Credit Union Capital Requirements Rules

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
56 The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment Act
58 The Limitations Amendment Act (Intimate Partner Violence)

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Pharmaceutical Act

Man Reg 101/2026 Pharmaceutical Regulation, amendment

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act

Man Reg 102/2026 General Regulation, amendment

The Employment Standards Code

Man Reg 106/2026 Employment Standards Regulation, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Official Time Amendment Act, SM 2023, c 4

  • Act in force October 31, 2026. (OIC 221/2026)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, September 30, 2026:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comment

  • Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds (Proposed Amendments).

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 7, 2026:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

  • The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, National Instrument 54 101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer and changes to Companion Policy 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, Companion Policy 54 101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer (Amendments and Changes).

Notice of Repeal

  • Adoption of the repeal of Local Rule 25-501 Designation as a Market Participant (LR 25-501) and Local Rule 81-510 Self-Dealing (LR 81-510) (together, the Local Rules).

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

  • No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, September 30, 2026:

Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Act

NWT Reg 098-2026 Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Regulations, amendment

Notices / Avis

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, September 30, 2026:

Securities Act

  • Changes to Companion Policy 11-207CP Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 2, 2026:

Insurance Act

NS Reg 208/2026 Automobile Insurance Contract Mandatory Conditions Regulations — amendment
NS Reg 209/2026 Automobile Insurance Contract Mandatory Conditions Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 2, 2026:

An Act Respecting Agriculture, Energy and Natural Resources, SNS 2025, c 4

  • Schedule A, being the Agricultural Weed Control Act, in force September 22, 2026. (NS Reg 210/2026)

Nunavut / Nunavut

  • No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Building Code Act, 1992

O Reg 325/26 Building Code, amending O Reg 163/24

Health Insurance Act

O Reg 326/26 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

October 1, 2026
Targeted Amendments to the Leave to Construct Framework for Electricity Transmission Projects — Comments by October 31, 2026

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, October 3, 2026:

Ontario Securities Commission

  • Amendments to Implement an Access Model for Certain Continuous Disclosure Documents of Non-investment Fund Reporting Issuers

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, September 26, 2026:

Coroners Act

EC2026-898 Regulations, amendment

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2026-955  Pharmacist and Pharmacy Technician Regulations, amendment

Quebec / Québec

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 7 octobre 2026:

Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles

  • Règlement sur les pourcentages applicables aux fins de fixer la cotisation des employeurs tenus personnellement au paiement des prestations pour l’année 2027
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 7, 2026:

Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases

  • Regulation respecting the applicable percentages for the purposes of levying the assessment on employers personally liable for the payment of benefits for 2027
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, October 2, 2026:

The Securities Act, 1988

Sask Reg 65/2026 The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 51-102 and NI 54-101) Amendment Regulations, 2026

Yukon / Yukon

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
6 Act to Amend the Workers Safety and Compensation Act (2026)
7 Finance Statute Law Amendment Act (2026)
8 Act to Amend the Residential Tenancies Act (2026)
10 Judicial Remuneration and Administration Amendments Act (2026)
11 Yukon Firearms Act
12 Miscellaneous Statute Law Amendment Act, 2026
13 Labour Relations Boards Statutes Amendment Act (2026)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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