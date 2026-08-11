Legislative Update Report No. 2026-15 Le Bulletin d’actualités législatives

- within Insurance topic(s)
- with Finance and Tax Executives and Inhouse Counsel
- in Canada
Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 07/23 to 08/05
In This Issue
|Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
|Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Écosse
|Alberta / Alberta
|Nunavut / Nunavut
|British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
|Ontario / Ontario
|Manitoba / Manitoba
|Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
|New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
|Quebec / Québec
|Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
|Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
|Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
|Yukon / Yukon
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, July 29, 2026:
Build Canada Homes Act
|SI/2026-40
|Order Designating the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities to be the Minister for the Purposes of the Build Canada Homes Act
Orders in Council / Décrets
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 1, 2026:
Quarantine Act
- Order Amending the Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to Ebola Disease in Canada Order, 2026
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 25, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Ministerial Condition No. 14170a (variation to Ministerial Condition No. 14170)
- Ministerial Condition No. 14185a (variation to Ministerial Condition No. 14185)
- Waiver of information requirements for living organisms (subsection 106(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
- Waiver of information requirements for substances (subsection 81(9) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999)
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 1, 2026:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2026-66-09-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
Global Affairs Canada
- Consulting Canadians on future trade negotiations with Türkiye
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SPB-005-26 — Addendum to the Non-Competitive Local Licensing Framework to Include Spectrum in the 24.25-25.1 GHz Band
Aeronautics Act
- Interim Order No. 1 (2026) Respecting Certain ICAO Requirements (ATS Phraseology, Language Proficiency, Check Requirements and Aircraft or Vessels in Distress)
- Interim Order to Prevent Certain Persons from Boarding Flights to Canada Due to Ebola Disease
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 25, 2026:
- AWP P&C S.A. — Application to establish a Canadian branch
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, July 25, 2026:
Special Import Measures Act
- Steel racks — Decision
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeal — Notice No. HA-2026-012
- Expiry review RR-2025-004 — Notice of order Corrosion-resistant steel sheet
- File PR-2025-079 — Notice of determination — Online database information software/services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 1, 2026:
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to export electricity to the United States — GBE Power Inc.
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- File PR-2025-085 — Notice of determination — Chemical evaluation instruments and supplies
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Notices of consultation
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, August 1, 2026:
Building Canada Act
- Notice — West Coast Oil Pipeline
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Alberta Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2026:
Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act
|Alta Reg 177/2026
|Activities Designation Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 182/2026
|Landfill Disposal Ban (Ministerial) Regulation
|Alta Reg 165/2026
|Waste Control Amendment Regulation
Mental Health Act
|Alta Reg 185/2026
|Mental Health Act Forms and Designation Amendment Regulation
Mines and Minerals Act
|Alta Reg 167/2026
|Enhanced Hydrocarbon Recovery Royalty Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 168/2026
|Incremental Hydrocarbon Recovery Royalty Regulation
|Alta Reg 166/2026
|Mines and Minerals Administration Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 169/2026
|Natural Gas Royalty Regulation, 2017 Amendment Regulation
|Alta Reg 170/2026
|Petroleum Royalty Regulation, 2017 Amendment Regulation
Traveller Protection and Destination Development Act
|Alta Reg 186/2026
|Traveller Protection and Destination Development Regulation
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 28, 2026:
Clean Energy Act
|BC Reg 145/2026
|Amends BC Reg 102/2012 — Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation
Employment Standards Act
|BC Reg 141/2026
|Amends BC Reg 396/95 — Employment Standards Regulation
Residential Tenancy Act
|BC Reg 142/2026
|Amends BC Reg 477/2003 — Residential Tenancy Regulation
|BC Reg 143/2026
|Enacts Residential Tenancy (Supportive Housing) Regulation
|BC Reg 144/2026
|Amends BC Reg 143/2026 — Residential Tenancy (Supportive Housing) Regulation
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 147/2026
|Amends BC Reg 245/2013 — Direction No. 5 to the British Columbia Utilities Commission
