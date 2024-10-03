New Mobile App For Biometrics Collection For Certain Eligible Visa Applicants

The Department of Home Affairs has launched a new free mobile phone app, called the Australian Immi App, that allows eligible visa applicants who have previously provided biometrics at an Australian biometric collection center to provide facial biometrics and passport details for their visa applications without visiting a collection center. The Department will initially release the app to visa applicants in Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand (including foreign nationals residing in New Zealand). Eligible applicants will receive a letter from the Department inviting them to download and use the app. The app intends to make the visa application process simpler, supporting travel between Australia and the Pacific. It is not clear when the app will be made available to users in other countries; we will report on related developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.