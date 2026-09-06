BC Court Of Appeal: No Basis In Fact = No Class Action

In Cleaver v. The Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited, 2026 BCCA 353, the BC Court of Appeal reaffirmed the courts’ gatekeeping role at certification and upheld the chambers judge’s refusal to certify a privacy class action because the plaintiffs had not put forward any basis in fact for the central allegation in the claim.

As summarized in our post about the certification decision, the chambers judge below found that three of the five certification criteria were not satisfied because the plaintiffs had put forward no evidence that the defendants’ shopping mall directory software actually recorded proposed class members’ facial images and converted them into biometric data as alleged. The Court of Appeal agreed: "the material before the court provided no basis in fact for the proposition that facial images or biometric and personal information was recorded by the respondents. As that proposition is essential to the claim, the judge was right to deny certification".

The Cleaver decision is significant in light of the recent debates in British Columbia over what the plaintiff’s evidentiary burden to show "some basis in fact" requires. Cleaver is a clear message from this province’s appellate court that, if there is no basis in fact for the central allegation in the claim, the goals of a class proceeding will not be served and certification should be denied.

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