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, July 28, 2026:
Labour Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, SBC 2026, c 10
- Act in force August 1, 2026. (BC Reg 141/2026)
Post-Secondary International Education (Designated Institutions) Act, SBC 2026, c 4
- Various provisions in force September 1, 2026 and January 1, 2027. (BC Reg 146/2026)
Residential Tenancy Amendment Act, 2026, SBC 2026, c 12
- Various provisions in force July 30, 2026. (BC Reg 142/2026)
- Sections 7, 17 and 18 in force December 1, 2026. (BC Reg 144/2026)
Manitoba / Manitoba
- No entries for this issue
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Boiler and Pressure Vessel Act
|NB Reg 2026-32
|NB Reg 84-174, amendment
|NB Reg 2026-33
|NB Reg 84-176, amendment
Electrical Installation and Inspection Act
|NB Reg 2026-34
|NB Reg 84-165, amendment
Elevators and Lifts Act
|NB Reg 2026-36
|NB Reg 2014-147, amendment
Judicature Act
Provincial Offences Procedure Act
|NB Reg 2026-41
|NB Reg 82-73, amendment
Liquor Control Act
|NB Reg 2026-37
|NB Reg 89-167, amendment
Plumbing Installation and Inspection Act
|NB Reg 2026-35
|NB Reg 84-187, amendment
Prescription and Catastrophic Drug Insurance Act
|NB Reg 2026-46
|NB Reg 2014-27, amendment
Prescription Drug Payment Act
|NB Reg 2026-45
|NB Reg 84-170, amendment
Recording of Evidence Act
|NB Reg 2026-43
|NB Reg 2009-143, amendment
Small Business Investor Tax Credit Act
|NB Reg 2026-31
|NB Reg 2003-39, amendment
Small Claims Act
|NB Reg 2026-42
|NB Reg 2012-103, amendment
Species at Risk Act
|NB Reg 2026-30
|NB Reg 2013-39, amendment
|NB Reg 2026-47
|NB Reg 2013-38, amendment
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, August 5, 2026:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comment
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and its related companion policy (Proposed Amendments).
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Proclamations / Proclamations
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, July 31, 2026:
Document Formalization, Service and Notice Reform Statute Law Amendment Act, SNWT 2018, c 15
- Sections 5 and 27 in force July 14, 2026. (SI-004-2026)
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, July 24, 2026:
Hospitals Act
|NS Reg 168/2026
|Hospitals Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Clean Water Act, 2006
|O Reg 263/26
|General, amending O Reg 287/07
Condominium Act, 1998
|O Reg 255/26
|Description and Registration, amending O Reg 49/01
Environmental Assessment Act
|O Reg 257/26
|Part II.3 Projects — Designations and Exemptions, amending O Reg 50/24
|O Reg 258/26
|Part II.4 Projects — Requirements for commencing and Proceeding
|O Reg 259/26
|General and Transitional Matters, amending O Reg 53/24
|O Reg 260/26
|Exemptions from the Act and from Part II.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 51/24
|O Reg 261/26
|Transit and Rail Project Assessment Process, amending O Reg 231/08
Environmental Protection Act
|O Reg 245/26
|Environmental Compliance Approvals — Exemptions from Section 9 of the Act, amending O Reg 524/98
|O Reg 248/26
|Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Water Taking, amending O Reg 63/16
|O Reg 249/26
|Environmental Compliance Approvals — Exemptions from Section 9 of the Act, amending O Reg 524/98
|O Reg 252/26
|General — Waste Management, amending Reg 347 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 264/26
|Waste Disposal Sites, Waste Management Systems and Sewage Works Subject to Approval under or Exempt from the Environmental Assessment Act, amending O Reg 206/97
|O Reg 265/26
|Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Water Taking, amending O Reg 63/16
|O Reg 266/26
|Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Activities Requiring Assessment of Air Emissions, amending O Reg 1/17
|O Reg 267/26
|Registrations under Part II.2 of the Act — Storm Water Management Works, amending O Reg 137/25
|O Reg 268/26
|Renewable Energy Approvals under Part V.0.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 359/09
|O Reg 269/26
|Alternative Low—Carbon Fuels, amending O Reg 79/15
Land Registration Reform Act
|O Reg 253/26
|Automated System, amending O Reg 16/99
Ontario Water Resources Act
|O Reg 246/26
|Approval Exemptions, amending O Reg 525/98
|O Reg 247/26
|Water Taking and Transfer, amending O Reg 387/04
|O Reg 250/26
|Approval Exemptions, amending O Reg 525/98
|O Reg 251/26
|Water Taking and Transfer, amending O Reg 387/04
|O Reg 262/26
|Water Taking and Transfer, amending O Reg 387/04
Registry Act
|O Reg 254/26
|Surveys, Plans and Descriptions of Land, amending O Reg 43/96
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Uniform Access to Digital Assets by Fiduciaries Act
July 28, 2026
Consultation on the Uniform Access to Digital Assets by Fiduciaries Act — Comments by September 11, 2026
Notices / Avis
Ontario Gazette, July 25, 2026:
Residential Tenancies Act, 2006
- Guideline for 2027
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
Regulations / Règlements
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part II, July 25, 2026:
Procurement of Goods Act
|EC2026-765
|Procurement of Goods Regulations, amendment
Regulated Health Professions Act
|EC2026-767
|Chiropractors Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Prince Edward Island Royal Gazette, Part I, July 25, 2026:
An Act to Repeal the Chiropractic Act, SPEI 2026, c 6
- Act in force August 1, 2026.
