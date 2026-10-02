Subsection 55(2) Of The Income Tax Act : The Anti-Avoidance Rule, Deliberate Triggering For The CDA, And The Bill C-59 GAAR Overlay

Subsection 55(2) of the Income Tax Act (ITA) is the anti-avoidance rule that stops corporations from using tax-free intercorporate dividends to strip out accrued capital gains that aren’t backed by taxed corporate income.

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Overview: How Subsection 55(2) Turns Tax-Free Dividends Into Capital Gains

Subsection 55(2) of the Income Tax Act (ITA) is the anti-avoidance rule that stops corporations from using tax-free intercorporate dividends to strip out accrued capital gains that aren’t backed by taxed corporate income. Where it applies, an otherwise tax-free dividend is recharacterized as proceeds of disposition, denying the payer the benefit of the intercorporate dividend deduction for the offending amount.

Counter-intuitively, practitioners sometimes want subsection 55(2) to apply, because half of the resulting capital gain lands in the corporation’s capital dividend account (CDA) and can be distributed to individual shareholders tax-free, in some cases leaving the shareholder better off than if the dividend had simply flowed through tax-free and been paid out later as an ordinary taxable dividend.

Bill C-59’s 2024 amendments to the general anti-avoidance rule (GAAR) have not directly changed subsection 55(2), but they have materially raised the stakes for both sides of this planning: avoiding subsection 55(2) and deliberately triggering it. This article walks through the strategy subsection 55(2) was built to defeat, how the rule accomplishes that, why triggering it on purpose can create a CDA advantage, and what the Bill C-59 GAAR amendments, along with a key 2024 Federal Court of Appeal decision, mean for that planning going forward.

Background

The Intercorporate Dividend Deduction and the Temptation to Strip Gains

Subsection 112(1) generally allows a corporation resident in Canada to deduct dividends received from another Canadian corporation, so that corporate profits are not taxed again as they move up a corporate chain before reaching an individual, a core piece of Canada’s integration system. Left unchecked, that same deduction can be used to strip value out of a corporation tax-free immediately before a triggering event, most commonly a share sale.

A holding company that receives a large tax-free dividend from an operating company just before selling its shares will report a correspondingly smaller capital gain on the sale, even though nothing has been taxed on the amount extracted. The same mechanics can be used to inflate the cost of property acquired by the recipient, or to reduce the fair market value of shares for other tax planning purposes.

The Mechanics of Subsection 55(2): Safe Income and the Purpose Test

Subsection 55(2) applies where a Canadian-resident corporation receives a taxable dividend that is deductible under subsection 112(1), (2), or 138(6), and the conditions in subsection 55(2.1) are met.

Two things must both be true: one of the purposes of paying or receiving the dividend must be to significantly reduce the capital gain that would otherwise have been realized on a share, or to significantly reduce a share’s fair market value or increase the cost of property of the recipient; and the dividend must exceed the corporation’s “safe income” (basically retained earnings). This purpose test was substantially rewritten as part of the 2015 federal budget amendments; we cover the resulting test in detail in our earlier analysis of the subsection 55(2) purpose test.

Where both conditions are met, paragraph 55(5)(f) automatically splits the dividend into a safe-income portion and an excess portion, and the excess portion is recharacterized: as proceeds of disposition of the redeemed share where the dividend arose on a redemption, acquisition, or cancellation under subsection 84(2) or 84(3), or otherwise as a capital gain. Subsection 55(3) preserves genuine related-party reorganizations and butterfly distributions from this recharacterization, subject to the anti-avoidance override in subsection 55(3.1).

Key Issues and Findings

The Capital Gains Stripping Strategy Subsection 55(2) Targets

Surplus stripping is the broader category subsection 55(2) sits inside, alongside separate anti-avoidance mechanisms like section 84.1’s paid-up capital grind, but subsection 55(2) exists specifically to police capital gains stripping and surplus stripping carried out through intercorporate dividends. The classic pattern is a pre-sale “pipeline” or “strip” dividend: before a share sale, the target corporation pays a large tax-free intercorporate dividend to its corporate shareholder, shrinking the gain that will otherwise be realized on the sale and converting what should be taxable value into a tax-free extraction.

