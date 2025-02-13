ARTICLE
13 February 2025

"Buy Canadian" Movement Gains Momentum: Melissa Tehrani Speaks With BNN Bloomberg On Advertising Rules

Speaking recently with BNN Bloomberg, Melissa Tehrani, leader of Gowling WLG's national advertising and product regulatory group, weighed in on the growing "Buy Canadian"...
Melissa Tehrani
Speaking recently with BNN Bloomberg, Melissa Tehrani, leader of Gowling WLG's national advertising and product regulatory group, weighed in on the growing "Buy Canadian" movement and the legal considerations businesses must keep in mind when making domestic origin claims.

"We're seeing the 'Buy Canadian' movement gain momentum, with social media comparisons of U.S. and Canadian brands. It's great to see Canadians supporting local businesses, but many may not be aware of the rules and thresholds for making 'Buy Canadian' or 'Made in Canada' claims," said Melissa.

To read the full article, click the link below (subscription may be required):

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

