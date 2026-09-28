Legislative Update Report No. 2026-17 Le Bulletin d’actualités législatives

In This Issue
|Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
|Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
|Alberta / Alberta
|Nunavut / Nunavut
|British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
|Ontario / Ontario
|Manitoba / Manitoba
|Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
|New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
|Quebec / Québec
|Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
|Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
|Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
|Yukon / Yukon
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, August 26, 2026:
Customs Tariff
|SOR/2026-173
|Order Amending the Schedule to the Customs Tariff
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2026-177
|Order 2026-87-10-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Environmental Violations Administrative Monetary Penalties Act
|SOR/2026-174
|Regulations Amending Certain Department of the Environment Regulations
Department of Employment and Social Development Act
Employment Insurance Act
|SOR/2026-176
|Regulations Amending the Social Insurance Number Regulations
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2026-179
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
|SOR/2026-172
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
|SOR/2026-178
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations
United Nations Act
|SOR/2026-180
|Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the United Nations Act
Canada Gazette, Part II, September 9, 2026:
Aeronautics Act
|SOR/2026-182
|Regulations Repealing the Airport Vehicle Parking Charges Regulations
Impact Assessment Act
|SOR/2026-185
|Regulations Amending the Physical Activities Regulations
Species at Risk Act
|SOR/2026-183
|Critical Habitat of the Piping Plover melodus subspecies (Charadrius melodus melodus) Order
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 05, 2026:
Quarantine Act
- Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to Ebola Disease in Canada Order, 2026, No. 2
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 22, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2026-87-10-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
Bank Act
- Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd. — Order permitting a foreign bank to establish a branch in Canada
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 29, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Notice with respect to certain substances under the Chemicals Management Plan — 2026 Phase 1
- Notice with respect to certain substances under the Chemicals Management Plan — 2026 Phase 2
Building Canada Act
- Notice — Mackenzie Valley Highway
- Notice — Roberts Bank Terminal 2
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 05, 2026:
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order to Prevent Certain Persons from Boarding Flights to Canada Due to Ebola Disease, No. 2
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 29, 2026:
- TA Alberta Hydro LP, by its general partner TA Alberta Hydro Inc. — Dominion water-power application
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 22, 2026:
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2026-013
- File PR-2026-014 — Notice of determination — Building, event management and exhibition services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Orders
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 29, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Paperboard cups and containers — Decisions
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — New Brunswick Energy Marketing Corporation
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review RR-2025-005 — Notice of order — Oil country tubular goods
- File PR-2026-001 — Notice of determination — Automated data processing software
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2026-003 — Notice of determination — Wheat gluten
- Preliminary injury inquiry PI-2026-004 — Notice of commencement of preliminary injury inquiry — Paperboard cups and containers
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 05, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Decorative and other non-structural plywood — Decisions
- Forged grinding media — Decisions
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — KPT Energy GP Inc., for and on behalf of KPT Energy LP
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-014
- File PR-2026-017 — Notice of determination — Compost and sawdust collection and disposal
- Inquiry NQ-2026-004 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Decorative and other non-structural plywood
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
- Part 1 applications
Competition Act
- Application for orders
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 22, 2026:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 6 — Motion Picture Theatres (2017-2024)
- SOCAN Tariff 6 — Motion Picture Theatres (2025-2027)
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, August 31, 2026:
Consumer Protection Act
|Alta Reg 218/2026
|Energy Marketing and Residential Heat Sub-metering Amendment Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 25, 2026:
Health Professions and Occupations Act
|BC Reg 152/2026
|Amends BC Reg 133/2025 — Nurses and Midwives Regulation
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act
|Man Reg 84/2026
|General Regulation, amendment
The Oil and Gas Act
|Man Reg 85/2026
|Drilling and Production Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 86/2026
|Geophysical Regulation, amendment
The Mines and Minerals Act
|Man Reg 87/2026
|Quarry Minerals Regulation, 1992, amendment
The Personal Property Security Act
|Man Reg 88/2026
|Personal Property Registry Regulation, amendment
|Man Reg 89/2026
|Personal Property Registry Fees Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
The Reducing Red Tape and Improving Services Act, 2022, SM 2022, c 19
- Section 5 in force October 1, 2026. (OIC 178/2026)
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Proclamations / Proclamations
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, September 2, 2026:
An Act Respecting the New Brunswick Income Tax Act and the Small Business Investor Tax Credit Act, SNB 2026, c 16
- Subsections 2(8) and (11), paragraphs 2(12)(b) and (15)(c), subsections 2(16), (19), (22), (23), (29), (30), (31) and (32), paragraph 2(33)(b), subsection 2(34) and section 3 in force August 4, 2026.