A close variant moves value out of a corporation while creating or preserving tax cost (basis) in other property held by the recipient, again without any of that value having been subjected to tax. Certain stock dividends raise the same concern where the stated amount is set below fair market value, understating the increase in paid-up capital relative to the real value transferred. In each case, the common thread is the same: value is leaving the corporate group without the tax system having collected tax proportionate to the accrued gain or income being extracted.

How Subsection 55(2) Disarms the Capital Gains Stripping Strategy

Subsection 55(2) directly disarms the strategy by overriding the subsection 112(1) deduction for the portion of the dividend not supported by safe income. The dividend is deemed not to be a dividend to that extent, and the excess is instead taxed as proceeds of disposition or a capital gain, precisely the treatment the group was trying to avoid by using a dividend instead of a sale. Because the rule only reaches the excess over safe income, it is not a blanket prohibition on intercorporate dividends: a dividend fully supported by the corporation’s own after-tax retained earnings passes through unaffected.

The safe-income exception is therefore the key relieving mechanism, and most subsection 55(2) disputes turn on how safe income is computed and allocated among share classes, when the safe-income determination time falls, and whether a subsection 55(3) exception, and its subsection 55(3.1) override, applies to a related-party reorganization or butterfly transaction.

The CDA Advantage of Deliberately Triggering Subsection 55(2)

Because the non-taxable half of the capital gain that subsection 55(2) creates is added to the recipient corporation’s CDA under paragraph 89(1)(a) of the CDA definition, some practitioners intentionally structure a transaction so that subsection 55(2) applies, rather than trying to avoid it. The corporation pays tax on the taxable half of the deemed capital gain, generating refundable dividend tax on hand (RDTOH), while the non-taxable half can be distributed to an individual shareholder as a tax-free capital dividend under a subsection 83(2) election.

When the resulting cash is extracted immediately, a taxable dividend sufficient to trigger the RDTOH refund, paid alongside the capital dividend, the combination of the tax-free capital dividend and the RDTOH refund can leave the individual shareholder with more after-tax cash sooner than if the intercorporate dividend had simply stayed tax-free at the corporate level and been paid out later as a fully taxable personal dividend.

The table below compares the same starting point under two different outcomes: Opco pays a $10,000 dividend to its Canadian holding company, Holdco, on shares with no safe income, and Holdco then moves that value out to its individual shareholder. The left column (“55(2) applies”) shows what happens if all of the subsection 55(2) conditions are met and the dividend is recharacterized. The right column (“does not apply”) shows the alternative baseline: the same $10,000 dividend, but treated as an ordinary tax-free intercorporate dividend the whole way through, exactly as it would be if none of the subsection 55(2) purpose tests were met.

The example assumes an Ontario-resident individual shareholder already in the top personal tax bracket, and 2025/2026 combined federal and Ontario rates: a 19.50 percent net corporate tax cost on the taxable capital gain, reflecting the 50.17 percent preliminary rate on CCPC investment income net of the 30.67 percent portion refunded through RDTOH; and a 47.74 percent top marginal personal rate on non-eligible dividends. A shareholder in a lower bracket, in a different province, or in a later year after rates change would see different dollar figures, though the same underlying mechanics.

Left column, 55(2) applies: the $10,000 is recharacterized as a capital gain. Holdco pays corporate tax of $980 on the taxable half of that gain, and the non-taxable half, $5,000, is added to Holdco’s CDA. Holdco then pays out its available cash to the individual shareholder in two pieces: a $5,000 tax-free capital dividend from the CDA, plus a $4,020 ordinary taxable dividend (this second amount is smaller than $10,000 because $980 already left the pool as corporate tax, and paying it out as a taxable dividend also triggers Holdco’s RDTOH refund). The shareholder pays personal tax of $1,920 on the taxable portion, leaving $7,100 after tax.

