Investigations Of Bribery, Bid Rigging, Fraud

WT Regional: Investigations, Crisis Response & Compliance Workshop, Wolf Theiss office Vienna
The workshop focused on detecting and preventing bribery and bid
rigging through strong internal controls, regular audits, and
monitoring of high-risk transactions. It addressed how to handle
statutory auditor concerns by ensuring transparency, solid
compliance programs, and detailed risk management
documentation.
Sectors most exposed to bribery and bid rigging, such as construction, defense, and healthcare, were highlighted due to large projects and government involvement.
