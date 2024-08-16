The Central Bank of Brazil has significantly advanced the regulation of Pix and Open Finance, with the aim of optimizing and expanding their functionalities.

Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world’s leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Central Bank of Brazil has significantly advanced the regulation of Pix and Open Finance, with the aim of optimizing and expanding their functionalities. Among the most discussed innovations are Automatic Pix, Pix by Proximity, and International Pix.

These are not just advancements in payment technology—they are reconfigurations of the financial system's expectations and operations. They promise greater efficiency and accessibility, and have the potential to redefine how we interact with money and the global banking system.

Are we truly on the brink of a revolution, or are we just seeing another step in a gradual evolution?

This content will examine the potential impacts of these changes and how they stand apart from existing solutions. The attorneys at Tauil & Chequer Associated with Mayer Brown, well experienced in financial and regulatory law, are prepared to provide strategic guidance to financial institutions operating in the Open Finance environment.

To view the full article click here

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.