Right column, 55(2) does not apply: none of this recharacterization happens. Holdco simply receives the $10,000 as a tax-free intercorporate dividend under subsection 112(1), pays no corporate tax on it, and there is no CDA addition (shown as “n/a” in the table, since this path never generates a capital dividend). The full $10,000 later flows out to the individual shareholder as a single ordinary, fully taxable dividend. The shareholder pays personal tax of $4,770 on that larger taxable amount, leaving $5,230 after tax, roughly $1,870 less than under the left-hand scenario.

55(2) applies does not apply Dividend received by Holdco 10,000 10,000 Net corporate tax (Ontario) (980) n/a Capital dividend paid 5,000 n/a Ordinary dividend paid 4,020 10,000 Net personal tax (Ontario) (1,920) (4,770) After-tax income 7,100 5,230



The shareholder comes out ahead where subsection 55(2) applies, and the cash is extracted immediately ($7,100 vs. $5,230 after tax in this example), a result that can feel counterintuitive, since subsection 55(2) is usually thought of as the more punitive outcome. The reason is that splitting the payout into a tax-free capital dividend plus a smaller taxable dividend, backed by an RDTOH refund, taxes less of the total amount at the shareholder’s personal rate than paying the whole $10,000 out as one ordinary dividend does.

This is not a new observation. In 2015, the CRA’s GAAR Committee considered whether GAAR should apply to transactions that deliberately triggered subsection 55(2) purely to allow the payment of capital dividends, and concluded that it generally should not. GAAR has since been substantially amended, and, as discussed below, the courts have now weighed in directly on a closely related fact pattern, so that 2015 comfort should not be treated as a safe harbour today.

Bill C-59’s GAAR Overlay on Subsection 55(2) Planning, and What the Courts Have Said

Bill C-59’s amendments to section 245 (GAAR) received Royal Assent on June 20, 2024, and are now in force. The new preamble in subsection 245(0.1) has applied since Royal Assent; the broadened avoidance-transaction test and the new economic substance rules generally apply to transactions occurring after 2023; and the new GAAR penalty applies to transactions on or after Royal Assent. Subsection 55(2) itself was not amended; its statutory tests, the safe-income exception, and the subsection 55(3) exceptions all remain the same, but the GAAR overlay sitting on top of subsection 55 planning is now considerably stronger.

Three changes matter most for subsection 55(2) planning, whether the goal is to avoid the rule or to trigger it deliberately. First, subsection 245(3) now treats a transaction as an avoidance transaction unless it may reasonably be considered that obtaining the tax benefit is not one of the main purposes, a materially lower bar than the old primary-purpose test, meaning a transaction can be an avoidance transaction even where it also serves a genuine commercial purpose.

Second, subsection 245(4.1) makes a significant lack of economic substance an important indicator of misuse or abuse, and subsection 245(4.2) lists factors, circular cash flows, offsetting positions, accommodation parties, an expected tax benefit exceeding the expected non-tax return, and an almost entirely tax-driven purpose, that describe many subsection 55 reorganizations reasonably well. Third, subsection 245(5.1) now imposes a 25 percent penalty on the denied tax benefit where GAAR applies and the transaction was not disclosed under the mandatory disclosure rules, subject only to the narrow reliance exception in subsection 245(5.2).

We discuss the practical effect of these amendments in more depth, using a real capital dividend fact pattern, in our commentary on Magren Holdings Ltd. v Canada, 2024 FCA 202. That case shows how the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR) applied to a capital dividend election made in excess of a corporation’s CDA balance, and what a similar fact pattern would look like reassessed under the post-2024 rules.

More directly on point for deliberate subsection 55(2) planning is 3295940 Canada Inc. v. Canada, 2024 FCA 42, reversing 2022 TCC 68, where the Supreme Court of Canada denied leave to appeal on November 21, 2024, making the Federal Court of Appeal decision final. The Tax Court of Canada had held that a taxpayer’s use of capital dividends to shift adjusted cost base between related corporations, through a cross-redemption of shares, abused the object, spirit, and purpose of subsections 55(2), 83(2), and 89(1) considered together, even though subsection 55(2) itself was technically avoided because the dividends in question were capital dividends rather than the type of dividend the section targets.

