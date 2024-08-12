Permanent Offer: ANP Sets Strategic Calendar Of Geo-Economic Assessments For 2024/2025

In order to promote transparency and predictability so that the market can direct its future investments more assertively, the Brazil's National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels ("ANP") approved, through Board Resolution No. 474/2024, the new Strategic Calendar of Geological and Economic Assessments ("Calendar") related to the Permanent Offer under the Concession Regime ("OPC") for the years 2024 and 2025.

The new Calendar prioritizes for 2024 the geoeconomic studies of the remaining areas of the Pelotas Basin and in the South of the Santos Basin, given their high mapped interest and associated potential.

For the year 2025, the Calendar includes:

the incorporation of the sedimentary basins of the Equatorial Margin, which are: Foz do Amazonas, Pará-Maranhão, Barreirinhas, Ceará and Potiguar;

the reassessment of the Campos, Espírito Santo (offshore) and Sergipe-Alagoas (offshore) basins;

the incorporation of Exploratory Frontier Onshore Basins;

the reassessment of the Mature Onshore Basins, such as: Recôncavo, Potiguar, Espírito Santo, Sergipe-Alagoas, Paraná, Parecis and Parnaíba;

the definition of technical parameters that aim to determine the inclusion or not in the OPC of returned fields, or those in process of being returned, as well as the areas surrounding them; and

periodic and continuous updating of the Calendar.

Board Resolution No. 474/2024 also determined that the Superintendence of Geological and Economic Assessment publish an updated schedule of activities associated with the Calendar in the first thirty days of 2025.

More information about the Calendar can be found on the ANP website, where the Calendar for the Permanent Offer under the Production Sharing Regime (OPP) is also included.