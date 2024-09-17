ARTICLE
17 September 2024

Investigations Of Bribery, Bid Rigging, Fraud

BK
Bär & Karrer

Contributor

WT Regional: Investigations, Crisis Response & Compliance Workshop, Wolf Theiss office Vienna
Austria Criminal Law
Authors

WT Regional: Investigations, Crisis Response & Compliance Workshop, Wolf Theiss office Vienna

The workshop focused on detecting and preventing bribery and bid rigging through strong internal controls, regular audits, and monitoring of high-risk transactions. It addressed how to handle statutory auditor concerns by ensuring transparency, solid compliance programs, and detailed risk management documentation.
Sectors most exposed to bribery and bid rigging, such as construction, defense, and healthcare, were highlighted due to large projects and government involvement.

