Transparency International – Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI)

Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2024 is out—and Austria's ranking is alarming.

The CPI ranks 180 countries by perceived levels of public sector corruption, scoring them from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). Austria's ranking at 25th place marks its worst result since the CPI's inception—a dramatic decline from 20th last year and 13th just three years ago. Austria is now falling far behind other European countries.

Bettina Knoetzl, Partner at KNOETZL and Chair of Transparency International Austria, calls this "historic low" a wake-up call:

"Austria is among Europe's worst performers. The victims of corruption are not the corrupt but the general public. It is time for a change! The Freedom of Information Act (IFG) is a step in the right direction and a bold implementation will be the key to more transparency.

Austria's reputation as a business hub is suffering, and so is public trust. These are closely related events. Recent anti-corruption reforms, including the IFG, have not yet been reflected in the CPI, but will they be enough? Alongside high-profile scandals, recent questionable land deals continue to raise concerns.

"Austria was already penalized in the Index for the Ibiza scandal. But a series of smaller scandals show that our approach to integrity and transparency is still lacking," observes Knoetzl.

One thing is clear: Austria's old culture of shrouded secrecy must finally come to an end: "We carried over our old, well-kept official secrecy from the monarchy—it's time to put it in the basement. If we can ensure that decision-makers base their choices on objective reasoning, rather than on party affiliation, it would be a major step forward." Knoetzl mused in the interview with ORF.

Why does this ranking matter? Because trust in governance is essential. A declining CPI score signals eroding trust, demanding urgent action. Transparency isn't just an ideal—it's the foundation of a strong, fair and functioning democracy, and a resilient economy with opportunity.

As legal professionals, we are watching closely. Austria's commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and a corruption-free society cannot be taken for granted.

