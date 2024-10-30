Potential Link Between Pfizer's Depo-Provera And Brain Tumours

Canadian women taking Pfizer's Depo-Provera or its generic version may have reason for concern that the contraceptive injection increases risk of brain and spinal tumours.

Recent medical literature concludes that long-term use of Depo-Provera increases the risk of developing intracranial meningioma - a kind of tumour of the brain or spinal cord.

Pfizer is already facing a product liability and negligence suit brought by a California woman, Kristina Schmidt, who says she needed "delicate and highly invasive surgery" after she developed a brain tumour after years of receiving Depo-Provera injections. Ms. Schmidt alleges Pfizer "knew or should have known for decades that Depo-Provera, when administered and prescribed as intended, can cause or substantially contribute to the development of meningiomas."

The Medication.

Depo-Provera is a prescription drug used for birth control and treating endometriosis. It is administered by injection every three months.

The drug is available in different parts of the world and it is estimated to be the preferred contraception of more than 1.4 million women in the United States.

According to a 2006 study, 2.4 percent of women in Canada take Depo-Provera as their method of contraception.

Failed to Warn Users.

Recent medical literature concludes that ingredients in Depo-Provera and its generic equivalents cause or substantially contribute to the development of intracranial meningioma. Gluckstein Lawyers is investigating allegations that Pfizer and other drug manufacturers failed to warn, instruct, advise, educate, or otherwise inform Depo-Provera users and prescribers about the risks of developing intracranial meningioma, or the need to monitor for related symptoms.

Developed Disturbing Symptoms.

In her California complaint, Ms. Schmidt claims she received about 64 Depo-Provera injections during a 16-year period that ended in 2021. At least 12 of those injections consisted of Greenstone/Pfizer's "authorized generic," which is identical to the brand name Depo-Provera. Over time, she allegedly developed disturbing symptoms, including severe headaches, dizziness, and vertigo. She was subsequently diagnosed with an intracranial meningioma and underwent a highly invasive brain surgery to remove the mass.

Contains a High Dose of Progestin.

According to Ms. Schmidt's complaint, Depo-Provera contains a high dose of progestin, a synthetic progesterone-like hormone that helps prevent pregnancy by suppressing ovulation. The association between progesterone and intracranial meningioma has allegedly been known or knowable for decades, creating duties on drug manufacturers to understand these risks and warn actual and potential Depo-Provera users.

Advice Available for Canadians.

While it is unclear how many Canadian women use Depo-Provera, it is offered in clinics across Canada. In this province, the Ontario Drug Benefit Formulary lists it as a contraceptive and Pfizer's 2024 Health Canada product monograph states Depo-Provera is indicated for contraception control.

As part of our firm's class action and mass tort litigation team, I urge those who have used Depo-Provera or are still using it to take action immediately.

