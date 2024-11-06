ARTICLE
6 November 2024

How Will Misinformation, Disinformation And Malinformation Shape Future Elections?

GW
Canada Government, Public Sector
Foreign interference in Canadian elections has become a genuine threat to our democracy and institutions. The advent of AI and related technologies has accelerated the reach and efficacy of foreign interference, while deepfakes have made it increasingly difficult to know what sources of information to trust. The DRI's Center for Law and Public Policy is tracking these threats, and issued an alarming report co-authored by our own partner Brent Arnold. Learn more about this emerging foreign interference threatscape.

