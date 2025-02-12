Ports & Maritime News | January 27-February 2, 2025

The Ports & Maritime team has compiled the sector's important news items for the week of January 27–February 2, to keep you in the loop.

On January 30, ANTAQ approved the Environmental and Aquatic Safety Agenda for 2025/2026. The agenda includes six projects, seven strategic actions, and six representation actions, with the aim of promoting best environmental and regulatory practices in the aquatic sector.

The goals of the agenda include the reduction of pollution, fuel efficiency, the creation of an environmental certification for navigation companies, and the inclusion of sustainable clauses in new contracts.

ANTAQ has mandated that port authorities submit semi-annual reports regarding their dredging plans.

On January 30, ANTAQ authorized a survey to identify Brazilian Navigation Companies (EBNs) with cabotage authorization that do not have appropriate ships for the chartering of larger vessels. The survey is in line with criticisms that question the granting of licenses to EBNs that use speedboats or smaller vessels to charter larger ships.

