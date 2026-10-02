A Canadian Tax Lawyer’s Complete Guide To Individual Income Tax Returns – T1

Canada’s income tax system is fundamentally based on self-assessment. Individual taxpayers are responsible for reporting their income, claiming applicable deductions and credits, and determining their tax position through the T1 General, formally the T1 Income Tax and Benefit Return.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Overview: What Is the T1 General and Why Does It Matter?

Canada’s income tax system is fundamentally based on self-assessment. Individual taxpayers are responsible for reporting their income, claiming applicable deductions and credits, and determining their tax position through the T1 General, formally the T1 Income Tax and Benefit Return.

The T1 General, formally the T1 Income Tax and Benefit Return, is the main income tax return individuals in Canada use to report income, claim applicable deductions and tax credits, calculate tax payable, and determine whether they have a refund or balance owing. Although the form is commonly viewed as an annual filing requirement, the information reported on a T1 can have important legal consequences if it is incomplete, inaccurate, filed late, or subsequently challenged by the CRA.

Under the Income Tax Act, individuals who are required to file must submit a return of income in a prescribed form containing prescribed information. The T1 performs that function for individual taxpayers. It brings together information from employment and investment income, business or professional activities, capital gains, registered plans, deductions, credits, and other tax matters, with additional schedules and forms applying depending on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances.

Filing a T1 is also the starting point of the CRA assessment process. After the return is filed, the CRA examines the information reported and issues a Notice of Assessment. The CRA is not necessarily bound by the income, deductions, credits, or tax calculation reported by the taxpayer and may reassess the return where it concludes that the taxpayer’s tax liability differs from what was originally reported.

“A T1 return is much more than a collection of numbers submitted once a year. The positions taken on the return can determine what the CRA assesses, what records a taxpayer may later need to produce, and whether an error develops into a reassessment, penalty, tax audit, tax prosecution, or tax dispute,” says David J. Rotfleisch, a Certified Specialist in Taxation and an experienced Canadian tax lawyer.

Understanding the T1 therefore requires more than knowing where to enter particular amounts. Taxpayers should understand when a return must be filed, the distinction between filing and payment deadlines, how the CRA can assess or reassess a return, what happens when information is incorrect or omitted, and what remedies are available after an assessment has been issued.

Canadian tax lawyers do not generally prepare routine T1 income tax returns. Their role becomes particularly important where the information reported on a T1 raises legal issues, a filing position is disputed, previously reported information must be corrected, the CRA conducts a tax audit or issues a tax reassessment, penalties are imposed, tax prosecution is a risk, or tax objection and appeal rights must be considered. In those circumstances, advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can help a taxpayer understand the legal implications of the T1 and determine the appropriate response.

The T1 General as the Prescribed Individual Income Tax Return: What Taxpayers Need to Know

The T1 General is not merely an administrative form created for convenience. It is the prescribed individual income tax return through which taxpayers are required to file and report the information needed to determine their federal income tax position under the Income Tax Act.

Subsection 150(1) of the Income Tax Act requires a taxpayer who is subject to the filing obligation to file a return of income in a prescribed form containing prescribed information. For purposes of forms and the information required on them, subsection 248(1) defines “prescribed” by reference to authorization under the Income Tax Act. Section 244(16) further provides statutory recognition for forms that purport to be prescribed or authorized under the Income Tax Act.

Canadian courts have rejected arguments that the T1 is not a valid prescribed form, relying on section 244(16), which provides statutory recognition for forms that purport to be prescribed or authorized under the Income Tax Act, together with the definition of “prescribed” in subsection 248(1). Courts considering these arguments have generally held that a taxpayer cannot satisfy the filing obligation by submitting alternative documentation of the taxpayer’s own choosing in place of the T1 itself. In R. v. Watson, 2005 BCPC 59, [2005] 2 CTC 121, 59 D.T.C. 5417, the taxpayer argued that section 150 did not properly prescribe a form. The British Columbia Provincial Court rejected that argument, noting that the Notices of Requirement had specifically directed him to Form T1 for each of the years in question and that the tax authority had made copies of Form T1 available to him.

The T1 also performs a substantive tax-calculation function. Section 151 requires every person required under section 150 to file a return of income to estimate the amount of tax payable in that return. The T1 therefore combines the taxpayer’s reporting obligations with the calculation of income, deductions, credits, tax payable, and ultimately the taxpayer’s refund or balance owing.

The fact that the T1 is a prescribed return has practical consequences. A taxpayer cannot satisfy the filing obligation simply by providing CRA with whatever financial information the taxpayer considers sufficient. The return must contain the information required by the prescribed filing framework. Below, we discuss who must file, the applicable deadlines, and the circumstances in which CRA can require a return even when no tax is payable.

