Supporting The Local Community: Voting For The Field Law Community Fund Program Is Now Open

Members of the public can vote for their favourite local community-focused projects to receive funding

Starting today, all residents of Alberta and the Northwest Territories (NWT) are encouraged to vote to support their favourite community-focused projects as part of the Field Law Community Fund Program, now in its eleventh year. The public votes help determine how the $80,000 of funding available this year is distributed. This year, 175 applications were received, the most in the history of the Community Fund Program.

Voting is now open at fieldlawcommunityfund.com, and the voting period runs through to November 20, 2024. There is $30,000 available in each of the northern and southern Alberta community markets, $15,000 is available in the NWT community market, and new this year, an additional $5,000 is available for post-secondary student initiatives as part of the 'Next Gen Award.'

"By listening to the local community, we identify where the greatest need is for funding and direct our resources to where the funds will make the biggest impact," says Christine Pratt, Chair of Field Law's Giving Committee. "This year, we received the most applications ever with 175. Our new Next Gen Award has opened the door to some great student ideas. There is no shortage of brilliant and deserving ideas and meaningful community initiatives."

Part of Field Law's mandate is to give back to the places where they live and work. With offices in Calgary, Edmonton, Yellowknife, and Canmore, Field Law has awarded $835,000 to 144 causes over the last eleven years through the Community Fund Program.

Funding for each community market is awarded by local judging panels, who closely review both the applications and the public votes to make their decisions.

For a complete list of current and previous applicants, and for more information on the Field Law Community Fund Program, please visit fieldlawcommunityfund.com. Winners will be announced on December 3, 2024.

