International Anti-Corruption Day 2024

Every government should have an interest in making the fight against corruption a priority.

On International Anti-Corruption Day, marked yearly on 9 December, we are reminded of the critical importance of integrity in governance. Bettina Knoetzl recently sat down with Raffaela Lindorfer from KURIER Medienhaus to discuss Austria's corruption challenges and the opportunities for the

newly-formed government to lead by example. She reflected on the current state of affairs in Austria, advocating for anti-corruption / compliance training for public officials, higher salaries for public servants to reduce vulnerabilities, emphasizing the importance of state witnesses and whistleblowers in uncovering corruption and fostering accountability. She also called for an end of cronyism.

Her powerful message to the government: Transparency builds trust, it doesn't just strengthen democratic values. Transparency is a cornerstone of Austria's reputation as a thriving business hub. It's a driver of prosperity.



Bettina was also asked to share her thoughts with Patrick Budgen, of Guten Morgen Österreich at ORF, highlighting Austria's fall in the international corruption rankings – a troubling trend that threatens public sector trust. She puts forward the 10 Demands of Transparency International Austria, aimed at putting Austria back on track for a more transparent and trustworthy future.



What are your thoughts on making anti-corruption a priority?



Read the interview with Rafaella Lindorfer, Kurier here link

Watch the Interview with Patrick Budgen, "Guten Morgen Österreich", ORF here link