What Information Is Reported on a T1 General? How Your Tax Position Is Built

The T1 General brings together the information used to determine an individual taxpayer’s Canadian income tax position for the year. The current CRA return is organized into six principal steps: identification and other information, total income, net income, taxable income, federal tax, and refund or balance owing.

The return begins with identification and personal information that can affect how the CRA assesses the taxpayer and what credits or benefits may be available. This includes the taxpayer’s social insurance number, marital status, province or territory of residence, and, where applicable, information about a spouse or common-law partner and residence status.

The taxpayer’s province or territory of residence is also important because it generally determines which provincial or territorial tax rules, credits, and forms apply for the year. Provincial or territorial calculations are therefore integrated with the federal T1 filing process even though they may require separate schedules or forms.

The income portion of the T1 reports amounts from applicable sources, which may include employment income, pensions, investment income, business or professional income, rental income, and taxable capital gains. From total income, the taxpayer may claim applicable deductions to arrive at net income and then, where available, further deductions to determine taxable income. The distinction matters because different provisions of the Income Tax Act operate at different stages of this calculation.

Taxable income is then used to calculate federal income tax, subject to the applicable tax rates and credits. Provincial or territorial tax and other amounts are also considered before the return reaches its final calculation. Amounts already paid or credited to the taxpayer, including income tax deducted at source and applicable refundable credits, ultimately contribute to determining whether the taxpayer is entitled to a refund or has a balance owing.

The income portion of the T1 reports amounts from applicable sources, including employment income, pensions, investment income, business or professional income, rental income, and taxable capital gains. Correctly characterizing the source and nature of an amount can be as important as determining the amount itself. For example, a profit from the disposition of property may be treated on a capital account where the property was held as an investment, or as business income where the taxpayer’s activities amount to a business or an adventure or concern in the nature of trade.

That determination depends on the taxpayer’s conduct, intention, frequency of transactions, nature of the property, period of ownership, and the surrounding circumstances rather than on a single factor. From total income, the taxpayer may claim applicable deductions to arrive at net income and then further deductions, where available, to determine taxable income. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can assist where the proper characterization of income or a transaction is legally uncertain or may materially affect how an amount should be reported on the T1.

T1 Schedules and Supporting Forms: When Additional Reporting Is Required

The T1 General does not operate as a stand-alone form in every case. Depending on the taxpayer’s sources of income, deductions, credits, investments, family circumstances, and transactions during the year, additional schedules and supporting forms may be required to calculate or substantiate amounts ultimately reported on the T1.

For example, Schedule 3 reports capital gains and losses, while Schedule 7 covers RRSP, PRPP, and SPP contributions, transfers, and certain Home Buyers’ Plan or Lifelong Learning Plan activities. Schedule 9 applies to donations and gifts, Schedule 11 addresses the federal tuition amount and Canada Training Credit, and Schedule 15 deals with FHSA contributions, transfers and related activities. Other schedules may apply to spouse or common-law partner amounts, dependants, Canada Pension Plan contributions, self-employment earnings, or other specific tax matters.

These schedules are not separate tax returns. Rather, they form part of the broader T1 filing process by providing the detailed calculations and information needed to support amounts that flow into the main return. Which schedules apply depends on the taxpayer’s circumstances, and using the wrong schedule or omitting a required one can affect the accuracy of the T1 and the resulting CRA assessment.

Provincial and territorial tax calculations may also require separate forms or schedules that work together with the federal T1. For an Ontario resident, for example, the applicable Ontario forms calculate provincial tax, credits, and other amounts that become part of the taxpayer’s overall income tax position.

The need for a particular schedule can also depend on how an amount or transaction is legally characterized. A disposition reported as a capital gain may require Schedule 3, while the same economic activity could produce business income if the facts support characterization as a business or an adventure or concern in the nature of trade. Where a transaction’s legal characterization is uncertain or materially affects the reporting position, an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can help determine the appropriate tax treatment before completing the relevant T1 schedules and forms.

Who Must File a T1 General and When? Filing and Payment Deadlines Taxpayers Need to Know

Not every individual is required to file a T1 General in exactly the same circumstances. Section 150 of the Income Tax Act establishes the general filing framework and identifies circumstances in which an individual must file an income tax return. These include, among other situations, where income tax is payable for the year and, for a Canadian resident, where the individual has a taxable capital gain or disposes of capital property during the year.

Other circumstances can also make filing necessary. For example, a taxpayer may need to file to report amounts connected with the Home Buyers’ Plan or Lifelong Learning Plan, CPP obligations, certain losses, or other tax matters. Even where an individual would not otherwise have tax payable, filing a T1 may be necessary to claim a refund or to receive or continue receiving income-tested credits and benefits such as the GST/HST credit or Canada Child Benefit.

The CRA also has authority under subsection 150(2) to demand that a person file a return for a specified taxation year. This authority can apply even where the person would not otherwise be liable to pay income tax for that year and even where a return has already been filed.

