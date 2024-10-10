$2.2 Million In Settlements Reached In Canadian Interior Molded Doors Class Actions

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ – Canada-wide settlements have been reached in proposed class actions alleging price fixing and related conduct with respect to Interior Molded Doors. The actions were commenced on behalf of Canadians who purchased Interior Molded Doors in Canada during the class period.

Proposed settlements have been reached with the Masonite defendants for CDN$1,151,920 and the JELD-WEN defendants for CDN$1,060,000. The Defendants deny that there was any anti-competitive conduct and any liability for the acts alleged. If approved, the settlements will resolve the litigation in its entirety.

The proposed Settlement Agreements will have to be approved by the Federal Court of Canada to be effective. A hearing to determine whether the proposed Settlement Agreements should be approved will take place on October 30, 2024. At the hearing, the Court will determine whether the proposed Settlement Agreements are fair, reasonable and in the best interests of the class. If approved by the Court, the proposed Settlements will resolve the claims of all Settlement Class Members.

Settlement Class Members is defined as all persons in Canada who purchased Interior Molded Doors in Canada from March 1, 2014 to July 30, 2024. This includes end-consumers, contractors, building supply stores, and distributors.

As part of the settlement approval hearing, the Court will also be asked to approve the proposed Distribution Protocol. To facilitate a cost-effective claims process, subject to further order of the Federal Court, payments will only be made to Settlement Class Members who purchased Interior Molded Doors directly from Masonite or JELD-WEN in a total amount exceeding CDN$400,000 during the period from March 2014 and December 2018, as disclosed in Defendants' sales data provided pursuant to the Settlement Agreements.

Settlement Class Members who do not qualify for direct payment will benefit indirectly from a cy-près (charitable) donation of CDN$100,000 to Habitat for Humanity.

If Settlement Class Members wish to participate in the class action and settlements, they are not required to do anything until after the settlements are approved. Further information will be provided about how to make a claim at a later date. At this time, persons who do not wish to participate in the class action and settlements may remove themselves from the class action (also known as opting-out) by emailing or mailing a request to opt out to Class Counsel postmarked no later than October 21, 2024. Settlement Class Members can also object to the proposed Settlements and attend the Settlement Approval Hearing to present that objection. Settlement Class Members who wish to object to the proposed Settlements must email or mail their objections to Class Counsel postmarked no later than October 18, 2024.

