Celebrating 117 Years Of Neighbourly Respect And Honourable Obligations

April 11, 2025, marks the 117th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty Between The United States of America And The United Kingdom Concerning The Boundary Between The United States and The Dominion of Canada From The Atlantic Ocean to The Pacific Ocean (the "1908 Treaty").

The 1908 Treaty established the international boundary between Canada and the United States, often described as "the world's longest undefended border."

In his March 16, 1985, radio address to the Nation, U.S. President Ronald Reagan quoted Winston Churchill's description of the 5,000 mile peaceful border between the United States and Canada as follows: "That long frontier from the Atlantic to the Pacific Oceans, guarded only by neighborly respect and honorable obligations, is an example to every country and a pattern for the future of the world."

MLT Aikins is Western Canada's Law Firm. From offices in six cities across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, we serve the interests of clients doing business in Canada's four western provinces. Many of our clients comprise American companies and investors doing business in Western Canada. Our firm has strong and enduring relationships with our American clients and friends which we cherish.

On this 117th anniversary of the signing of the 1908 Treaty, we salute our many American clients and friends. We are grateful for their support and we look forward to serving their needs across Western Canada in the years ahead.

In the words of U.S. President John F. Kennedy: "Geography has made us neighbors. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. And necessity has made us allies. Those whom nature hath so joined together, let no man put asunder."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.