When Is the T1 General Filing Deadline?

For most individual taxpayers, the T1 General must generally be filed by April 30 of the following year. An extended filing deadline generally applies where the individual carried on a business during the year, or where the individual was the cohabiting spouse or common-law partner of a person who carried on a business. In those circumstances, the filing deadline is generally June 15 of the following year, subject to specific exceptions, including certain businesses whose expenditures relate primarily to tax shelter investments. The extended June 15 filing deadline does not extend the payment deadline: any income tax owing is still due April 30, or arrears interest begins to accrue.

Special filing deadlines may apply in other circumstances, including for deceased taxpayers and certain non-residents. The correct filing deadline should therefore be determined based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances rather than assumed from the general April 30 rule.

Filing Deadline and Tax Payment Deadline Are Not the Same Thing

One of the most important distinctions for individual taxpayers is that the deadline to file a T1 General and the deadline to pay income tax owing are not necessarily the same.

For most individuals, both occur on April 30. However, a qualifying self-employed taxpayer may generally have until June 15 to file the T1 while still being required to pay any outstanding income tax balance by April 30. The extended filing deadline therefore does not generally provide an equivalent extension for paying the tax owing.

This distinction can have significant financial consequences. An individual who files within the applicable June 15 filing deadline may nevertheless incur arrears interest if income tax remained unpaid after the applicable balance-due day. Subsection 161(1) provides for interest on outstanding tax after that date.

Understanding both deadlines is therefore important before determining whether a T1 was filed late or whether an outstanding tax balance was paid late. Those are separate obligations under the Canadian income tax system and can produce different consequences.

Non-Residents and the T1 General

Non-residents of Canada are generally taxed only on certain Canadian-source income and gains. Under section 150 of the Income Tax Act, a non-resident may be required to file a Canadian income tax return where Part I tax is payable or where the individual disposes of taxable Canadian property or realizes a taxable capital gain from such property.

In other cases, a non-resident may elect to file a Canadian tax return under specific provisions of the Income Tax Act, including sections 216, 216.1 and 217, depending on the type of Canadian-source income involved. Whether a non-resident must file, may elect to file, or is subject only to withholding tax depends on the nature of the income and the taxpayer’s particular circumstances. A top Canadian tax lawyer can assist in determining whether a non-resident has a Canadian tax filing obligation and which filing regime applies.

What Happens After the T1 General Is Filed? CRA Tax Assessments, Tax Reassessments and Statute-Barred Years

From the T1 General to a CRA Tax Assessment

Filing a T1 General does not mean that the CRA has accepted every amount or tax position reported by the taxpayer. Under subsection 152(1) of the Income Tax Act, the CRA examines the tax return and makes a tax assessment of the taxpayer’s tax, interest and penalties, if any. The CRA then issues a Notice of Assessment. The T1 therefore reflects the taxpayer’s filing position, while the Notice of Assessment communicates the CRA’s tax assessment of that return.

The CRA is not bound by the information reported on a T1. Subsection 152(7) permits the CRA to assess tax differently from the amounts reported by or on behalf of the taxpayer and also permits a tax assessment where no tax return has been filed. A CRA tax assessment is generally valid and binding unless it is later changed through a tax reassessment, tax objection or tax appeal.

How Long Can the CRA Reassess a T1 General?

For individual taxpayers, the normal tax reassessment period is generally three years from the date the CRA sends the original Notice of Assessment or original notification that no tax is payable. The period therefore generally runs from the original CRA tax assessment rather than from the date the taxpayer filed the T1 General. During the normal tax reassessment period, the CRA may issue a tax reassessment if it concludes that income, deductions, credits or other amounts were reported incorrectly.

The expiry of the normal tax reassessment period provides taxpayers with an important degree of finality, but it does not prevent a CRA tax reassessment in every circumstance.

When Can the CRA Reopen a Statute-Barred Taxation Year?

Under paragraph 152(4)(a), the CRA may in certain circumstances issue a tax reassessment after the normal tax reassessment period where the taxpayer, or a person filing the tax return, made a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness or wilful default, or committed fraud in filing the tax return or supplying information under the Income Tax Act. Other statutory exceptions may also extend the applicable tax reassessment period.

This distinction matters because an incorrect tax position does not automatically entitle the CRA to reopen a statute-barred taxation year. In Boles v. The King, 2024 TCC 167, 2024 CarswellNat 5203, the Tax Court of Canada considered tax reassessments issued after the normal tax reassessment period. The taxpayers had treated certain dog-related activities as a business and claimed related losses. Although the Court ultimately disagreed with that characterization, it found that the taxpayers’ position itself did not constitute the required misrepresentation and noted that they had carefully considered the issue with their accountants. The case illustrates that a later disagreement with CRA over a tax position is not necessarily sufficient, on its own, to permit a statute-barred tax reassessment.

