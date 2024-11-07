ANP Approves Studies For Three New Pre-Salt Blocks

The Brazilian Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) approved the geo-economic studies relating to three Pre-Salt Blocks in the Santos Basin—Quartzo, Calcedônia, and Opala—during the reserved session of its 1,147th Board Meeting,

The studies are part of the Opala project, and tie in to the Strategic Calendar of Geological and Economic Evaluations for the Pre-Salt Polygon, approved by the ANP on 2023 (Please see our Legal Update on the calendar).

The total area proposed is approximately 3,900 km² and is classified as having high potential. In addition, government estimates indicate effective conditions to support technically and financially viable projects in the region.

These studies have been submitted to the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) for evaluation for possible inclusion in future cycles of the Permanent Offer under the Production Sharing regime. Following the evaluation, the MME will propose to the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) the definition of the blocks to be tendered, as well as the parameters to be followed in future cycles.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.