On appeal, the FCA disagreed, holding that the trial judge had not properly weighed the full range of alternative transactions that would have achieved a similar economic result without engaging the GAAR at all, and that the series was not, in the end, abusive.

For planning that deliberately triggers subsection 55(2) to build a CDA balance, this sequence matters. It confirms there is a real, litigated basis for the position that recharacterization and the resulting CDA addition are the intended operation of subsection 55(2) itself, not an outcome the provision “seeks to prevent”, provided the planning has genuine alternative-transaction support and does not rely on artificial mechanics like the cross-redemption structure the Tax Court originally objected to.

It does not settle the question. The FCA’s reasoning turned heavily on the specific facts, including the availability of straightforward alternative transactions that would have reached a similar result, and a lack of economic substance can still be weighed as one factor among several in a different fact pattern. A series undertaken primarily to engage subsection 55(2) in order to generate CDA, with limited independent commercial rationale and no comparably simple alternative route to the same result, remains squarely the kind of transaction the post-2024 economic substance rule was designed to capture, and the 25 percent penalty means an unsuccessful attempt is now materially more expensive than it used to be.

Implications for Canadian Taxpayers

The first-line analysis for any subsection 55(2) question is unchanged: identify the dividend, compute safe income, work through the paragraph 55(5)(f) split, and check whether a subsection 55(3) exception applies and survives subsection 55(3.1). What has changed is the layer above that analysis. Where a group is trying to fit within a subsection 55(3) exception, thin economic substance can now undermine an otherwise technically compliant structure.

Where a group is deliberately engaging subsection 55(2) to access the CDA, the CDA and RDTOH advantage should be treated as a consequence to identify after the fact in a transaction that has an independent, non-tax rationale, not as the primary objective the transaction is engineered to achieve, and the transaction should be able to withstand the same alternative-transactions scrutiny the FCA applied in 3295940. The gap between those two framings is exactly what subsection 245(3)’s “one of the main purposes” test and subsection 245(4.2)’s economic substance factors are designed to probe.

Takeaway

Subsection 55(2) has not changed since 2015, but the environment around it has. A dividend that is fully sheltered by safe income, or that fits cleanly within a subsection 55(3) exception, is unaffected by any of this. Planning that relies on deliberately triggering subsection 55(2) for its CDA benefit sits in a different position: the courts have now confirmed that such planning can survive a GAAR challenge where a comparable alternative transaction would have reached the same result, but the same planning can just as easily fail where it relies on artificial, circular, or accommodation-driven steps.

The practical answer is the same either way: document the commercial rationale, run the numbers on a genuine alternative transaction, and treat the CDA and RDTOH advantage as something the structure happens to produce, not the reason the structure exists.

Pro Tax Tips

Confirm your safe income calculation in writing before the dividend is paid. Safe income disputes are won or lost on the underlying computation; taxes paid, dividends already distributed, non-deductible outflows, and phantom income all reduce the amount that can shelter a dividend, and the calculation should be documented contemporaneously rather than reconstructed after a CRA audit begins.

Build and preserve a real commercial narrative for any subsection 55 reorganization. Under the post-2024 “one of the main purposes” test, a transaction with an obvious tax objective needs an equally clear and well-documented non-tax objective sitting alongside it, and, following 3295940, a clear picture of what the realistic alternative transactions were and why they were not used.

Think twice before designing a transaction around triggering subsection 55(2) for its CDA benefit alone. The FCA’s decision in 3295940 shows this can work, but it turned on the specific alternative transactions available on those facts. The 25 percent GAAR penalty materially changes the downside if the CRA disagrees and the transaction was not properly disclosed.

