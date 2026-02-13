Arbitration in Canada continued to evolve in 2025 as legislative reform, institutional rule updates and key judicial decisions shaped how arbitration agreements are interpreted and applied. Developments throughout the year addressed issues such as procedural fairness and arbitrator bias, stepped dispute resolution clauses, enforcement of foreign awards, consumer arbitration and the increasing influence of artificial intelligence on arbitral proceedings.

We present our annual Arbitration: 2025 Year in Review, which provides a comprehensive overview of key legislative, institutional and case law developments affecting domestic and international arbitration in Canada, along with our outlook on trends expected to shape arbitration practice in 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances. Specific Questions relating to this article should be addressed directly to the author.

