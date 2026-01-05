New Bid Opportunity: ANTAQ Prepares Bid For São Sebastião Port

The Brazilian National Waterway Transport Agency (ANTAQ) approved the opening of a second public hearing and consultation regarding the lease of area SSB01 at the Organized Port of São Sebastião, São Paulo. The consultation period will run from December 29 to January 27, 2026. This round aims to receive comments on changes introduced after the first consultation held from September 30 to December 13, 2024.

Key Changes to the Project

ANTAQ indicated that the most relevant updates include the inclusion of containerized cargo handling within the scope, the expansion of the lease area to 426,949 square meters, and an increase to mandatory investment commitments. The consultation will only accept contributions related to the draft documents made available specifically for this public hearing.

Process and Participation

Submissions must be made exclusively via ANTAQ's electronic form, which is available on its website. Supporting digital materials such as maps, drawings, and photos may be emailed to anexo_audiencia072025@antaq.gov.br. However, email attachments do not replace the mandatory submission of written comments through the electronic form. Participants without access to the necessary tools may use computers at ANTAQ's Secretariat-General in Brasília or at its regional offices, as listed on the agency's website.

Key Takeaways for Clients

The consultation period runs from December 29 to January 27, focusing on revised draft documents for the SSB01 lease at São Sebastião Port.

Scope now includes containerized cargo handling, expanding potential commercial opportunities for multi-purpose and logistics operators.

The lease area has been increased to 426,949 m², signaling greater operational capacity and infrastructure scale.

Mandatory investments have been increased; bidders should reassess capex assumptions, phasing, and financing structures.

Only comments tied to the published drafts will be considered; timely review of the consultation package is essential.

Submissions must be filed via the online form; supporting files may be emailed, but do not replace the formal filing requirement.

ANTAQ is offering on-site access to computers at its headquarters and regional offices for participants who need it.

Recommended Next Steps

Prospective bidders and interested stakeholders should review the revised draft documents, reassess demand, capacity, and investment models in light of the expanded scope and area, and prepare targeted submissions addressing technical, operational, and financial aspects within the consultation window.