According to David Rotfleisch, Law Society of Ontario (LSO) Certified Specialist in Taxation, CPA, founder of Rotfleisch & Samulovitch PC (Taxpage), “subsection 55(2) planning used to be a fairly self-contained exercise in computing safe income and fitting within a subsection 55(3) exception. Since the 2024 GAAR amendments, and since the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision in 3295940, that is no longer enough. The CRA and the courts will also look at whether the series has real economic substance, whether a comparable alternative transaction was realistically available, and whether tax was one of the main purposes, even where the technical conditions are satisfied. Taxpayers who are structuring a reorganization around subsection 55(2), in either direction, should get advice before implementation, not after a reassessment.”

FAQ

What is “safe income” and why does it matter so much to subsection 55(2)?

Safe income is the income earned or realized by a corporation, after 1971 and before the safe-income determination time, that can reasonably be considered to contribute to the accrued capital gain on a particular share. It is the main relieving concept in subsection 55(2): a dividend fully supported by safe income is not recharacterized, no matter how large. Most subsection 55(2) planning and most disputes with the CRA turn on how safe income is calculated and allocated among classes of shares.

What is the “safe-income determination time” and how is it set?

The safe-income determination time is the point immediately before the earliest of the transactions or events in the relevant series that resulted in the dividend, and it is what fixes the cut-off for which corporate income counts as safe income. Income earned after that time does not contribute to safe income on the shares in question, even if it is later added to the same corporation’s retained earnings. Because the determination time can shift depending on how a series of transactions is structured and sequenced, it should be identified and documented before, not after, a dividend is paid.

Does subsection 55(2) only apply to large corporate groups or public companies?

No. Subsection 55(2) applies to any Canadian-resident corporation that receives a taxable dividend deductible under subsection 112(1), (2), or 138(6), including wholly private and family-owned corporate structures. Pre-sale pipeline dividends, internal reorganizations, and family holding company structures are common contexts in which the rule is engaged.

Can subsection 55(2) actually produce a better result than avoiding it?

Yes, in specific circumstances. Where the resulting cash is extracted immediately after subsection 55(2) applies, the combination of a tax-free capital dividend from the CDA and an RDTOH refund on a taxable dividend can leave the ultimate individual shareholder with more after-tax cash than if the original intercorporate dividend had remained tax-free and the funds were later distributed as a fully taxable dividend. This is a timing and integration mechanic, not a guarantee, and it depends on the shareholder wanting the cash out immediately rather than deferring.

Has Bill C-59 changed the wording of subsection 55(2) itself?

No. Bill C-59 amended the general anti-avoidance rule in section 245, the preamble, the definition of avoidance transaction, the new economic substance rule, and the new penalty, but it did not amend subsection 55(2), subsection 55(2.1), the safe-income rules, or the subsection 55(3) exceptions. The change is in the strength of the GAAR overlay sitting above subsection 55, not in subsection 55’s own text.

What is the financial risk if GAAR is applied to a subsection 55 transaction after Bill C-59?

Beyond denial of the tax benefit and interest, subsection 245(5.1) now imposes a penalty equal to 25 percent of the denied tax benefit where GAAR applies, and the transaction was not disclosed under the mandatory disclosure rules in section 237.3 or 237.4. A narrow exception in subsection 245(5.2) applies only where the taxpayer reasonably relied on published administrative guidance or case law involving identical or almost identical transactions.

Is the CRA’s 2015 comfort on deliberately triggering subsection 55(2) for CDA purposes still reliable?

It should be approached with caution. The 2015 GAAR Committee positions (CRA documents 2015-0610701C6, from the 2015 CTF Roundtable, and its French-language APFF equivalent 2015-0595641C6) were reached under the pre-2024 version of GAAR and before the current economic substance rule and “one of the main purposes” test existed. Both questions described a fact pattern built on share redemptions rather than straight cash dividends, so they should not be read as covering every deliberate-triggering structure. They are informative on the CRA’s historical thinking, and the FCA’s 2024 decision in 3295940 lends some support to the underlying position, but neither predates nor guarantees the outcome of a new fact pattern under the current law.

How does 3295940 Canada Inc. v. Canada change the abuse analysis for subsection 55(2) planning?

