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11 August 2026

Legislative Update Report No. 2026-15 Le Bulletin d’actualités législatives

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This legislative update report provides a comprehensive overview of recent regulatory changes, proclamations, and notices across Canadian federal and provincial jurisdictions. The bulletin covers environmental regulations, energy law amendments, residential tenancy updates, and various sector-specific legislative developments affecting multiple industries and practice areas.
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Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 07/23 to 08/05

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
Alberta / Alberta Nunavut / Nunavut
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique Ontario / Ontario
Manitoba / Manitoba Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick Quebec / Québec
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, July 29, 2026:

Build Canada Homes Act

SI/2026-40 Order Designating the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities to be the Minister for the Purposes of the Build Canada Homes Act

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 1, 2026:

Quarantine Act

  • Order Amending the Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to Ebola Disease in Canada Order, 2026

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 25, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Ministerial Condition No. 14170a (variation to Ministerial Condition No. 14170)
  • Ministerial Condition No. 14185a (variation to Ministerial Condition No. 14185)
  • Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
  • Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 1, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Order 2026-66-09-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Global Affairs Canada

  •  Consulting Canadians on future trade negotiations with Türkiye

Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. SPB-005-26 — Addendum to the Non-Competitive Local Licensing Framework to Include Spectrum in the 24.25-25.1 GHz Band

Aeronautics Act

  • Interim Order No. 1 (2026) Respecting Certain ICAO Requirements (ATS Phraseology, Language Proficiency, Check Requirements and Aircraft or Vessels in Distress)
  • Interim Order to Prevent Certain Persons from Boarding Flights to Canada Due to Ebola Disease

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 25, 2026:

  • AWP P&C S.A. — Application to establish a Canadian branch

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 25, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

  • Steel racks — Decision

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-012
  • Expiry review RR-2025-004 — Notice of order Corrosion-resistant steel sheet
  • File PR-2025-079 — Notice of determination — Online database information software/services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 1, 2026:

Canada Energy Regulator

  • Application to export electricity to the United States — GBE Power Inc.

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • File PR-2025-085 — Notice of determination — Chemical evaluation instruments and supplies

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions
  • Notices of consultation

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 1, 2026:

Building Canada Act

  • Notice — West Coast Oil Pipeline

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2026:

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alta Reg 177/2026 Activities Designation Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 182/2026 Landfill Disposal Ban (Ministerial) Regulation
Alta Reg 165/2026 Waste Control Amendment Regulation

Mental Health Act

Alta Reg 185/2026 Mental Health Act Forms and Designation Amendment Regulation

Mines and Minerals Act

Alta Reg 167/2026 Enhanced Hydrocarbon Recovery Royalty Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 168/2026 Incremental Hydrocarbon Recovery Royalty Regulation
Alta Reg 166/2026 Mines and Minerals Administration Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 169/2026 Natural Gas Royalty Regulation, 2017 Amendment Regulation
Alta Reg 170/2026 Petroleum Royalty Regulation, 2017 Amendment Regulation

Traveller Protection and Destination Development Act

Alta Reg 186/2026 Traveller Protection and Destination Development Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 28, 2026:

Clean Energy Act

BC Reg 145/2026 Amends BC Reg 102/2012 — Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation

Employment Standards Act

BC Reg 141/2026 Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation

Residential Tenancy Act

BC Reg 142/2026 Amends BC Reg 477/2003 — Residential Tenancy Regulation
BC Reg 143/2026 Enacts Residential Tenancy (Supportive Housing) Regulation
BC Reg 144/2026 Amends BC Reg 143/2026 — Residential Tenancy (Supportive Housing) Regulation

Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 147/2026 Amends BC Reg 245/2013 — Direction No. 5 to the British Columbia Utilities Commission

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 28, 2026:

Labour Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SBC 2026, c 10

  • Act in force August 1, 2026. (BC Reg 141/2026)

Post-Secondary International Education (Designated Institutions) Act, SBC 2026, c 4

