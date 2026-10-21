When Halloween Decorations Become Hazards: What Occupiers Should Know

Halloween is a time for thrills, chills, and creative displays. While most homeowners/occupiers are focused on delivering a good scare, the last thing anyone wants is for a visitor to leave with a real injury instead of a bag of candy.

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Halloween is a time for thrills, chills, and creative displays. While most homeowners/occupiers are focused on delivering a good scare, the last thing anyone wants is for a visitor to leave with a real injury instead of a bag of candy.

Whether you’re setting up a haunted walkway, decorating your front yard with skeletons, or stringing lights around the porch, it’s important to keep safety in mind. Under Ontario’s Occupiers’ Liability Act, people who own, occupy, or control a property have a duty to take reasonable steps to ensure visitors are reasonably safe while on the premises. These people are referred to as “occupiers” under the legislation.

This does not mean occupiers must guarantee that nobody will ever be injured. Accidents can happen. The law simply requires occupiers to act reasonably and address hazards that could foreseeably cause injury to people invited onto the property.

Halloween decorations can sometimes create risks that are easy to overlook. Extension cords may cross walkways, props can obstruct stairs, fog machines can reduce visibility, and dim lighting can make it difficult to see uneven surfaces. While these features may add to the spooky atmosphere, they can also increase the risk of trips and falls, particularly for children who may be distracted by costumes, decorations, and the excitement of trick-or-treating.

Fortunately, a few simple precautions can help keep Halloween safe and enjoyable for everyone.

Keep walkways clear – avoid placing decorations where they could block stairs, handrails, entrances, or walkways Think carefully about lighting – visitors should be able to see steps, changes in elevation, and other potential hazards Secure cords and decorations Check stairs and railings – ensure they are in good condition

If someone is injured on your property, the first priority should always be ensuring they receive appropriate medical attention. It may also be helpful to document the area and conditions at the time of the incident in case questions arise later.

Halloween decorations are meant to create memorable experiences for family, friends, neighbours, and trick-or-treaters. With a little planning and attention to safety, homeowners can reduce the risk of injury while still delivering plenty of spooky fun. After all, on Halloween night, the only thing visitors should be frightened of is the décor.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.