Court, Arbitration, Or Mediation: Choosing The Right Path For Your Client

Many clients walk into a lawyer's office and ask: "How do I win?" But in many disputes, the better question is: "Where should this fight happen, and does it need to be a fight at all?"...

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Many clients walk into a lawyer's office and ask: "How do I win?" But in many disputes, the better question is: "Where should this fight happen, and does it need to be a fight at all?" Court, arbitration, and mediation each offer distinct advantages, and choosing the right forum can shape the outcome just as much as the strength of the case itself. Below, I break down the key differences so that practitioners can guide their clients with confidence and clients can approach dispute resolution with realistic expectations.

Who Decides the Outcome?

This is perhaps the most fundamental question in any dispute. In court, a judge decides the case if the parties cannot reach a settlement. In arbitration, the decision-maker is a private arbitrator chosen by the parties. In mediation, neither a judge nor an arbitrator decides anything—the parties themselves control the outcome, with the mediator serving only as a facilitator. Ontario's mediator code underscores this point by emphasizing party self-determination and voluntary, non-coerced decision-making.

Why does this matter so much? Because it determines how much control your client has over the result. If a client needs a guaranteed decision—someone to break the deadlock and impose a resolution—mediation is the weakest of the three options. It only works if both sides agree. But if a client values control over the outcome more than having a ruling handed down, mediation is by far the strongest choice. Arbitration sits in the middle: it is private like mediation, but determinative like court. Practitioners should help clients understand this distinction early because it frames everything else.

Privacy Versus Public Process

Ontario courts operate under the open court principle, and members of the public can attend most proceedings. Public adjudication promotes transparency, accountability, and the development of precedent. But it also means that sensitive financial details, family matters, or business disputes become part of the public record.

Arbitration, by contrast, is generally private. The process is governed by contract, and the parties can design confidentiality protections into the arbitration agreement itself. Mediation is usually the most confidential of the three. Ontario's mediator code specifically requires mediators to inform the parties of the confidential nature of mediation, reinforcing the expectation that what happens in the mediation room stays there.

The practical takeaway is straightforward. If reputational sensitivity, commercial secrecy, or family privacy is a priority, court is usually the least attractive option. Arbitration and mediation are normally better suited to keeping matters out of the public eye. On the other hand, if a client needs public vindication, wants to establish precedent, or values transparent adjudication, the courtroom is where that happens.

Procedure, Speed, and Complexity

Court is the most formal and procedurally structured of the three options. Ontario civil litigation involves pleadings, service, motions, documentary and oral discovery, pre-trial conferences, trial steps, court fees, and the ever-present possibility of cost consequences. It is thorough, but it is also slow and expensive—especially if the case is contested at every stage.

Arbitration offers more flexibility. The parties can design the process by agreement, tailoring timelines, discovery obligations, and hearing formats to suit the dispute. However, arbitration can become nearly as complex as litigation in high-stakes cases, particularly where multiple parties, extensive records, or procedural motions are involved. The flexibility is real, but it is not limitless.

Mediation is usually the fastest and least formal process. Because it is negotiation-focused rather than adjudication-focused, there are no pleadings, no discoveries, and no rules of evidence to navigate. The goal is to reach an agreement, not to prove a case. For many disputes, this makes mediation the most efficient path—provided both parties are genuinely willing to negotiate.

There is an Ontario-specific wrinkle worth noting here. In Ontario civil cases, mediation is not always optional. Under Rule 24.1 of the Rules of Civil Procedure, most civil lawsuits in Toronto, Ottawa, and Windsor/Essex must go to mandatory mediation, with stated exceptions. This does not replace the lawsuit; it is built into the litigation stream. Practitioners working in those jurisdictions should remind clients of this obligation early in the process so they can approach the mediation prepared rather than treating it as a procedural box to check.

Enforceability and Appeal Rights

Court judgments are directly enforceable through the court system, and appeal routes are defined by statute and rules. If a party does not comply with a court order, there are well-established mechanisms to compel obedience. The appeal structure is clear: parties know where to go, what standard of review applies, and what their options are if they disagree with the result.

Arbitral awards are binding, but court review is narrower than an ordinary court appeal. Under Ontario's Arbitration Act, an award binds the parties unless it is set aside or varied, and appeal rights depend heavily on both the arbitration agreement and the statute. Many parties prefer this. Less review means more finality, and finality is often exactly what clients want—especially in commercial disputes where prolonged uncertainty is costly.

Mediation, on the other hand, does not produce a binding adjudication at all. The binding force comes from the settlement agreement that the parties sign at the conclusion of the process. In Rule 24.1 mediation, if issues are resolved, the agreement is to be signed by the parties or their lawyers. A well-drafted settlement agreement can be highly effective precisely because it ends the dispute on terms both sides have agreed to. But if no agreement is reached, the mediation produces nothing enforceable, and the parties are back where they started.

The bottom line is this: court gives the clearest built-in appeal structure. Arbitration gives more finality and less review, which many parties actively seek. Mediation gives no imposed result at all, but a signed settlement—freely negotiated and agreed upon—can be the most durable resolution of all, because neither side walks away feeling that the outcome was forced on them.

Which Option Is Usually Best?

There is no universal answer to this question, and lawyers should be wary of any framework that pretends otherwise. But some general principles hold true.

Choose court when you need coercive orders, the power to compel third-party evidence, full procedural safeguards, or a public ruling that establishes precedent. Court is also the right choice when one party simply will not come to the table voluntarily or when the power imbalance between the parties is too significant for private processes to address fairly.

Choose arbitration when you want a private, binding decision-maker and are willing to trade some appeal rights and court-supervised procedure for speed, expertise, or confidentiality. Arbitration works well in commercial and contractual disputes where the parties have agreed in advance to resolve their differences outside the court system.

Choose mediation when preserving relationships, controlling the outcome, and minimizing cost and collateral damage are more important than "winning" a ruling. Mediation is particularly well-suited to disputes where the parties will need to continue dealing with each other—business partners, co-parents, neighbours—and where a scorched-earth approach would do more harm than good.

Final Thoughts

Court, arbitration, and mediation are tools in the same toolbox, and the best practitioners know when to reach for each one. The right choice depends on what the client actually needs: control, privacy, speed, enforceability, finality, or public accountability. Our job is to help clients see past the instinct to simply "go to court" and consider whether another path might better serve their interests. Sometimes it will, and sometimes it will not. But the conversation itself is part of good advocacy, and clients who understand their options make better decisions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.