  • Various provisions in force September 1, 2026 and January 1, 2027. (BC Reg 146/2026)

Residential Tenancy Amendment Act, 2026, SBC 2026, c 12

  • Various provisions in force July 30, 2026. (BC Reg 142/2026)
  • Sections 7, 17 and 18 in force December 1, 2026. (BC Reg 144/2026)

Manitoba / Manitoba

  • No entries for this issue

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Boiler and Pressure Vessel Act

NB Reg 2026-32 NB Reg 84-174, amendment
NB Reg 2026-33 NB Reg 84-176, amendment

Electrical Installation and Inspection Act

NB Reg 2026-34 NB Reg 84-165, amendment

Elevators and Lifts Act

NB Reg 2026-36 NB Reg 2014-147, amendment

Judicature Act
Provincial Offences Procedure Act

NB Reg 2026-41 NB Reg 82-73, amendment

Liquor Control Act

NB Reg 2026-37 NB Reg 89-167, amendment

Plumbing Installation and Inspection Act

NB Reg 2026-35 NB Reg 84-187, amendment

Prescription and Catastrophic Drug Insurance Act

NB Reg 2026-46 NB Reg 2014-27, amendment

Prescription Drug Payment Act

NB Reg 2026-45 NB Reg 84-170, amendment

Recording of Evidence Act

NB Reg 2026-43 NB Reg 2009-143, amendment

Small Business Investor Tax Credit Act

NB Reg 2026-31 NB Reg 2003-39, amendment

Small Claims Act

NB Reg 2026-42 NB Reg 2012-103, amendment

Species at Risk Act

NB Reg 2026-30 NB Reg 2013-39, amendment
NB Reg 2026-47 NB Reg 2013-38, amendment

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 5, 2026:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comment

  • Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and its related companion policy (Proposed Amendments).

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

  • No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Proclamations / Proclamations

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2026:

Document Formalization, Service and Notice Reform Statute Law Amendment Act, SNWT 2018, c 15

  • Sections 5 and 27 in force July 14, 2026. (SI-004-2026)

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 24, 2026:

Hospitals Act

NS Reg 168/2026 Hospitals Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

  • No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Clean Water Act, 2006

O Reg 263/26 General, amending O Reg 287/07

Condominium Act, 1998

O Reg 255/26 Description and Registration, amending O Reg 49/01

Environmental Assessment Act

O Reg 257/26 Part II.3 Projects — Designations and Exemptions, amending O Reg 50/24
O Reg 258/26 Part II.4 Projects — Requirements for commencing and Proceeding
O Reg 259/26 General and Transitional Matters, amending O Reg 53/24
O Reg 260/26 Exemptions from the Act and from Part II.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 51/24
O Reg 261/26 Transit and Rail Project Assessment Process, amending O Reg 231/08

Environmental Protection Act

O Reg 245/26 Environmental Compliance Approvals — Exemptions from Section 9 of the Act, amending O Reg 524/98
O Reg 248/26 Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Water Taking, amending O Reg 63/16
O Reg 249/26 Environmental Compliance Approvals — Exemptions from Section 9 of the Act, amending O Reg 524/98
O Reg 252/26 General — Waste Management, amending Reg 347 of RRO 1990
O Reg 264/26 Waste Disposal Sites, Waste Management Systems and Sewage Works Subject to Approval under or Exempt from the Environmental Assessment Act, amending O Reg 206/97
O Reg 265/26 Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Water Taking, amending O Reg 63/16
O Reg 266/26 Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Activities Requiring Assessment of Air Emissions, amending O Reg 1/17
O Reg 267/26 Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Storm Water Management Works, amending O Reg 137/25
O Reg 268/26 Renewable Energy Approvals under Part V.0.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 359/09
O Reg 269/26 Alternative Low—Carbon Fuels, amending O Reg 79/15