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, August 31, 2026:
Employment Standards Act
|NWT Reg 092-2026
|Employment Standards Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, August 31, 2026:
An Act to Amend the Interpretation Act, SNWT 2021, c 5
- Act in force August 21, 2026. (SI-005-2026)
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 21, 2026:
Non-resident Deed Transfer Tax Act
|NS Reg 185/2026
|Non-resident Deed Transfer Tax Regulations — replacement
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 21, 2026:
Financial Measures (2026) Act, SNS 2026, c 3
- Sections 95 to 97 in force August 6, 2026. (NS Reg 184/2026)
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Assessment Act
|O Reg 306/26
|General, amending O Reg 282/98
Environmental Protection Act
|O Reg 307/26
|Gasoline Volatility, amending O Reg 271/91
Land Titles Act
|O Reg 296/26
|Procedures and Records, amending Reg 690 of RRO 1990
New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017
|O Reg 289/26
|Addenda and information sheets for Purchase agreements
|O Reg 290/26
|Cooling-Off Period
|O Reg 291/26
|Administrative Penalties, amending O Reg 573/22
|O Reg 292/26
|Code of Ethics and Discipline and Appeals Committees, amending O Reg 245/21
|O Reg 294/26
|Addenda to Agreements Between Vendors and Purchasers, amending O Reg 454/22
Ontario New Home Warranties Plan Act
|O Reg 293/26
|Warranty for Delayed Closing or Delayed Occupancy, amending O Reg 165/08
Residential Tenancies Act, 2006
|O Reg 308/26
|Notice to End Tenancy for Non-Payment of Rent
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
New Home Construction Licensing Act, 2017
August 27, 2026
Improving disclosures of development charges in new home purchase agreements — Comments by September 18, 2026
Trust in Real Estate Services Act, 2002
August 24, 2026
Proposed Changes to the Trust in Real Estate Services Act, 2002 — Comments by September 18, 2026
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, August 22, 2026:
Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004
- Notice of Proposed Regulation
Ontario Gazette, August 29, 2026:
Ontario Securities Commission
- Amendments to National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure, National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds, National Instrument 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices and Changes to Companion Policy 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations, Companion Policy 81-102 Investment Funds and Companion Policy 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
- No entries for this issue
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 août 2026:
Loi sur la Régie de l’énergie
|Décret 1241-2026
|Règlement d’application de l’article 76 de la Loi sur la Régie de l’énergie concernant l’autorisation pour distribuer l’électricité
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
|Décret 1252-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant le système de plafonnement et d’échange de droits d’émission de gaz à effet de serre
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|Décret 1305-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
Loi sur le bâtiment
|Décret 1351-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
|Décret 1352-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement modifiant le Code de construction
|Décret 1353-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 septembre 2026:
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
Loi modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d’environnement
|Décret 1325-2026
|Règles de procédure du Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement
Loi favorisant l’accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée
|Décret 1339-2026
|Règlement sur les services médicaux que peut exiger un assureur ou un administrateur de régime d’avantages sociaux
Loi sur la pharmacie
|Décret 1340-2026
|Règlement sur l’exercice de certaines activités professionnelles visées à l’article 17 de la Loi sur la pharmacie
Loi sur l’assurance maladie
Loi sur l’assurance médicaments
|Décret 1341-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement d’application de la Loi sur l’assurance maladie et le Règlement sur le régime général d’assurance médicaments
Loi sur l’administration financière
|Décret 1342-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les frais exigibles par l’Institut national d’excellence en santé et en services sociaux pour l’évaluation scientifique d’un médicament, d’un produit sanguin stable ou d’une technologie à des fins d’inscription
Code des professions
|Décret 1350-2026
|Règlement sur le comité de la formation des géologues
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 septembre 2026:
Loi sur les contrats des organismes municipaux
|Décret 1359-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement imposant des conditions à l’attribution de certains contrats d’approvisionnement par des organismes municipaux
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 26, 2026:
Act respecting the Régie de l’énergie
|OC 1241-2026
|Regulation under section 76 of the Act respecting the Régie de l’énergie concerning the authorization to distribute electric power
Environment Quality Act
|OC 1252-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a cap-and-trade system for greenhouse gas emission allowances
Act respecting occupational health and safety
