Siskinds LLP's proposed Paraquat (Gramoxone®) class action has been certified by the B.C. supreme court, as reported by The Vancouver Sun. Paraquat is an active ingredient in some popular commercial herbicides, the most common formulation of which is known under the trade name Gramoxone®.