The distinction between an incorrect return and taxpayer carelessness is also important. In Venne v. The Queen, [1984] C.T.C. 223, 84 D.T.C. 6247 (F.C.T.D.). The Court explained that neglect or carelessness for purposes of the reassessment rule can arise when a taxpayer fails to exercise reasonable care. This threshold is lower than the much more serious standard of gross negligence that may be required for certain tax penalties.

Even where the CRA establishes a statutory basis for reassessing beyond the normal period, its authority is not necessarily unlimited. Subsection 152(4.01) generally restricts an extended tax reassessment to matters that can reasonably be regarded as relating to the particular misrepresentation or other statutory ground permitting the late reassessment. An issue concerning one item on a T1 therefore does not necessarily give the CRA unrestricted authority to reopen every unrelated matter for that taxation year.

A taxpayer who disagrees with a CRA tax assessment or tax reassessment may have a formal right to file a Notice of Objection. For an individual taxpayer, the objection deadline is generally the later of one year after the taxpayer’s filing-due date for the taxation year and 90 days after the CRA sends the Notice of Assessment or Notice of Reassessment.

What Happens If a T1 General Is Filed Late or Incorrect? CRA Interest, Tax Penalties and Gross Negligence

Filing a T1 General late, paying an outstanding tax balance late, and filing a T1 containing incorrect information can have different consequences under the Income Tax Act. Depending on the circumstances, a taxpayer may face arrears interest, late-filing penalties, a CRA tax reassessment, or, in more serious cases, gross-negligence penalties.

Interest on Unpaid Income Tax

Under subsection 161(1), interest accrues where income tax remains unpaid after the taxpayer’s balance-due day. The interest applies to the outstanding amount at the prescribed rate for the period during which the amount remains unpaid. Interest may therefore continue to accumulate even where the taxpayer has subsequently filed the T1 General.

This distinction is particularly important because the deadline for filing a T1 and the deadline for paying the resulting income tax are not always the same. A taxpayer may therefore file within the applicable filing deadline and still incur interest if an amount that was required to be paid remains outstanding.

CRA Late-Filing Tax Penalties

A taxpayer who fails to file a T1 General when required may also be exposed to a late-filing tax penalty. Under subsection 162(1) of the Income Tax Act, where tax was unpaid when the return was required to be filed, the penalty generally begins at 5% of the unpaid tax, plus 1% for each complete month that the return remains outstanding, up to a maximum of 12 months. The maximum penalty under this provision can therefore reach 17% of the unpaid tax.

The consequences can be substantially greater for repeated failures to file. Subsection 162(2) may apply where the taxpayer failed to file on time, the CRA sent a formal demand to file under subsection 150(2), and a late-filing penalty was payable under subsection 162(1) or 162(2) for one of the previous three taxation years. In those circumstances, the penalty generally starts at 10% of the unpaid tax and increases by 2% for each complete month the return remains outstanding, up to 20 months. The resulting penalty can therefore reach 50% of the unpaid tax.

When Can an Incorrect T1 Lead to Gross-Negligence Penalties?

Not every mistake on a T1 General amounts to gross negligence. Subsection 163(2) applies where a taxpayer knowingly, or under circumstances amounting to gross negligence, makes or participates in, assents to, or acquiesces in a false statement or omission in a tax return or other specified document. The penalty is generally the greater of $100 and 50% of the tax consequences attributable to the false statement or omission, as calculated under the statutory formula.

Gross negligence requires substantially more than an ordinary error or simple carelessness. As discussed in Venne, the concept involves a high degree of negligence approaching intentional conduct or indifference as to whether the law is complied with. This is an important distinction from the lower standard of neglect or carelessness that may permit the CRA to reopen a statute-barred taxation year.

The burden is also different from many other issues in a tax dispute. Under subsection 163(3), where a subsection 163(2) tax penalty is challenged, the CRA bears the burden of establishing the facts that justify the penalty.

Can a Taxpayer Rely on an Accountant or Tax Preparer?

Using an accountant or tax preparer does not automatically protect a taxpayer from the consequences of an incorrect T1 General. A taxpayer should provide the preparer with complete and accurate information and should take reasonable steps to review the tax return before it is filed. At the same time, reasonable reliance on competent professional advice can be relevant when determining whether the taxpayer’s conduct actually reached the much higher threshold of gross negligence.

The distinction becomes particularly important where there are obvious warning signs. In McCutcheon v. The King, 2026 TCC 57, the Tax Court of Canada considered gross-negligence penalties arising from false business and capital losses claimed through third-party tax preparers. The taxpayer argued that he had relied on the preparers, but the Tax Court upheld the penalties in circumstances involving significant warning signs surrounding the claimed losses. The case illustrates that simply placing a tax return in the hands of a preparer will not necessarily protect a taxpayer who ignores information that should reasonably cause the taxpayer to question what is being reported.

