Legislative Update Report No. 2026-15 Le Bulletin d’actualités législatives

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Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 07/23 to 08/05

In This Issue

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse Alberta / Alberta Nunavut / Nunavut British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique Ontario / Ontario Manitoba / Manitoba Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick Quebec / Québec Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest Yukon / Yukon

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, July 29, 2026:

Build Canada Homes Act

SI/2026-40 Order Designating the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities to be the Minister for the Purposes of the Build Canada Homes Act

Orders in Council / Décrets

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 1, 2026:

Quarantine Act

Order Amending the Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to Ebola Disease in Canada Order, 2026

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 25, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Ministerial Condition No. 14170a (variation to Ministerial Condition No. 14170)

Ministerial Condition No. 14185a (variation to Ministerial Condition No. 14185)

Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 1, 2026:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order 2026-66-09-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Global Affairs Canada

Consulting Canadians on future trade negotiations with Türkiye

Radiocommunication Act

Notice No. SPB-005-26 — Addendum to the Non-Competitive Local Licensing Framework to Include Spectrum in the 24.25-25.1 GHz Band

Aeronautics Act

Interim Order No. 1 (2026) Respecting Certain ICAO Requirements (ATS Phraseology, Language Proficiency, Check Requirements and Aircraft or Vessels in Distress)

Interim Order to Prevent Certain Persons from Boarding Flights to Canada Due to Ebola Disease

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 25, 2026:

AWP P&C S.A. — Application to establish a Canadian branch

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, July 25, 2026:

Special Import Measures Act

Steel racks — Decision

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-012

Notice No. HA-2026-012 Expiry review RR-2025-004 — Notice of order Corrosion-resistant steel sheet

File PR-2025-079 — Notice of determination — Online database information software/services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 1, 2026:

Canada Energy Regulator

Application to export electricity to the United States — GBE Power Inc.

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

File PR-2025-085 — Notice of determination — Chemical evaluation instruments and supplies

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Decisions

Notices of consultation

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, August 1, 2026:

Building Canada Act

Notice — West Coast Oil Pipeline

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Alberta Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2026:

Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alta Reg 177/2026 Activities Designation Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 182/2026 Landfill Disposal Ban (Ministerial) Regulation Alta Reg 165/2026 Waste Control Amendment Regulation

Mental Health Act

Alta Reg 185/2026 Mental Health Act Forms and Designation Amendment Regulation

Mines and Minerals Act

Alta Reg 167/2026 Enhanced Hydrocarbon Recovery Royalty Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 168/2026 Incremental Hydrocarbon Recovery Royalty Regulation Alta Reg 166/2026 Mines and Minerals Administration Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 169/2026 Natural Gas Royalty Regulation, 2017 Amendment Regulation Alta Reg 170/2026 Petroleum Royalty Regulation, 2017 Amendment Regulation

Traveller Protection and Destination Development Act

Alta Reg 186/2026 Traveller Protection and Destination Development Regulation

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 28, 2026:

Clean Energy Act

BC Reg 145/2026 Amends BC Reg 102/2012 — Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation

Employment Standards Act

BC Reg 141/2026 Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation

Residential Tenancy Act

BC Reg 142/2026 Amends BC Reg 477/2003 — Residential Tenancy Regulation BC Reg 143/2026 Enacts Residential Tenancy (Supportive Housing) Regulation BC Reg 144/2026 Amends BC Reg 143/2026 — Residential Tenancy (Supportive Housing) Regulation

Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 147/2026 Amends BC Reg 245/2013 — Direction No. 5 to the British Columbia Utilities Commission

Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 28, 2026:

Labour Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SBC 2026, c 10

Act in force August 1, 2026. (BC Reg 141/2026)

Post-Secondary International Education (Designated Institutions) Act, SBC 2026, c 4

Various provisions in force September 1, 2026 and January 1, 2027. (BC Reg 146/2026)

Residential Tenancy Amendment Act, 2026, SBC 2026, c 12

Various provisions in force July 30, 2026. (BC Reg 142/2026)

Sections 7, 17 and 18 in force December 1, 2026. (BC Reg 144/2026)

Manitoba / Manitoba

No entries for this issue

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Boiler and Pressure Vessel Act

NB Reg 2026-32 NB Reg 84-174, amendment NB Reg 2026-33 NB Reg 84-176, amendment

Electrical Installation and Inspection Act

NB Reg 2026-34 NB Reg 84-165, amendment

Elevators and Lifts Act

NB Reg 2026-36 NB Reg 2014-147, amendment

Judicature Act

Provincial Offences Procedure Act

NB Reg 2026-41 NB Reg 82-73, amendment

Liquor Control Act

NB Reg 2026-37 NB Reg 89-167, amendment

Plumbing Installation and Inspection Act

NB Reg 2026-35 NB Reg 84-187, amendment

Prescription and Catastrophic Drug Insurance Act

NB Reg 2026-46 NB Reg 2014-27, amendment

Prescription Drug Payment Act

NB Reg 2026-45 NB Reg 84-170, amendment

Recording of Evidence Act

NB Reg 2026-43 NB Reg 2009-143, amendment

Small Business Investor Tax Credit Act

NB Reg 2026-31 NB Reg 2003-39, amendment

Small Claims Act

NB Reg 2026-42 NB Reg 2012-103, amendment

Species at Risk Act

NB Reg 2026-30 NB Reg 2013-39, amendment NB Reg 2026-47 NB Reg 2013-38, amendment

Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 5, 2026:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comment

Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and its related companion policy (Proposed Amendments).