Canada's Top Court Is Considering Offering Mediation. Some Are Wondering: Why?

Interviewed by the National Post, Paul-Erik Veel shares his views on the Supreme Court of Canada's consideration of offering mediation services for cases it declines to hear. Chief Justice Richard Wagner mentioned the idea in a podcast, suggesting that mediation could help resolve disputes in cases that the court doesn't accept, particularly family law matters.

...

"The Supreme Court is there as an institution to resolve broad questions of national importance, not to help solve individual disputes outside of the formal process,"

"While mediation may be helpful at many stages, it strikes me as less helpful in cases where leave has been dismissed and a case has hit the end of the road. I'm always interested in the Chief Justice's ideas for the court, but I have some difficulty seeing as how this squares with the role of the institution generally."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.