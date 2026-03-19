Intra-group Services: OECD Guidelines And Remuneration Criteria

Understand how the OECD Guidelines guide the substantiation, pricing, and determination of remuneration for services provided between companies within the same corporate group

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Understand how the OECD Guidelines guide the substantiation, pricing, and determination of remuneration for services provided between companies within the same corporate group

The blog "International Taxation," is a space dedicated to the qualified analysis of relevant topics in Tax Law applied to cross-border operations. Coordinated by Tax partner Victor Polizelli and international tax specialist Javier Bonilla, the blog seeks to deepen technical and practical discussions that impact the reality of multinational companies.

In this post, we address intra-group services from the perspective of the OECD Guidelines, exploring fundamental concepts, evidentiary criteria, remuneration methods, and reflections on the application of margins. Read the full text below, followed by its Spanish version.

Intra-group services

Chapter VII of the OECD Guidelines1 brings together the recommendations related to the provision of services between related parties. These recommendations can be grouped into several main aspects:

Evidence of the effective provision of services.

The OECD considers that an activity performed by a member of a business group may be regarded as a service to other members when that activity provides them with some type of benefit or utility in a broad sense, and those other members would therefore be willing to pay for it.

Determination of service remuneration.

The OECD Guidelines state that if the service is provided to a single recipient, or if the service can be individualized for each recipient, its remuneration should be determined on an individualized basis. In such cases, it is considered more appropriate to establish a direct charging method for each recipient, in which the cost of the service must be individually identified.

Most appropriate method to determine remuneration.

The OECD does not establish a specific method as the most appropriate for determining the remuneration for services rendered. Any of the five methods provided for may be used:

Comparable uncontrolled price

Resale price

Cost plus

Profit split

Transactional net margin

For example, since in services one of the most determining elements is the cost incurred in providing them, it is often considered more appropriate to use methods based on those costs: the cost-plus method and the transactional net margin method. In both cases, it is necessary to consider the individualized costs that make up the total cost of the service and the degree of comparability with the comparable(s) used, introducing adjustments when necessary to increase the level of comparability.

Need to apply a margin on costs.

The OECD Guidelines analyze whether or not it is necessary to apply a profit margin to the costs incurred in providing a service.

(spanish version)

Los servicios intragrupo

El capítulo Vll de las directrices de la OCDE1 recoge las recomendaciones relativas a las prestaciones de servicios entre partes vinculadas. Dichas recomendaciones se pueden agrupar en varios grandes aspectos:

Prueba de la efectiva prestación de servicio

La OCDE considera que una actividad realizada por un miembro de un grupo empresarial puede ser considerada como servicio por parte de otros miembros, cuando dicha actividad representa para esos otros miembros la obtención de algún tipo de beneficio o utilidad en sentido genérico, estando por tanto dispuestos a pagar por ello.

Determinación de la remuneración del servicio

Las directrices de la OCDE consideran que si el servicio se presta a un solo destinatario o bien es posible individualizar el servicio para cada receptor del mismo, debe procederse a determinar la remuneración del mismo de una forma individualizada para cada receptor. En estos casos se considera más apropiado el establecer un método de cargo directo para cada receptor en el que se deberá individualizar el costo del servicio.

Método más apropiado para determinar la remuneración

La OCDE no establece ningún método específico como el más apropiado para la determinación de la remuneración de las prestaciones de servicios, pudiéndose utilizar por tanto cualquiera de los cinco métodos previstos:

precio libre comparable

precio de reventa

costo incrementado

división del beneficio

margen neto del conjunto de las operaciones

Por ejemplo, dado que en los servicios uno de los elementos más determinantes es el costo incurrido en la prestación de los mismos, en muchas ocasiones se considera más apropiado utilizar métodos que se basen en dichos costos: el método del costo incrementado y el del margen neto del conjunto de las operaciones. En ambos casos se tendrán que tener en cuenta los costos individualizados que integren la totalidad del costo del servicio y el grado de comparabilidad con el comparable o comparables utilizados, introduciéndose en su caso los ajustes necesarios para incrementar el grado de comparabilidad.

Necesidad de la aplicación de un margen sobre los costos

Las directrices de la OCDE reflexionan sobre la necesidad o no de aplicación de un margen de beneficio sobre los costos incurridos en la prestación de un servicio.

Footnote

1 OECD, Transfer Pricing Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and Tax Administrations, julho de 2010

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.