Legislative Update Report No. 2026-16 Le Bulletin D’Actualités Législatives

This comprehensive legislative update covers recent regulatory changes, proclamations, and notices across Canadian federal and provincial jurisdictions. The bulletin tracks amendments to legislation spanning healthcare, environmental protection, securities regulation, insurance, taxation, and professional standards, providing legal professionals with essential information about newly enacted rules and compliance requirements.

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In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, August 12, 2026:

Customs Tariff

SOR/2026-169 Certain Wood Cabinet and Vanity Goods Surtax Order

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2026-168 Order 2026-66.1-01-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2026-163 Order 2026-87-09-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2026-164 Order 2026-112-09-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

First Nations Fiscal Management Act

SOR/2026-167 Order Amending Schedule 2 to the First Nations Fiscal Management Act Adaptation Regulations

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 15, 2026:

Immigration and Refugee Protection Act

Regulations Amending the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Regulations Amending the Passenger Automobile and Light Truck Greenhouse Gas Emission Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Build Canada Homes Act, SC 2026, c 18

Sections 29 and 47 in force August 13, 2026 (PC 2026-0758)

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 8, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order 2026-66.1-01-02 Amending the Non-Domestic Substances List

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-010-26 — Consultation on a Policy and Licensing Framework for the use of 2025-2110 MHz and 2200-2290 MHz, including Launch Vehicles and Variable Trajectory Spacecraft

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 15, 2026:

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SMSE-011-26 — Publication of RSS-Gen, Issue 6, and RSS-310, Issue 6

Canada–Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Resources Accord Implementation Act

Offshore Renewable Energy Management Act

Joint directive

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 8, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

Unarmoured building cables — Decisions

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Inquiry NQ-2026-003 — Notice of commencement of inquiry — Certain unarmoured building cables

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 15, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

Oil and gas well casing — Decision

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review RR-2026-005 — Notice of expiry review of finding — Certain grinding media

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Notices of consultation

Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Act

Rules for Evaluations Conducted by Designated Offices (2026)

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Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2026:

Alberta Health Care Insurance Act

Alta Reg 188/2026 Alberta Health Care Insurance Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 192/2026 Claims for Benefits Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 191/2026 Medical Benefits Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 194/2026 Preventative Health Testing Services Benefits Regulation

Architects Act

Alta Reg 198/2026 Architects Act General (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Captive Insurance Companies Act

Alta Reg 207/2026 Recovery of Insurance Administration Costs Amendment Regulation

Engineering and Geoscience Professions Act

Alta Reg 200/2026 ASET (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 199/2026 Engineering and Geoscience Professions General (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 201/2026 Professional Technologists (Expiry Date Extension) Amendment Regulation

Health Professions Act

Alta Reg 189/2026 Health Professions Restricted Activity Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 193/2026 Preventative Health Testing Services Regulation

Insurance Act

Alta Reg 215/2026 Automobile Insurance Rate Board Fees Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 213/2026 Diagnostic and Treatment Protocols Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 212/2026 Fair Practices Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 211/2026 Insurance Act Regulations Repeal Regulation Alta Reg 209/2026 Insurance Agents and Adjusters Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 210/2026 Insurance Councils Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 214/2026 Minor Injury Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 208/2026 Miscellaneous Insurance Provisions Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 207/2026 Recovery of Insurance Administration Costs Amendment Regulation

Mines and Minerals Act

Alta Reg 196/2026 Natural Gas Resource Credit Regulation Alta Reg 195/2026 Natural Gas Royalty-in-kind Regulation Alta Reg 197/2026 Natural Gas Royalty Regulation, 2017 Amendment Regulation

Petroleum Marketing Act

Alta Reg 196/2026 Natural Gas Resource Credit Regulation Alta Reg 195/2026 Natural Gas Royalty-in-kind Regulation

Public Health Act

Alta Reg 216/2026 Communicable Diseases Regulation

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British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, August 11, 2026:

Employment Standards Act

BC Reg 150/2026 Amends BC Reg 254/2016 — Reservists’ Leave Regulation

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Manitoba / Manitoba

No entries for this issue

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New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 12, 2026:

An Act Respecting the Probate Court Act and the Public Trustee Act, SNB 2026, c 7

Act in force July 16, 2026.

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Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

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Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

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Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 7, 2026:

Insurance Act

NS Reg 177/2026 Automobile Insurance Contract Mandatory Conditions Regulations — amendment

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 178/2026 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, August 7, 2026:

Financial Measures (2026) Act, SNS 2026, c 3

Sections 65 to 70 (re amendments to the Insurance Act) in force July 28, 2026. (NS Reg 176/2026)

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Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

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Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Courts of Justice Act

O Reg 275/26 Rules of Civil Procedure, amending Reg 194 of RRO 1990 O Reg 280/26 Salary and Benefits of Associate Judges, amending O Reg 485/16

Electricity Act, 1998

O Reg 281/26 The IESO, amending O Reg 610/98

Health Insurance Act

O Reg 285/26 General, amending Reg 552 of RRO 1990

Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998

O Reg 282/26 Electricity Infrastructure — Designated Broadband Projects, amending O Reg 410/22

Public Transportation and Highway Improvement Act

O Reg 283/26 Standards for Road Design and Construction

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Corporations Information Act

August 17, 2026Proposed Core Legislative and Regulatory Framework for the Ontario Beneficial Ownership Registry — Comments by September 16, 2026

Environmental Protection Act, RSO 1990

August 6, 2026Changing the Transition Requirements in the Air Emissions Environmental Activity and Sector Registry Regulation — Comments by September 20, 2026

