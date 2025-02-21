What We're Watching: Winter Edition

With snow and cold temperatures settling in across the country this week, we hope you are staying safe and warm. The winter edition of "What We're Watching" features content that highlights the importance of the sovereignty of stories.

With snow and cold temperatures settling in across the country this week, we hope you are staying safe and warm. The winter edition of "What We're Watching" features content that highlights the importance of the sovereignty of stories. This season's selections explore responses to ongoing colonial violence, the vital role of comedy, and the intersection of filmmaking and Indigenous jurisdiction.

DOCUMENTARY

Yintah | Directed by Jennifer Wickham, Brenda Michell and Michael Toledano

As colonial forces conspired to criminalize Wet'suwet'en jurisdiction, we as filmmakers worked to uphold it.

-Jennifer Wickham

Yintah is a feature-length documentary that follows Howilhkat Freda Huson and Sleydo' Molly Wickham as they exercise their right to sovereignty and stewardship in the face of multiple pipelines proposed across Wetʼsuwetʼen territory.

The documentary was filmed over more than a decade before its release in 2024. Directors Wickham, Michell and Toledano describe how the filmmaking process was directly informed by Wet'suwet'en laws and decision-making structures.

Yintah premiered at film festivals last March and was released on Netflix in the fall. Look out for upcoming screenings across the country on the film's official website.

TV SERIES

North of North | Directed by Stacey Aglok MacDonald & Alethea Arnaquq-Baril

The only way out of a bad situation is through the bad situation and why not laugh along the way?

-Anna Lambe (actor, North of North)

North of North is a new comedy series featuring Siaja (Anna Lambe), a young Inuk woman finding her way amidst a major life transition. The series is co-created by Inuit filmmakers Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril (working together as Red Marrow Media), also known for co-producing The Grizzlies (2018).

The series was filmed in Nunavut, where comedy and humour are a staple, according to the co-creators. Listen to an interview with Aglok MacDonald and Arnaquq-Baril on the importance of comedy and the decision to film the series entirely in the north.

Watch the trailer and catch Season 1 on CBC Gem, coming to Netflix later this spring.

POETRY

Teeth | Dallas Hunt

What sort of narratives might be possible for Indigenous writers if we weren't circumscribed by this desire to be legible or palatable to particular audiences?

-Dallas Hunt

Teeth (2024) is Dallas Hunt's second collection of poetry, exploring themes of grief, survival and colonial power structures, but also the persistence of Indigenous joy. Teeth follows Hunt's first poetry collection, Creeland (2021) and children's book, Awâsis and the World-Famous Bannock(2019). Hunt is a member of Wapsewsipi (Swan River) First Nation in Treaty 8.

Read more about Hunt's new collection and his reflections on writing here.Buy Teeth through Nightwood Editions and at your local bookstore.

