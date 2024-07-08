ARTICLE
8 July 2024

Knowledge Hub 2024 (Video)

Mills & Mills

Contributor

We're thrilled to share with you the highlights video of the Knowledge Hub 2024 from The Old Mill. Mills & Mills LLP was a proud sponsor of this important event.
We're thrilled to share with you the highlights video of the Knowledge Hub 2024 from The Old Mill. Mills & Mills LLP was a proud sponsor of this important event. Taras Kulish, Counsel to the Business Law Group and a Not-For-Profit/Charities lawyer, was one of four speakers. The Knowledge Hub brings together experienced professionals who through their presentations help not-for-profits and charitable organizations gain and utilize knowledge to make their practices more efficient, productive, and result oriented. Please refer to the video below.

Mills & Mills