Quebec / Québec
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 juillet 2026:
Loi sur la Régie de l’énergie
|Décret 1157-2026
|Règlement sur les cas et les conditions selon lesquels le distributeur d’électricité doit demander à la Régie de l’énergie d’autoriser un contrat d’approvisionnement en électricité
|Décret 1158-2026
|Règlement concernant les plans d’approvisionnement en électricité et en gaz naturel
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d’appliquer les lois en matière d’environnement et de sécurité des barrages
|Décret 1174-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Code de gestion des matières résiduelles fertilisantes
|Décret 1177-2026
|Règlement modifiant principalement le Règlement sur l’encadrement d’activités en fonction de leur impact sur l’environnement
|Décret 1181-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement concernant la valorisation de matières résiduelles
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
|Décret 1175-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les activités dans des milieux humides, hydriques et sensibles
|Décret 1176-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la déclaration des prélèvements d’eau
|Décret 1178-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’enfouissement et l’incinération de matières résiduelles
|Décret 1179-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l’encadrement d’activités sous la responsabilité des municipalités réalisées dans des milieux hydriques et sur des ouvrages de protection contre les inondations
|Décret 1180-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les ouvrages de protection contre les inondations
|Décret 1182-2026
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur le prélèvement des eaux et leur protection
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 29, 2026:
Act respecting the Régie de l’énergie
|OC 1157-2026
|Regulation respecting cases and conditions in which the electric power distributor must request authorization from the Régie de l’énergie for an electric power supply contract
|OC 1158-2026
|Regulation respecting electricity and natural gas supply plans
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
|OC 1174-2026
|Regulation to amend the Fertilizing Residual Materials Management Code
|OC 1177-2026
|Regulation to amend mainly the Regulation respecting the regulatory scheme applying to activities on the basis of their environmental impact
|OC 1181-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the reclamation of residual materials
Environment Quality Act
|OC 1175-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting activities in wetlands, bodies of water and sensitive areas
|OC 1176-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the declaration of water withdrawals
|OC 1178-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the landfilling and incineration of residual materials
|OC 1179-2026
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting regulatory measures for activities under the responsibility of municipalities carried out in bodies of water and on flood protection works
|OC 1180-2026
|Regulation to amend the Flood Protection Works Regulation
|OC 1182-2026
|Regulation to amend the Water Withdrawal and Protection Regulation
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 29 juillet 2026:
Code des professions
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur certaines activités professionnelles qui peuvent être exercées par des diététistes
Loi sur la qualité de l’environnement
Loi sur certaines mesures permettant d’appliquer les lois en matière d’environnement et de sécurité des barrages
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement visant l’élaboration, la mise en œuvre et le soutien financier d’un système de consigne de certains contenants
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la récupération et la valorisation de produits par les entreprises
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement portant sur un système de collecte sélective de certaines matières résiduelles
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 29, 2026:
Professional Code
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting certain professional activities that may be engaged in by dietitians
Environment Quality Act
Act respecting certain measures enabling the enforcement of environmental and dam safety legislation
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the development, implementation and financial support of a deposit-refund system for certain containers
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the recovery and reclamation of products by enterprises
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting a system of selective collection of certain residual materials
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
- No entries for this issue
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
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