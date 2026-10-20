Legislative Update Report No. 2026-19 Le Bulletin D’actualités Législatives

Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 09/24 to 10/07.

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Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 09/24 to 10/07.

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-40 Strengthening Canada’s Defence Sector Act

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only S-7 Cutting Red Tape for All Canadians Act

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, October 7, 2026:

Canada Wildlife Act

Financial Administration Act

Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act

SOR/2026-200 Regulations Amending the Wildlife Area Regulations and the Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations

Fisheries Act

SOR/2026-199 Regulations Amending the Atlantic Fishery Regulations, 1985

Employment Insurance Act

SOR/2026-203 Regulations Amending the Employment Insurance Regulations (Pilot Project No. 25)

Nuclear Liability and Compensation Act

SOR/2026-198 Regulations Amending the Nuclear Liability and Compensation Act and the Nuclear Liability and Compensation Regulations

Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2026-195 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations

Species at Risk Act

SI/2026-50 Order Acknowledging Receipt of the Assessments Done Under Subsection 23(1) of the Species at Risk Act (Canada Warbler and Six Other Wildlife Species) SI/2026-52 Order Acknowledging Receipt of the Assessments Done Under Subsection 23(1) of the Species at Risk Act (Basking Shark Atlantic Population and 14 Other Wildlife Species) SOR/2026-201 Order Amending Schedule 1 to the Species at Risk Act (Canada Warbler and Six Other Wildlife Species)

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 26, 2026:

Cannabis Act

Order Amending the Cannabis Tracking System Order (Streamlining of Requirements)

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 3, 2026:

Canada Labour Code

Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code (First Aid Kits)

Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act

Regulations Amending the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Regulations

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

October 8, 2026

Bill C-27, Final Self-Government Agreement for the Tlegohli Got’ine Act — Chapter No. 23

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 26, 2026:

Aeronautics Act

Interim Order No. 3 (2026) Respecting Certain ICAO Requirements (Aircraft Tracking and Location of Aircraft in Distress)

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 22632

Guidance on Residential Premise Plumbing Pathogens and Water Quality

Office of the Superintendent of Financial institutions

Assessment of Pension Plans Regulations — Basic rate

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 3, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Notice to develop regulations respecting carcinogenicity, mutagenicity, and reproductive toxicity of a substance under section 67 of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Canada Marine Act

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority — Supplementary letters patent

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 26, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review RR-2025-008 — Notice of order — Photovoltaic modules and laminates

File PR-2026-040 — Notice of inquiry — Quarry and haul services

File PR-2026-044 — Notice of inquiry — Information technology service delivery

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 3, 2026:

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-016

Inquiry NQ-2026-002 — Notice of finding — Forged grinding media

Inquiry NQ-2026-006 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Wheat gluten

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 26, 2026:

Copyright board

Television Retransmission Tariff (2014-2018)

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, September 29, 2026:

Access to Information Act

Alta Reg 224/2026 Designation of Public Bodies Amendment Regulation

Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King’s Printer

Private Vocational Training Amendment Act, 2025, SA 2025, c 17

Sections 1 to 4, 5(a), (b) and (d) to (i), 6 to 8, 9, to the extent that it enacts sections 3.1, 3.2 and 3.4 of the Private Vocational Training Act, 10 to 24, 25(a), (b), to the extent that it enacts section 24(a.1), (a.3) and (a.4) of the Private Vocational Training Act, and (c) to (h), 26 and 27 of the Private Vocational Training Amendment Act, 2025 in force January 1, 2027 (OIC 339/2026)

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, September 29, 2026:

Securities Act

Amendments to National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure

Amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds

Amendments to National Instrument 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 29, 2026:

Financial Institutions Act

BC Reg 163/2026 Enacts Credit Union Capital Requirements Rules

Manitoba / Manitoba

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 56 The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment Act 58 The Limitations Amendment Act (Intimate Partner Violence)

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Pharmaceutical Act

Man Reg 101/2026 Pharmaceutical Regulation, amendment

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act

Man Reg 102/2026 General Regulation, amendment

The Employment Standards Code

Man Reg 106/2026 Employment Standards Regulation, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

The Official Time Amendment Act, SM 2023, c 4

Act in force October 31, 2026. (OIC 221/2026)

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, September 30, 2026:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comment

Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds (Proposed Amendments).

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, October 7, 2026:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice of Adoption

The adoption of amendments to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, National Instrument 54 101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer and changes to Companion Policy 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, Companion Policy 54 101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer (Amendments and Changes).

Notice of Repeal

Adoption of the repeal of Local Rule 25-501 Designation as a Market Participant (LR 25-501) and Local Rule 81-510 Self-Dealing (LR 81-510) (together, the Local Rules).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.