|OC 1305-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety
Building Act
|OC 1351-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation to amend the Construction Code
|OC 1352-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation to amend the Construction Code
|OC 1353-2026
|Regulation to amend the Safety Code
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 2, 2026:
Environment Quality Act
Act to amend various provisions relating to the environment
|OC 1325-2026
|Rules of procedure of the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement
Act to promote access to family medicine and specialized medicine services
|OC 1339-2026
|Regulation respecting the medical services that may be required by an insurer or an employee benefit plan administrator
Pharmacy Act
|OC 1340-2026
|Regulation respecting the carrying on of certain professional activities provided for in section 17 of the Pharmacy Act
Health Insurance Act
An Act respecting prescription drug insurance
|OC 1341-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Health Insurance Act and Regulation respecting the basic prescription drug insurance plan
Financial Administration Act
|OC 1342-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the fees payable to the Institut national d’excellence en santé et en services sociaux for the scientific evaluation of a drug, stable blood product or technology for listing purposes
Professional Code
|OC 1350-2026
|Regulation respecting the committee on training of geologists
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 8, 2026:
Act respecting contracting by municipal bodies
|OC 1359-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation to impose conditions for the awarding of certain supply contracts by municipal bodies
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 août 2026:
Loi sur le Tribunal administratif du logement
Code civil du Québec
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le contenu obligatoire de l’avis de modification du bail d’un logement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les formulaires de bail obligatoires et sur les mentions de l’avis au nouveau locataire
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 26, 2026:
Act respecting the Administrative Housing Tribunal
Civil Code of Québec
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the mandatory content of a notice of modification of the lease of a dwelling
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting mandatory lease forms and the particulars of a notice to a new lessee
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 26 août 2026:
Loi sur les valeurs mobilières
|AM 2026-20
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 51-102 sur les obligations d’information continue — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-20 du ministre des Finances
|AM 2026-21
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement 54-101 sur la communication avec les propriétaires véritables des titres d’un émetteur assujetti — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-21 du ministre des Finances
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 septembre 2026:
Loi sur les produits alimentaires
|AM 2026
|Projet pilote relatif à la commercialisation de viandes provenant d’un abattoir situé en Ontario — Arrêté du ministre de l’Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l’Alimentation
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 26, 2026:
Securities Act
|MO 2026-20
|Regulation to amend Regulation 51-102 respecting Continuous Disclosure Obligations — Order number V-1.1-2026-20 of the Minister of Finance
|MO 2026-21
|Regulation to amend Regulation 54-101 respecting Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer — Order number V-1.1-2026-21 of the Minister of Finance
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 2, 2026:
Food Products Act
|MO 2026
|Pilot project concerning the marketing of meat from slaughterhouses situated in Ontario — Order of the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 septembre 2026:
Loi visant principalement à réduire la charge administrative des médecins, SQ 2024, c 29
- Que soit fixée au 1er décembre 2027 la date de l’entrée en vigueur des dispositions de l’article 4 de la Loi visant principalement à réduire la charge administrative des médecins, en ce qu’il édicte l’article 29.3 de la Loi favorisant l’accès aux services de médecine de famille et de médecine spécialisée. (Décret 1338-2026)
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, (date 2026):
Loi, SQ (cite)
- (Décret -2026)
Proclamations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 2, 2026:
Act mainly to reduce the administrative burden of physicians, SQ 2024, c 29
- Section 4 insofar as it enacts section 29.3 of the Act to promote access to family medicine and specialized medicine services in force December 1, 2027. (OC 1338-2026)
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 2 septembre 2026:
Régie de l’énergie
- Modifications apportées à l’Annexe I de la Loi sur Hydro-Québec
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 2, 2026:
Régie de l’énergie
- Amendments to Schedule I of the Hydro-Québec Act
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, August 28, 2026:
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
The Registered Nurses Act, 1988
- College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]