Reliance on a professional can therefore be relevant, but delegation of tax preparation is not the same as delegation of responsibility for the tax return. Whether an incorrect T1 reflects an innocent mistake, reasonable reliance on professional advice, ordinary negligence, wilful blindness, or gross negligence depends on the particular facts and can materially affect the taxpayer’s exposure to CRA tax penalties. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can assist in analyzing that distinction where the CRA has challenged a T1 or proposed or imposed gross-negligence penalties.

Practical Implications: How Can a Filed T1 General Be Corrected or Challenged? Choosing the Right CRA Tax Remedy

Discovering an error after filing a T1 General does not always require the same response. The appropriate procedure depends on whether the taxpayer is correcting their own tax return, challenging a CRA tax assessment or tax reassessment, seeking relief from penalties or interest, or disclosing previous tax non-compliance. Choosing the wrong procedure can result in unnecessary delay and, in some cases, the loss of important tax dispute rights.

Correcting Your Own T1 General

Where a taxpayer discovers an error or omission in a previously filed T1, the taxpayer can generally request an adjustment rather than filing another original tax return. Depending on the circumstances, an individual may request a change through the CRA’s Change my return service, through ReFILE using certified tax software, or by submitting Form T1-ADJ, T1 Adjustment Request.

A T1 adjustment may be appropriate, for example, where a taxpayer discovers previously omitted income, failed to claim an available deduction or credit, or reported an amount incorrectly. If the CRA accepts the requested adjustment, it will generally process the change and issue a Notice of Reassessment reflecting the revised tax position. A request to adjust a T1 should therefore be distinguished from a Notice of Objection, which is used where the taxpayer disputes a CRA tax assessment rather than simply seeking to correct the taxpayer’s own filing position.

For older taxation years, subsection 152(4.2) may permit the CRA to make a tax reassessment after the normal tax reassessment period where an individual requests an adjustment that would generate a refund or reduce an amount payable. The application generally must be made within ten calendar years after the end of the taxation year concerned.

Challenging a CRA Tax Assessment or Tax Reassessment

Where the issue is not an error that the taxpayer wishes to correct, but rather disagreement with a CRA tax assessment or tax reassessment, the appropriate remedy may be a Notice of Objection under section 165 of the Income Tax Act.

For an individual taxpayer, the deadline is generally the later of one year after the taxpayer’s filing-due date for the taxation year and 90 days after the CRA sends the Notice of Assessment or Notice of Reassessment. A Notice of Objection should identify the tax assessment being disputed, the relevant facts and the legal or factual grounds on which the taxpayer says the CRA’s position is incorrect.

The distinction between an adjustment request and a tax objection is important. A taxpayer who merely asks the CRA to change a return should not assume that the request protects the statutory deadline for objecting to a CRA tax assessment. Where a tax assessment is disputed, the applicable objection deadline should therefore be identified independently and protected.

What If the Notice of Objection Deadline Was Missed?

Missing the ordinary objection deadline does not always end the taxpayer’s ability to dispute the CRA tax assessment. Section 166.1 permits a taxpayer to apply for an extension of time to file a Notice of Objection, but the extension itself is subject to strict statutory requirements.

Among other requirements, the extension application must generally be made within one year after the original objection deadline expired. The taxpayer must also establish circumstances such as an inability to act or a bona fide intention to object within the original period, that granting the extension would be just and equitable, and that the application was made as soon as circumstances permitted.

These deadlines can therefore become critical. Once the statutory period for obtaining an extension has also expired, the taxpayer may lose the ordinary objection route for challenging that particular CRA tax assessment.

Taxpayer Relief for Penalties, Interest and Older Tax Years

Taxpayer relief serves a different purpose from a Notice of Objection. Under subsection 220(3.1), the CRA has discretion to waive or cancel all or part of certain penalties and interest, generally subject to a ten-calendar-year limitation period. Circumstances considered by the CRA may include extraordinary events, certain CRA actions, inability to pay and financial hardship. Relief is discretionary and is determined based on the particular facts.

Taxpayer relief should not generally be treated as a substitute for disputing whether the underlying tax assessment itself is legally correct. A taxpayer may, for example, object to the underlying tax reassessment while separately considering whether there is a basis for requesting relief from resulting interest or penalties. The taxpayer relief provisions may also permit certain adjustments resulting in a refund or reduction of tax beyond the normal three-year tax reassessment period. If the CRA denies a taxpayer relief request, the decision may, in appropriate circumstances, be challenged by way of judicial review before the Federal Court.

When Is the Voluntary Disclosures Program Relevant?

Under the current Voluntary Disclosure Program rules, effective for applications received on or after October 1, 2025, the level of relief generally depends on whether the disclosure is unprompted or prompted. An unprompted application generally arises where the taxpayer comes forward before receiving communication about the specific compliance issue being disclosed. A general education letter or notice providing guidance on a tax topic does not, by itself, necessarily make the application prompted. Eligible unprompted applications normally receive 100% penalty relief and 75% relief from applicable interest.