3295940 confirms that a court reviewing whether GAAR applies to a subsection 55(2)-adjacent series must weigh the full range of realistic alternative transactions that could have reached a similar economic result, not just whether the chosen structure technically avoided subsection 55(2). The Tax Court had found the taxpayer’s cross-redemption structure abusive; the FCA reversed because simpler alternative transactions were available that would have produced a similar result without engaging the GAAR at all. The decision is now final; the Supreme Court denied leave in November 2024, but it turned closely on those facts, so it supports the general position without acting as a blanket safe harbour for every deliberate 55(2) structure.

What does “significantly lacking in economic substance” mean for a subsection 55(2) transaction, and what is an accommodation party?

Subsection 245(4.2) lists factors that point to a lack of economic substance, including circular cash flows, offsetting financial positions, and the use of an accommodation party, meaning a person or entity introduced into the series mainly to make the transaction work on paper rather than for any independent business reason, such as a shell entity used only to receive and redistribute funds within a related group. A subsection 55(2) reorganization that relies on introducing an accommodation party, or on cash flows that circle back to their starting point, is squarely within the fact patterns subsection 245(4.2) was written to catch.

What does the subsection 55(3) exception cover, and why does subsection 55(3.1) matter?

Subsection 55(3) shields genuine related-party reorganizations and butterfly distributions from the recharacterization that subsection 55(2) would otherwise impose, on the premise that value is not really leaving the corporate group. Subsection 55(3.1) is an anti-avoidance override on that exception: it can still deny the protection where the reorganization is combined with an unrelated disposition or a significant change in share ownership. Post-2024, thin economic substance can undermine reliance on subsection 55(3) even where the transaction technically fits its wording, so a butterfly or related-party reorganization should be reviewed for substance, not just form.

What are the mandatory disclosure rules, and why do they matter for subsection 55(2) planning?

The mandatory disclosure rules in sections 237.3 and 237.4 require taxpayers to report certain reportable or notifiable transactions to the CRA, generally within 90 days. They matter here because the new 25 percent GAAR penalty under subsection 245(5.1) applies only where the transaction was not disclosed under those rules; proper disclosure, or the narrow reliance exception in subsection 245(5.2), is what stands between a denied tax benefit and a denied tax benefit plus a substantial penalty. Whether a given subsection 55 transaction is reportable or notifiable should be assessed alongside the underlying safe-income and economic-substance analysis, not as an afterthought.

Could a deliberate subsection 55(2) plan itself be a reportable or notifiable transaction?

It depends on the specific structure and fee arrangements involved, and this should be assessed on the facts rather than assumed either way. A series built around contingent fees, confidential structuring, or contractual protection against a successful CRA challenge, hallmarks the mandatory disclosure rules were designed to flag, is more likely to be reportable regardless of whether it also happens to trigger subsection 55(2) deliberately. Given that the 25 percent GAAR penalty applies only to undisclosed transactions, this determination should be made before implementation, not after a reassessment arrives.

Does the CDA advantage still work if the shareholder does not need the cash right away?

Not necessarily. The advantage described above depends on extracting the cash immediately, pairing the tax-free capital dividend with a taxable dividend sufficient to recover the RDTOH. It is a timing and integration mechanic, not a guarantee: if the shareholder would otherwise have left the funds inside the corporation and deferred personal tax, deliberately triggering subsection 55(2) to access the CDA sooner may simply accelerate tax and eliminate the deferral advantage the shareholder already had. The comparison has to be run on the specific facts and time horizon, not assumed.

Given 3295940 and the open questions that remain, what should taxpayers do now?

Treat the CDA advantage as a byproduct to be identified after the fact in a transaction with its own independent, non-tax rationale, not as the reason for the transaction. Compute and document safe income before any dividend is paid, keep a contemporaneous record of the commercial purpose and of the realistic alternative transactions considered, and avoid circular cash flows, offsetting notes or redemptions, and accommodation parties, which are now express statutory indicators of a lack of economic substance. Because the abuse analysis for deliberately triggering subsection 55(2) remains fact-specific even after 3295940, taxpayers structuring a reorganization around subsection 55(2) in either direction should get advice before implementation, not after a reassessment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.