Blakes Competitive Edge™: December 2025 Update

Welcome to the December issue of Blakes Competitive Edge, a monthly publication of the Blakes Competition, Antitrust & Foreign Investment group. Blakes Competitive Edge provides an overview of recent developments in Canadian competition and foreign investment law, including updates on enforcement activity by the Canadian Competition Bureau (Bureau), recent initiatives and key trends.

Key Highlights

The Bureau has completed slightly more merger reviews year-to-date in 2025 (204) compared to the same period in 2024 (198), an increasecompared to the same period in 2023 (182). The average length of reviews year-to-date in 2025 was 41calendar days, slightly higher than the average review length of 40days over the same period in 2024.

The Bureau announces the resignation of Commissioner of Competition (Commissioner) Matthew Boswell.

A new Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture is appointed.

The Government of Canada announces a commitment by the United Arab Emirates to invest up to C$70-billion in Canada.

Competition Act

Merger Monitor

November 1 – November 30, 2025 Highlights

16merger reviews announced; 18merger reviews completed, with reviews taking 37calendar days on average

Primary industries of completed reviews: real estate and rental and leasing (28%); manufacturing (28%); mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction (11%)

8 transactions received an Advanced Ruling Certificate (44%); 9 transactions received a No Action Letter (50%); one transaction was resolved through other means

January – November 30, 2025 Highlights

211merger reviews announced, 204merger reviews completed, with reviews taking 41calendar days on average

Primary industries of completed reviews: real estate and rental and leasing (17%); manufacturing (15%); mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction (14%); finance and insurance (13%); wholesale trade (8%)

115transactions received a No Action Letter (57%); 79transactions received an Advance Ruling Certificate (39%); 7transactions were resolved through other means; 2transactions were resolved via consent agreement; and 1transaction was abandoned by the merging parties

Merger Reviews Completed Year to Date Through November 30, 2025 by Primary Industry