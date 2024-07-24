ARTICLE
24 July 2024

Bill C-69: Implementation Of Certain 2024 Federal Budget Tax Measures

Bill C-69,Budget Implementation Act, 2024, No. 1was passed by the Parliament and received royal assent on June 20, 2024. Bill C-69 contains provisions to implement certain tax measures announced in the 2024 federal budget:
Canada Tax
  1. The adoption ofGlobal Minimum Tax Actthat implements the OECD/G20 BEPS pillar two framework by imposing a top-up tax on certain entities with subsidiaries that enjoy a low tax rate overseas.
  2. The amendment to the alternative minimum tax rules by increasing the exemption amount, increasing the minimum tax rate, and removing certain deductions and credits.
  3. The introduction of a temporary $10 million capital gains exemption on the sale of a business to an employee ownership trust.