A prompted application generally arises where the taxpayer applies after receiving verbal or written communication identifying a specific compliance concern, such as a particular error or omission or a deadline to correct it. An application may also be prompted where the CRA has already received third-party information indicating the taxpayer’s potential involvement in tax non-compliance. Eligible prompted applications normally receive up to 100% penalty relief but only 25% relief from applicable interest. Taxes owing remain payable under either category.

Being contacted by the CRA therefore does not automatically eliminate Voluntary Disclosure Program eligibility. However, an application is generally not voluntary where a tax audit or investigation has already been initiated against the taxpayer or a related taxpayer concerning the information being disclosed. The nature and timing of the CRA’s contact can therefore determine both whether Voluntary Disclosure Program relief remains available and the level of relief that may be granted.

Choosing the Correct Tax Remedy

The key distinction can be summarized simply: a T1 adjustment is generally used to correct the taxpayer’s own return; a Notice of Objection is used to dispute a CRA tax assessment or tax reassessment; taxpayer relief may address penalties, interest or certain older-year adjustments; and the Voluntary Disclosure Program may be appropriate where the correction involves prior tax non-compliance for which penalty, interest or prosecution relief is sought.

The correct route depends on the nature of the problem, the taxation year involved, whether the CRA has already taken compliance action, and the applicable statutory deadlines. An experienced Canadian tax lawyer can assess the legal consequences of the original T1 filing, determine which procedure is available, protect objection or extension deadlines, and advise whether a correction should proceed through a conventional T1 adjustment, a tax objection, taxpayer relief or the Voluntary Disclosures Program.

“The same T1 problem can require very different legal remedies depending on whether the issue is a taxpayer error, a CRA tax reassessment, a missed deadline, or previously undisclosed non-compliance. Choosing the wrong procedure can delay the matter or, in some cases, jeopardize important taxpayer rights,” says David J. Rotfleisch.

Keeping Records to Support a T1 General: What Taxpayers May Need in a CRA Tax Audit

Reporting an amount on a T1 General is only part of the taxpayer’s responsibility. If the CRA later reviews or audits the tax return, the taxpayer may need reliable records to support reported income, deductions, expenses, tax credits, adjusted cost base, and other amounts claimed on the T1.

How Long Should T1 Records Be Kept?

Section 230 of the Income Tax Act imposes statutory record-keeping requirements on persons carrying on business and other persons required under the Act to pay or collect taxes or other amounts. Required books, records, accounts and supporting vouchers generally must be retained for six years from the end of the last taxation year to which they relate. The CRA also instructs individual taxpayers generally to keep their income tax records and supporting documents for at least six years, even when the T1 was filed electronically, or the supporting documents were not submitted with the return.

The six-year rule should not necessarily be counted from the date a particular document was created. For example, records establishing the cost of property may remain relevant until the property is eventually sold and its adjusted cost base is used to calculate a capital gain or capital loss. Taxpayers should therefore retain acquisition records, purchase documents, information concerning improvements and other documents relevant to ACB for as long as they may be needed to support a future disposition. The CRA specifically requires taxpayers to rely on records and supporting documents when calculating capital gains and losses.

Special retention rules can also apply. Where a person subject to section 230 does not file a required return on time, relevant records generally must be retained until six years after the return is actually filed. Records necessary for a Notice of Objection or tax appeal must be retained while the dispute and applicable appeal periods remain outstanding. Electronic records subject to section 230 must also remain electronically readable throughout the applicable retention period, and the CRA can require records to be retained for a longer period in appropriate circumstances.

Canadian courts have also considered the consequences of inadequate record keeping in tax disputes. A failure to comply with section 230 does not, by itself, establish that transactions which should have been recorded did not occur, but inadequate records can significantly impair a taxpayer’s ability to prove the underlying transactions and demonstrate that a CRA tax reassessment is incorrect. In Dirani v. Canada, 2023 FCA 13, 2023 CarswellNat 604, the Federal Court of Appeal confirmed that the expiry of a statutory record-retention period does not relieve a taxpayer of the evidentiary burden of supporting amounts claimed in a tax dispute. The Court also confirmed that where a taxpayer has filed a Notice of Objection or is pursuing a tax appeal, records necessary to resolve the dispute must be retained until the applicable objection and appeal process has been completed.

Receipts, ACB and Business Records

The records required to support a T1 depend on what is being reported. Relevant documentation may include receipts, invoices, contracts, bank and credit-card statements, cancelled cheques, tax slips, working papers and other source documents supporting the taxpayer’s tax position.