Land Registration Reform Act

O Reg 253/26 Automated System, amending O Reg 16/99

Ontario Water Resources Act

O Reg 246/26 Approval Exemptions, amending O Reg 525/98
O Reg 247/26 Water Taking and Transfer, amending O Reg 387/04
O Reg 250/26 Approval Exemptions, amending O Reg 525/98
O Reg 251/26 Water Taking and Transfer, amending O Reg 387/04
O Reg 262/26 Water Taking and Transfer, amending O Reg 387/04

Registry Act

O Reg 254/26 Surveys, Plans and Descriptions of Land, amending O Reg 43/96

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Uniform Access to Digital Assets by Fiduciaries Act

July 28, 2026
Consultation on the Uniform Access to Digital Assets by Fiduciaries Act — Comments by September 11, 2026

Notices / Avis

Ontario Gazette, July 25, 2026:

Residential Tenancies Act, 2006

  • Guideline for 2027

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Regulations / Règlements

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, July 25, 2026:

Procurement of Goods Act

EC2026-765 Procurement of Goods Regulations, amendment

Regulated Health Professions Act

EC2026-767 Chiropractors Regulations

Proclamations / Proclamations

Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, July 25, 2026:

An Act to Repeal the Chiropractic Act, SPEI 2026, c 6

  • Act in force August 1, 2026.

Quebec / Québec

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 juillet 2026:

Loi sur la Régie de l’énergie

Décret 1157-2026 Règlement sur les cas et les conditions selon lesquels le distributeur d’électricité doit demander à la Régie de l’énergie d’autoriser un contrat d’approvisionnement en électricité
Décret 1158-2026 Règlement concernant les plans d’approvisionnement en électricité et en gaz naturel

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d’appliquer les lois en matière d’environnement et de sécurité des barrages

Décret 1174-2026 Règlement modifiant le Code de gestion des matières résiduelles fertilisantes
Décret 1177-2026 Règlement modifiant principalement le Règlement sur l’encadrement d’activités en fonction de leur impact sur l’environnement
Décret 1181-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la valorisation de matières résiduelles

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement

Décret 1175-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités dans des milieux humides, hydriques et sensibles
Décret 1176-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration des prélèvements d’eau
Décret 1178-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’enfouissement et l’incinération de matières résiduelles
Décret 1179-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’encadrement d’activités sous la responsabilité des municipalités réalisées dans des milieux hydriques et sur des ouvrages de protection contre les inondations
Décret 1180-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les ouvrages de protection contre les inondations
Décret 1182-2026 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 29, 2026:

Act respecting the Régie de l’énergie

OC 1157-2026 Regulation respecting cases and conditions in which the electric power distributor must request authorization from the Régie de l’énergie for an electric power supply contract
OC 1158-2026 Regulation respecting electricity and natural gas supply plans

Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

OC 1174-2026 Regulation to amend the Fertilizing Residual Materials Management Code
OC 1177-2026 Regulation to amend mainly the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact
OC 1181-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the reclamation of residual materials

Environment Quality Act

OC 1175-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting activities in wetlands, bodies of water and sensitive areas
OC 1176-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the declaration of water withdrawals
OC 1178-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the landfilling and incineration of residual materials
OC 1179-2026 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting regulatory measures for activities under the responsibility of municipalities carried out in bodies of water and on flood protection works
OC 1180-2026 Regulation to amend the Flood Protection Works Regulation
OC 1182-2026 Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 juillet 2026:

Code des professions

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des diététistes

Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d’appliquer les lois en matière d’environnement et de sécurité des barrages

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant l’élaboration, la mise en œuvre et le soutien financier d’un système de consigne de certains contenants
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la récupération et la valorisation de produits par les entreprises
  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement portant sur un système de collecte sélective de certaines matières résiduelles

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 29, 2026:

Professional Code

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain professional activities that may be engaged in by dietitians

Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the development, implementation and financial support of a deposit-refund system for certain containers
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the recovery and reclamation of products by enterprises
  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a system of selective collection of certain residual materials

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

  • No entries for this issue

Yukon / Yukon

  • No entries for this issue

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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