Ministry of Energy and Mines

August 13, 2026Economic and Strategic Assessment Framework for New Data Centres — Comments by September 12, 2026

Pension Benefits Act

August 18, 2026Unlocking Pension Funds in Locked-in Accounts — Comments by October 2, 2026

Orders In Council

Keeping Criminals Behind Bars Act, 2026, SO 2026, c 7

Schedule 2, sections 1-9, which amend the Bail Act, in force August 17, 2026 (OIC 1236/2026)

Schedule 2, section 10, which amends the Execution Act, in force August 17, 2026 (OIC 1236/2026)

Schedule 2, section 11, which amends the Land Titles Act, in force August 17, 2026 (OIC 1236/2026)

Putting Student Achievement First Act, 2026, SO 2026, c 4

Schedule 2, subsections 9(1), (2), which amend the Education Act, in force August 31, 2026 (OIC 1242/2026)

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Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, August 8, 2026:

Presumption of Death Act, SPEI 2026, c 16

Act in force September 1, 2026.

Notices / Avis

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, August 15, 2026:

Securities Act

Notice of Implementation of National and Multilateral Instruments

Notice of Rule 11-803 (Amendment) Implementation of Updated CSA National and Multilateral Instruments.

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Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 août 2026:

Loi visant l’augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants

Décret 1253-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement d’application de la Loi visant l’augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement

Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d’appliquer les lois en matière d’environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 1254-2026 Règlement abrogeant le Règlement prévoyant certaines prohibitions à l’égard de véhicules automobiles et de moteurs à combustion

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 19, 2026:

Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions

OC 1253-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions

Environment Quality Act

Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 1254-2026 Regulation to revoke the Regulation prescribing certain prohibitions as regards motor vehicles and internal combustion engines

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 12 août 2026:

Loi sur le courtage immobilier

AM 2026-14 Détermination d’un contrat de courtage devant être constaté sur un formulaire obligatoire — Arrêté numéro 2026-14 du ministre des Finances AM 2026-15 Formulaires — Arrêté numéro 2026-15 du ministre des Finances

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 19 août 2026:

Loi visant l’augmentation du nombre de véhicules automobiles zéro émission au Québec afin de réduire les émissions de gaz à effet de serre et autres polluants

AM 2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant la limitation du nombre de crédits pouvant être utilisés par un constructeur automobile et la confidentialité de certains renseignements — Arrêté No 2026-0015 de la ministre de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

Loi sur les produits pétroliers

AM 2026 Règlement modifiant l’Arrêté ministériel concernant les méthodes et les outils de mesure pour l’application du Règlement sur l’intégration de contenu à faible intensité carbone dans l’essence et le carburant diesel — Arrêté numéro 2026-03 du ministre de l’Économie, de l’Innovation et de l’Énergie

Loi sur les valeurs mobilières

AM 2026-16 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-101 sur le régime de prospectus des organismes de placement collectif — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-16 du ministre des Finances AM 2026-17 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 31-103 sur les obligations et dispenses d’inscription et les obligations continues des personnes inscrites — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-17 du ministre des Finances AM 2026-18 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-102 sur les fonds d’investissement — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-18 du ministre des Finances AM 2026-19 Règlement modifiant le Règlement 81-105 sur les pratiques commerciales des organismes de placement collectif — Arrêté numéro V-1.1-2026-19 du ministre des Finance

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 12, 2026:

Real Estate Brokerage Act

MO 2026-14 The determination of brokerage contracts to be evidenced on a mandatory form — Order 2026-14 of the Minister of Finance MO 2026-15 Forms — Order 2026-15 of the Minister of Finance

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, August 19, 2026:

Act to increase the number of zero-emission motor vehicles in Québec in order to reduce greenhouse gas and other pollutant emissions

MO 2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the limit on the number of credits that may be used by a motor vehicle manufacturer and the — Order No 2026-0015 of the minister of the Environment, Fight against climate change, Wildlife and Parks

Petroleum Products Act

MO 2026 Regulation to amend the Ministerial Order concerning the measurement methods and tools for the purposes of the Regulation respecting the integration of low‑carbon‑intensity fuel content into gasoline and diesel fuel — Order 2026-03 of the Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy

Securities Act

MO 2026-16 Regulation to amend Regulation 81-101 respecting mutual fund prospectus disclosure — Order number V-1.1-2026-16 of the Minister of Finance MO 2026-17 Regulation to amend Regulation 31-103 respecting registration requirements, exemptions and ongoing registrant obligations — Order number V-1.1-2026-17 of the Minister of Finance MO 2026-18 Regulation to amend Regulation 81-102 respecting investment funds — Order number V-1.1-2026-18 of the Minister of Finance MO 2026-19 Regulation to amend Regulation 81-105 respecting mutual fund sales practices — Order number V-1.1-2026-19 of the Minister of Finance

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Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Regulations / Règlements

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part II, August 7, 2026:

The Public Health Act, 1994

Sask Reg 51/2026 The Food Safety Amendment Regulations, 2026

The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Act

Sask Reg 54/2026 The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases (Standards and Compliance) Amendment Regulations, 2026

Saskatchewan Cabinet Secretariat

The King’s Bench Amendment Act, 2026

Act in force October 1, 2026. (OC 330/2026)

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Yukon / Yukon

Regulations / Règlements

Yukon Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2026:

Elevator and Fixed Conveyances Act

YOIC 2026/82 Regulation to amend the Fixed Conveyances Regulations (2026)

Notices / Avis

Yukon Gazette, Part II, August 15, 2026:

Legal Profession Act, 2017

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