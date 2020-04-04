The current developments regarding the spread of SARS-CoV-2 across the globe pose significant challenges for individuals and businesses. New challenges are emerging, new questions arise. Therefore, we are continuously updating our coronavirus info corner with important legal information regarding various aspects of the corona crisis.
Browse through our articles or check out our FAQ section to stay on top of the most important legal developments. But most importantly, stay safe, stay healthy!
Ongoing Legal Updates
CEE updates
New rules in CEE countries regarding exports of medical equipment and medicinal products
Get an overview of new rules in CEE countries regarding exports of medical equipment and medicinal products – as per 18/03/2020 here.
Financings in times of crisis
How can macroeconomic implications of a crisis, which are not specific to a certain borrower or lender (or a group of borrowers or lenders), affect financing transactions. Read on here.
Country-specific updates
AUSTRIA
News Alert Austria: Implications of legislative measures taken for merger control clearances in Austria
The Austrian Parliament has passed a series of further legislative measures to meet the Covid-19 crisis last week. These measures include a general stay of deadlines in administrative and court proceedings. The law is in force as of 23 March 2020. The implications for merger control clearances in Austria are set out here.
COVID-19 Sonderverfahrensvorschriften für Verwaltungsbehörden, VwG, VwGH und VfGH
Am Abend des 19.03.2020 ist im Nationalrat ein Initiativantrag der beiden Regierungsparteien eingelangt. Vorderhand ist davon auszugehen, dass der Gesetzesantrag vom Nationalrat beschlossen wird. Neben zahlreichen wirtschafts-, sozial- und gesundheitspolitischen Maßnahmen soll im Rahmen des beantragten Sammelgesetzes (2. COVID-19-Gesetz) ein eigenes Bundesgesetz über Sonderverfahrensvorschriften für Verwaltungsbehörden, VwG, VwGH und VfGH beschlossen werden, um die (mittelbaren) Auswirkungen der Coronavirus-Krise auch in diesem Bereich einzudämmen. Hier weiterlesen.
Auswirkungen der Schließungen von Betriebsstätten auf Mietverträge
Am 15.03.2020 hat das Parlament das Bundesgesetz betreffend vorläufige Maßnahmen zur Verhinderung der Verbreitung von COVID-19 (COVID-19-Maßnahmengesetz – BGBl I 12/2020) verabschiedet. Dieses Gesetz gibt dem Bundesminister für Gesundheit die Möglichkeit, mit einer Verordnung das bundesweite Betreten von Betriebsstätten oder nur bestimmten Betriebsstätten zum Zweck des Erwerbs von Waren und Dienstleistungen zu untersagen, soweit dies zur Verhinderung der Verbreitung von COVID-19 erforderlich ist. Hier weiterlesen.
Baustellen in Zeiten der Coronakrise
Die vom Gesundheitsminister auf Grundlage des COVID-19 Maßnahmengesetzes erlassene Verordnung BGBl II 96/2020 enthält ein Betretungsverbot nur für Kundenbereiche von Betriebsstätten des Handels und von Dienstleistungsunternehmen. Bauarbeiten sind aber Produktionsleistungen (Bauwerkverträge) und weder Handel noch Dienstleistung. Es bedarf daher für den Weiterbetrieb von Baustellen auch keiner expliziten Ausnahme von Baustellen unter § 2 dieser Verordnung. Hier weiterlesen.
Auswirkungen der COVID-19-Krise auf Verjährungsfristen
Das 2. COVID-19 Gesetz, das nach der Kundmachung im Bundesgesetzblatt (BGBl 16/I/2020) mit Beginn des 22.03.2020 in Kraft getreten ist, enthält auch ein Bundesgesetz betreffend Begleitmaßnahmen zu COVID-19 in der Justiz. Dort findet sich in § 2 auch eine materiell-rechtlich bedeutsame Bestimmung: Die Zeit vom Inkrafttreten dieses Bundesgesetzes am 22.03.2020 bis zum Ablauf des 30.04.2020 wird in die Zeit, in der bei einem Gericht eine Klage oder ein Antrag zu erheben oder eine Erklärung abzugeben ist, nicht eingerechnet. Hier weiterlesen.
