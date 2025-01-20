Brazil Passes Bio-Inputs Law

On December 24, 2024, Brazil passed Federal Law No. 15,070/2024 (the "Bio-inputs Law"). The Bio-inputs Law aims to regulate many aspects of the use of bio-inputs1 in the agricultural sector, including the production, import or export, transport and storage, and disposal of these materials.

The new law applies to all cultivation systems—including conventional, organic and agroecological—as well as to all bio-inputs used in farming. The control, registration, inspection, and supervision of applicable products and establishments falls to the federal, state or district body responsible for agricultural defense, within their respective scopes. At the federal level, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA) is responsible for these functions, and shall regulate the requirements for registering bio-inputs or bio-input inoculums, taking into account the purpose and category of each product.

Registration at MAPA is mandatory for biofactories, importers, exporters and traders of bio-inputs or bio-inputs inoculums, as well as bio-inputs and bio-inputs inoculums for commercial purposes. Production units and bio-inputs produced exclusively for personal use, or for research purposes, are exempt from registration, as are family-farm production units and bio-inputs intended exclusively for export—which registration will instead require a prior notice of production for export.

MAPA may establish other exemptions for low-risk products through its own regulations. The rule provides special protection for bio-inputs developed by family farming, indigenous peoples, and traditional communities, with the aim of protecting traditional knowledge and practices; these will have a specific regulation aimed at recognizing and supporting their specific characteristics. The law also empowers the executive branch to use financial mechanisms to encourage research, development, production, use and marketing of bio-inputs, which should focus on promoting socio-biodiversity and the bioeconomy.

The Bio-inputs Law establishes the Agricultural Defense Product and Establishment Registration Fee (TREPDA), tied to the regular exercise of administrative police power arising from registration activities, which will only be charged with evaluating and changing registrations that require technical analysis of bio-inputs, or establishments that produce bio-inputs for commercial purposes. The law's regulations will establish deadlines and transition rules so that all segments can adapt to the established procedures, accounting for the peculiarities of each product category. The executive branch will have 360 days to regulate the law, starting from the date of publication (i.e, December 19, 2025).

The Environmental, Climate Change, and ESG practice of Tauil & Chequer Advogados, associated with Mayer Brown, is available for further clarifications regarding this topic.

Footnote

1. Bio-inputs are biological products used for to promote agricultural development, such as fertilizers, beneficial insects, microbes, or other organisms.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.