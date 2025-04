Brazil Energy Journal | Offshore Power Generation Law

Brazil has taken a strategic step in regulating the exploration of offshore energy potential with the recent Law No. 15,097/2025. This new framework establishes guidelines for granting concessions and authorizations for projects in the sector, promoting synergies with the oil and gas industry while driving the energy transition.

In the 15th edition of the Brazil Energy Journal, partners Débora Yanasse, Bruno Triani Belchior and Juliana Senna, along with associates Julia Braga Ribeiro and Guilherme Galiazzi, address the effects of this regulation, highlighting its potential to strengthen the hydrogen market, attract new investments, and supply renewable energy to data centers.

