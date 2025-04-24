ARTICLE
24 April 2025

Canadian Federal Election Marks An "Inflection Point" For Climate Policy

TL
Torys LLP

Contributor

Torys LLP logo
Torys LLP is a respected international business law firm with a reputation for quality, innovation and teamwork. Our experience, our collaborative practice style, and the insight and imagination we bring to our work have made us our clients' choice for their largest and most complex transactions as well as for general matters in which strategic advice is key.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
With Canada's federal election only weeks away, partner and head of Torys' Climate Change practice Tyson Dyck says that climate change policies are currently at the "centre of a national conversation".
Canada Environment
Tyson Dyck
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

With Canada's federal election only weeks away, partner and head of Torys' Climate Change practice Tyson Dyck says that climate change policies are currently at the "centre of a national conversation".

"There's uncertainty with every election, but this particular election has really brought a lot of these policies to the fore and ... put them in the centre of a national conversation around what we should be doing on climate," Tyson said in a webinar hosted by ClearBlue Markets, which was later quoted in Carbon Pulse.

Considering the rollback of climate policies in the United Stated by the Trump administration, Tyson says Canada's election could potentially mark an "inflection point", resulting in a different policy framework than where the country has been heading.

Read: Torys Quarterly: Canada's defining moment for energy

Prime Minister Mark Carney's removal of the consumer-facing carbon tax could be an indicator of what's to come, Tyson says. "The fact that they moved the price to zero is really just a reflection of what a minority government can do right now."

Though the Liberal government could not completely retract the carbon tax legislation, Tyson says there was room under the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act to "play with the pricing"—and "similar provisions" exist that could enable a minority government to alter emissions charges under the Output-Based Pricing System (OBPS) in the future.

"Just because we might have a minority government a month from now doesn't mean that [industrial carbon] programme is completely safe," Tyson says.

A majority government, on the other hand, could result in a full repeal of climate policies, whether that's due to the Conservative party cutting back on policies or the Liberal party proceeding with a new "signature piece of climate legislation," Tyson says.

You can read more about our Climate Change work on our practice page.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tyson Dyck
Tyson Dyck
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More