For taxpayers carrying on a business or professional activity, records should establish both the income earned and the expenses claimed. The CRA expects business income records to identify the date, amount and source of income, while expense claims should generally be supported by receipts or other vouchers showing the nature of the transaction. Property records should also establish matters such as the acquisition date, cost and eventual disposition of business or capital property.

Records are particularly important for capital property because calculating a capital gain or loss generally requires the taxpayer to establish the proceeds of disposition, the property’s adjusted cost base and applicable outlays or expenses. Without reliable historical records, establishing the correct ACB years later can become significantly more difficult.

Why Records Matter in a CRA Tax Audit

A taxpayer generally does not send all supporting documentation with the T1 General, but the CRA may request it later during a review or CRA tax audit. Where records do not adequately support deductions, expenses or other claims, the CRA may disallow those amounts. If incomplete business records prevent the CRA from determining income or taxable revenues, the CRA may also use other indirect verification methods to determine the taxpayer’s income.

Good record keeping therefore becomes particularly important when a T1 is challenged years after it was filed. A taxpayer may believe that an amount was properly reported, but successfully defending that tax position can depend on whether the underlying documents still exist and reliably establish the relevant facts.

Reporting an amount on a T1 is only part of the taxpayer’s obligation. The taxpayer may later need to substantiate the income, deduction, adjusted cost base, expense, credit or other amount with reliable records if the CRA reviews or audits the tax return.

Takeaway: Practical Tips for T1 Taxpayers: Getting the Tax Position Right Before Problems Arise

Taxpayers should view the T1 General as more than an annual form-filing exercise. The amounts reported, the characterization of income and transactions, the schedules used, and the supporting records retained can all affect the taxpayer’s position if the CRA later reviews or challenges the return.

Before filing, taxpayers should make sure that all relevant sources of income and transactions have been identified and properly characterized. This can be particularly important where the tax treatment is not obvious. For example, frequent cryptocurrency transactions may raise questions about whether gains and losses should be reported on capital account or as business income. Similar characterization issues can arise with securities trading, real estate transactions, rental activities, and other investments.

Taxpayers should also review the completed T1 carefully, even where an accountant or tax preparer prepared the return, and retain the documents needed to support material amounts reported. If an error or omission is discovered after filing, it should be addressed through the appropriate tax remedy rather than ignored, particularly where the issue could lead to a CRA tax reassessment, tax penalties, or a future tax dispute.

Most routine T1 preparation does not require a tax lawyer. However, where the issue involves the legal characterization of income or transactions, a statute-barred taxation year, gross-negligence penalties, prior non-compliance, or a disputed CRA tax reassessment, an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can assess the legal consequences and determine the appropriate course of action.

Pro Tax Tips: T1 Errors, CRA Tax Audits and Voluntary Disclosure

An error on a T1 General should be addressed according to its nature and potential tax consequences rather than simply by how large the amount appears. A relatively small reporting error may be straightforward to correct, while an issue involving unreported income, business expenses, capital transactions, foreign assets, cryptocurrency activity, or the legal characterization of a transaction may affect several taxation years and create broader exposure to a CRA tax reassessment, interest or tax penalties.

Taxpayers should also consider the problem before communicating with the CRA. If the taxpayer discovers previously unreported income or another material omission before the CRA begins a tax audit or investigation concerning that issue, different remedies may still be available. Depending on the circumstances, the appropriate response could involve a T1 adjustment or consideration of the Voluntary Disclosures Program. Under the current Voluntary Disclosure Program rules, whether a disclosure is unprompted or prompted can materially affect the amount of penalty and interest relief available.

“Discovering an error on a T1 is only the beginning of the analysis. Before correcting the return, a taxpayer should understand what caused the error, whether other taxation years are affected, what the CRA already knows, and which procedure best protects the taxpayer’s legal position,” says David J. Rotfleisch.

A CRA tax audit can also transform what initially appears to be a routine T1 issue into a tax dispute. For example, a taxpayer who reported cryptocurrency dispositions as capital transactions may face questions about whether the frequency, intention and surrounding circumstances instead support characterization as business income. Similarly, the CRA may challenge claimed business expenses, adjusted cost base, rental losses or other amounts where the taxpayer cannot provide sufficient supporting records. The underlying legal characterization and available evidence may therefore become as important as the figures originally entered on the T1.

Taxpayers should not assume that using an accountant or tax preparer eliminates their own exposure. Where the CRA alleges that a T1 contains a false statement or omission, the taxpayer’s conduct may become relevant, including what information was provided to the preparer, whether the taxpayer reviewed the return, and whether there were warning signs that should have raised questions about the reported amounts.

The timing of legal advice can be particularly important where the CRA has already contacted the taxpayer. A response provided during a CRA tax audit, a request for a T1 adjustment, a voluntary disclosure, or a Notice of Objection may have different procedural and legal consequences. Where a T1 issue involves significant unreported income, disputed characterization, a statute-barred taxation year, gross-negligence penalties, or potential Voluntary Disclosure Program eligibility, an experienced Canadian tax lawyer can review the taxpayer’s circumstances before a position is formally communicated to the CRA and help determine the appropriate tax remedy.

