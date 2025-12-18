Lei N.º 15.269/2025: Novo Guia Da Reforma Do Setor Elétrico

A Reforma do Setor Elétrico avança para um novo capítulo com a publicação da Lei n.º 15.269/2025, marco legal que incorpora diversos temas discutidos há anos no movimento da Modernização do Setor Elétrico, incluindo a abertura integral do mercado livre para consumidores de baixa tensão, a criação do Supridor de Última Instância (SUI), a redefinição das regras de autoprodução, e a reorganização dos encargos setoriais com impactos para geradores e consumidores.

O novo ambiente regulatório também endereça passivos históricos, como o tratamento para cortes de geração (curtailment) e a repactuação do risco hidrológico (GSF), e atribui novas competências para ANEEL, CCEE e EPE.

Diversos dispositivos da nova lei foram vetados e a tramitação dos referidos vetos no Congresso Nacional será concluída apenas no início de fevereiro de 2026.

Compreender essas mudanças legais e regulatórias é fundamental para planejar decisões de investimento e de gestão de riscos. Para facilitar a análise das mudanças introduzidas pela nova lei, o Novo Guia da Reforma do Setor Elétrico – Lei n.º 15.269/2025 apresenta uma sistematização detalhada dos principais temas tratados pelo novo marco legal.

O material completo está disponível para download abaixo.

