The Charities Directorate Is Going Digital: Is Your Charity Ready?

- within Insurance and Law Department Performance topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Canada
- with readers working within the Insurance, Healthcare and Oil & Gas industries
Beginning April 1, 2026, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) Charities Directorate will discontinue its fax line. After this date, faxed documents will no longer be received. Now is the time to ensure your charity is fully set up to use CRA's online services.
CRA previously announced that fax submissions are slow, resource-intensive, and pose security risks because they require manual processing. CRA's secure online platform is the fastest, safest, and most reliable way to submit your annual T3010 information return, upload documents, and communicate with the Charities Directorate. It's also eco-friendly, accessible, and designed to make managing your charity's obligations easier than ever. The CRA encourages charities that have not yet registered for CRA online services to do so promptly to avoid disruptions.
Getting Started Is Easy: Follow These 3 Steps
-
Register for a CRA AccountCreate a CRA user ID and password. (If you already have an account, skip to Step 2.)
-
Gather Your Charity InformationHave your Business Number (BN) and RR program account ready. If you're unsure of your BN, use CRA's online tools to look it up.
-
Add Your BN to Your CRA Account
- Sign in to your CRA account
- From the welcome page, select Add account
- Choose Business Account → Add business number
- Enter your 9 digit BN and select Add
Once added, return to the welcome page to access all charity related online services.
For detailed guidance, visit: Register to use online services for charities
Need Help? Try the Digital Concierge
CRA's new Digital Concierge offers real-time, one-on-one assistance over the phone. Call 1-800-267-2384 and request the Digital Concierge service.
CRA strongly encourages charities to make the switch within the next two weeks, so they are fully prepared before fax services end.
Upcoming Webinars: Accessing CRA's Online Services
Join an upcoming session to learn how to navigate CRA's digital tools:
- March 25, 2026 – English & French
- April 2, 2026 – English & French
Registration is now open—reserve your spot today!
You may also view a video recording of a webinar held on March 9, 2026. Please click here.
Helpful Online Resources
- See CRA guide: Register to use online services for charities
- Review recent changes:
- To file your return and use CRA's online services:
- Explore CRA's website for helpful resources, including:
- Watch CRA's webinar: Completing your T3010 online
Still Have Questions?
The Charities Directorate client service team is available:
- 1-800-267-2384
- Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (ET)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]