Bauvertragsrecht - Behinderungen der Leistungserbringung durch COVID-19
Das Auftreten von COVID-19 ist argumentierbar ein Fall höherer Gewalt. Diese ist der neutralen Sphäre zuzuordnen. Die sich daraus für Bauvorhaben ergebenden Konsequenzen hängen von den Werkverträgen ab. Haben Auftraggeber und Auftragnehmer die Anwendbarkeit der ÖNORM B 2110 nicht vereinbart, gilt das ABGB. Hier weiterlesen.
Einführung von Kurzarbeit infolge des Coronavirus
Als Instrument zur Aufrechterhaltung des Beschäftigungsstandes hat sich die Kurzarbeit in wirtschaftlich schwierigen Zeiten, wie etwa während der Finanz- und Wirtschaftskrise 2008/2009, bewährt. Auch aktuell wird aufgrund der Auswirkungen des Coronavirus auf die Wirtschaft die Einführung von Kurzarbeit in den Unternehmen intensiv geprüft. Hier weiterlesen.
CZECH REPUBLIC
Czech Republic: What changes will impact your business in connection with COVID-19?
Over the last couple of days the Czech Republic joined the ranks of countries in which day-to-day life has been markedly disrupted not only by the occurrence of COVID-19 ("coronavirus"), but in particular by the crisis measures adopted by public authorities to prevent further spread of the disease. Read on here.
Czech Republic: Coronavirus from the employer's perspective (updated)
With regard to the current situation related to coronavirus, we provide information on (i) the latest measures adopted by the Czech authorities, (ii) recommended prevention, (iii) possible measures to be taken by employers, and (iv) where to find relevant information provided by public authorities. Read on here.
CROATIA
COVID-19 Update – Croatia – Tax / Banking & Finance
On 19 March 2020 the Croatian Parliament adopted a series of laws aiming to reduce the adverse effects of the coronavirus on the Croatian economy. The laws are complemented by measures taken by, among others, the Croatian National Bank and the Croatian Government. This update outlines the amendments to tax law and measures affecting the financial sector. Read on here.
HUNGARY
Hungary: Information notice on the conditions of employment with regards to the appearance and spread of the coronavirus
The appearance and spread of the coronavirus in Hungary made extraordinary measures necessary. Therefore, the Government of Hungary decided to declare a "state of emergency" on 11 March 2020 and introduced numerous preventive measures, with practically immediate effect. Read on here.
Hungary: Extraordinary measures impact the Hungarian banking sector
On 18 March the Hungarian prime minister announced extraordinary measures to be taken as a result of the national emergency caused by COVID-19. Most of these measures have a strong impact on the Hungarian economy; in particular, the banking sector. Read on here.
SERBIA
The Serbian Commission for State Aid publishes a notice on the application of state aid rules during the coronavirus pandemic
In response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, and following a similar announcement by the European Commission, on 17 March the Serbian Commission for State Aid Control ("Commission") published the Notice on the Application of the Rules for Granting State Aid in the Emerging COVID-19 Situation ("Notice"). Read on here.
SLOVAKIA
Slovakia: Coronavirus from the employer's perspective
Given the coronavirus crisis impacting the Slovak economy and employment, we have prepared an overview of information on (i) the recent measures introduced by the Slovak public authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Slovak Republic, (ii) recommended prevention, (iii) possible measures to be taken by employers, and (iv) planed measures announced by the government of the Slovak Republic aiming to help business overcome the negative impact of the current crisis. Read on here.
Frequently Asked Questions Answered
For frequently asked questions, we have created a dedicated area to find answers. Browse through the Q&As (in German) – which we constantly update!