Frequently Asked Questions About the T1 General

What is a T1 General income tax return?

The T1 General, formally called the T1 Income Tax and Benefit Return, is the principal income tax return used by individuals in Canada. It reports income, deductions, tax credits and other relevant information and determines whether the taxpayer has income tax payable, a balance owing or a refund.

Who is required to file a T1 General in Canada?

An individual may be required to file a T1 General where income tax is payable or in various other circumstances specified by the Income Tax Act. Filing may also be required because of capital property transactions, business activities, CPP obligations or other tax matters. Individuals may also file even where no income tax is payable to claim refunds or obtain income-tested tax credits and benefits.

What is the deadline for filing a T1 General?

For most individual taxpayers, the filing deadline is April 30 of the following year. Individuals who carried on a business, and certain spouses or common-law partners of individuals who carried on a business, generally have until June 15 to file, subject to statutory exceptions. Different deadlines can apply in special circumstances, including for deceased taxpayers and certain non-residents.

If I am self-employed and have until June 15 to file, do I also have until June 15 to pay?

Generally, no. A qualifying self-employed taxpayer may have until June 15 to file the T1 General, but any outstanding income tax balance is generally still due by April 30. Interest can therefore begin accruing on unpaid income tax even though the taxpayer has not yet missed the applicable filing deadline.

Is a T1 General the same as a Notice of Assessment?

No. The T1 General represents the tax position filed by the taxpayer. After the T1 is filed, the CRA examines the return and issues a Notice of Assessment communicating the CRA’s tax assessment. The CRA is not necessarily bound by the income, deductions, credits or other amounts reported on the taxpayer’s T1.

How long does the CRA have to reassess an individual T1?

For most individual taxpayers, the normal tax reassessment period is generally three years from the date the CRA sends the original Notice of Assessment or original notification that no tax is payable. Certain statutory rules can extend that period, so the three-year rule should not be treated as an absolute limitation in every case.

Can the CRA reassess a T1 after the normal three-year reassessment period?

Yes, in certain circumstances. For example, the CRA may issue a tax reassessment beyond the normal period where the taxpayer made a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness or wilful default, or committed fraud when filing the tax return or providing information. However, an incorrect tax position does not automatically mean that the CRA is legally entitled to reopen a statute-barred taxation year.

What happens if I file my T1 General late?

A taxpayer who files late may face a late-filing tax penalty where income tax was unpaid when the return was due. The basic penalty generally starts at 5% of the unpaid tax plus 1% for each complete month the return remains outstanding, up to 12 months. More severe penalties can apply to certain repeated failures to file.

Can an incorrect T1 result in gross-negligence penalties?

Yes, but not every mistake amounts to gross negligence. Subsection 163(2) of the Income Tax Act may impose a substantial tax penalty where a taxpayer knowingly, or under circumstances amounting to gross negligence, makes or participates in a false statement or omission. Gross negligence requires substantially more serious conduct than an ordinary mistake or simple carelessness.

Am I protected if my accountant or tax preparer made the mistake on my T1?

Not automatically. Reasonable reliance on a competent professional can be relevant, but taxpayers remain responsible for providing complete and accurate information and should take reasonable steps to review their tax returns. Ignoring obvious warning signs or blindly accepting questionable claims prepared by someone else can materially affect whether the CRA alleges wilful blindness or gross negligence.

How do I correct a mistake on a T1 that has already been filed?

A taxpayer who discovers an error in a previously filed T1 can generally request an adjustment rather than filing another original return. Depending on the circumstances, a correction may be requested through Change my return, ReFILE or Form T1-ADJ. If the issue instead concerns disagreement with a CRA tax assessment or tax reassessment, a Notice of Objection may be the appropriate procedure.

When should I consider the CRA Voluntary Disclosures Program for a T1 error?

The Voluntary Disclosures Program may be relevant where the taxpayer needs to correct previous tax non-compliance, such as material unreported income or other omissions that could result in penalties or interest. Under the current VDP rules, the available relief differs depending on whether the application is unprompted or prompted. Timing is important because a CRA tax audit or investigation concerning the same information may affect whether a disclosure remains eligible.

What records should I keep to support amounts reported on my T1?

Taxpayers should retain records sufficient to support material amounts reported on the T1, including tax slips, receipts, invoices, contracts, bank records, business records and documentation establishing the adjusted cost base of capital property. This can be particularly important for investments and cryptocurrency transactions, where historical transaction records may be needed to determine both the amount and proper tax characterization of gains or losses. Although many tax records are generally subject to a six-year retention period, some records may need to be retained much longer when they remain relevant to future transactions, a CRA tax audit, Notice of Objection or tax appeal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.