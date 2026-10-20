Legislative Update Report No. 2026-19 Le Bulletin D’actualités Législatives

In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-40
|Strengthening Canada’s Defence Sector Act
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-7
|Cutting Red Tape for All Canadians Act
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, October 7, 2026:
Canada Wildlife Act
Financial Administration Act
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
|SOR/2026-200
|Regulations Amending the Wildlife Area Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations
Fisheries Act
|SOR/2026-199
|Regulations Amending the Atlantic Fishery Regulations, 1985
Employment Insurance Act
|SOR/2026-203
|Regulations Amending the Employment Insurance Regulations (Pilot Project No. 25)
Nuclear Liability and Compensation Act
|SOR/2026-198
|Regulations Amending the Nuclear Liability and Compensation Act and the Nuclear Liability and Compensation Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2026-195
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
Species at Risk Act
|SI/2026-50
|Order Acknowledging Receipt of the Assessments Done Under Subsection 23(1) of the Species at Risk Act (Canada Warbler and Six Other Wildlife Species)
|SI/2026-52
|Order Acknowledging Receipt of the Assessments Done Under Subsection 23(1) of the Species at Risk Act (Basking Shark Atlantic Population and 14 Other Wildlife Species)
|SOR/2026-201
|Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act (Canada Warbler and Six Other Wildlife Species)
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 26, 2026:
Cannabis Act
- Order Amending the Cannabis Tracking System Order (Streamlining of Requirements)
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 3, 2026:
Canada Labour Code
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (First Aid Kits)
Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act
- Regulations Amending the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Regulations
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
October 8, 2026
- Bill C-27, Final Self-Government Agreement for the Tlegohli Got’ine Act — Chapter No. 23
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 26, 2026:
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order No. 3 (2026) Respecting Certain ICAO Requirements (Aircraft Tracking and Location of Aircraft in Distress)
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 22632
- Guidance on Residential Premise Plumbing Pathogens and Water Quality
Office of the Superintendent of Financial institutions
- Assessment of Pension Plans Regulations — Basic rate
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 3, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice to develop regulations respecting carcinogenicity, mutagenicity, and reproductive toxicity of a substance under section 67 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Canada Marine Act
- Vancouver Fraser Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 26, 2026:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review RR-2025-008 — Notice of order — Photovoltaic modules and laminates
- File PR-2026-040 — Notice of inquiry — Quarry and haul services
- File PR-2026-044 — Notice of inquiry — Information technology service delivery
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 3, 2026:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-016
- Inquiry NQ-2026-002 — Notice of finding — Forged grinding media
- Inquiry NQ-2026-006 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Wheat gluten
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 26, 2026:
Copyright board
- Television Retransmission Tariff (2014-2018)
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, September 29, 2026:
Access to Information Act
|Alta Reg 224/2026
|Designation of Public Bodies Amendment Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King’s Printer
Private Vocational Training Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 17
- Sections 1 to 4, 5(a), (b) and (d) to (i), 6 to 8, 9, to the extent that it enacts sections 3.1, 3.2 and 3.4 of the Private Vocational Training Act, 10 to 24, 25(a), (b), to the extent that it enacts section 24(a.1), (a.3) and (a.4) of the Private Vocational Training Act, and (c) to (h), 26 and 27 of the Private Vocational Training Amendment Act, 2025 in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 339/2026)
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, September 29, 2026:
Securities Act
- Amendments to National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure
- Amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds
- Amendments to National Instrument 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 29, 2026:
Financial Institutions Act
|BC Reg 163/2026
|Enacts Credit Union Capital Requirements Rules
Manitoba / Manitoba
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|56
|The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment Act
|58
|The Limitations Amendment Act (Intimate Partner Violence)
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Pharmaceutical Act
|Man Reg 101/2026
|Pharmaceutical Regulation, amendment
The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act
|Man Reg 102/2026
|General Regulation, amendment
The Employment Standards Code
|Man Reg 106/2026
|Employment Standards Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Official Time Amendment Act, SM 2023, c 4
- Act in force October 31, 2026. (OIC 221/2026)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, September 30, 2026:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comment
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds (Proposed Amendments).
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 7, 2026:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice of Adoption
- The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, National Instrument 54 101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer and changes to Companion Policy 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, Companion Policy 54 101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer (Amendments and Changes).
Notice of Repeal
- Adoption of the repeal of Local Rule 25-501 Designation as a Market Participant (LR 25-501) and Local Rule 81-510 Self-Dealing (LR 81-510) (together, the Local Rules).
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, September 30, 2026:
Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Act
|NWT Reg 098-2026
|Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Regulations, amendment
Notices / Avis
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part I, September 30, 2026:
Securities Act
- Changes to Companion Policy 11-207CP Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 2, 2026:
Insurance Act
|NS Reg 208/2026
|Automobile Insurance Contract Mandatory Conditions Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 209/2026
|Automobile Insurance Contract Mandatory Conditions Regulations — amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, October 2, 2026:
An Act Respecting Agriculture, Energy and Natural Resources, SNS 2025, c 4
- Schedule A, being the Agricultural Weed Control Act, in force September 22, 2026. (NS Reg 210/2026)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Building Code Act, 1992
|O Reg 325/26
|Building Code, amending O Reg 163/24
Health Insurance Act
|O Reg 326/26
|General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998
October 1, 2026
Targeted Amendments to the Leave to Construct Framework for Electricity Transmission Projects — Comments by October 31, 2026
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, October 3, 2026:
Ontario Securities Commission
- Amendments to Implement an Access Model for Certain Continuous Disclosure Documents of Non-investment Fund Reporting Issuers
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, September 26, 2026:
Coroners Act
|EC2026-898
|Regulations, amendment
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2026-955
|Pharmacist and Pharmacy Technician Regulations, amendment
Quebec / Québec
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 7 octobre 2026:
Loi sur les accidents du travail et les maladies professionnelles
- Règlement sur les pourcentages applicables aux fins de fixer la cotisation des employeurs tenus personnellement au paiement des prestations pour l’année 2027
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le financement
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, October 7, 2026:
Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases
- Regulation respecting the applicable percentages for the purposes of levying the assessment on employers personally liable for the payment of benefits for 2027
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting financing
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Regulations / Règlements
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, October 2, 2026:
The Securities Act, 1988
|Sask Reg 65/2026
|The Securities Commission (Adoption of National Instruments) (NI 51-102 and NI 54-101) Amendment Regulations, 2026
Yukon / Yukon
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|6
|Act to Amend the Workers Safety and Compensation Act (2026)
|7
|Finance Statute Law Amendment Act (2026)
|8
|Act to Amend the Residential Tenancies Act (2026)
|10
|Judicial Remuneration and Administration Amendments Act (2026)
|11
|Yukon Firearms Act
|12
|Miscellaneous Statute Law Amendment Act, 2026
|13
|Labour Relations Boards Statutes Amendment Act (2026)
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