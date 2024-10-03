Renew Your Subclass 155 Visa: Avoid Being Stuck Outside Australia

For Australian permanent residents, the Subclass 155 Visa (RRV) is crucial for maintaining the ability to travel in and out of Australia. If you're a permanent resident planning to travel overseas, it's important to understand the significance of renewing this visa. Failure to do so could result in the unfortunate situation of being stuck outside Australia and applying for an RRV outside Australia, unable to return to the life and opportunities you've established there, until your RRV Application is processed and granted.

What is the Resident Return Visa?

The Subclass 155 RRV is a visa designed for Australian permanent residents or former permanent residents who wish to remain in Australia indefinitely and travel overseas. While permanent residency grants the right to live in Australia indefinitely, the ability to travel in and out of the country is not indefinite. The travel rights granted under permanent residency typically expire after five years or one year, depending on certain circumstances. To continue traveling after this period, renewing your travel facility with a Subclass 155 visa is essential.

Why is Renewing Your RRV Crucial?

Maintaining Your Travel Rights: If you are a permanent resident and your travel rights expire, you won't be able to return to Australia without a valid visa. This visa extends your travel facility, allowing you to re-enter Australia after traveling abroad. Without it, if you leave the country, you could find yourself stranded outside, unable to return, which can disrupt your personal and professional life.

Avoid Being Stuck Abroad: The global situation over recent years has shown how unpredictable travel can become. There have been numerous cases where individuals have left Australia, unaware that their travel rights under permanent residency had expired. In these cases, people had to apply for a new visa from overseas, a process that can take time and may not be guaranteed, especially if your ties to Australia aren't strong enough. If you are caught in such a situation, you could be stuck abroad for months, facing significant financial, emotional, and logistical hardships.

Ensuring Peace of Mind: Renewing your this visa before it expires gives you peace of mind. Whether you're traveling for work, family, or leisure, knowing that you can return to Australia without hassle is invaluable. With a valid RRV, you won't have to worry about your status or face delays at the border upon return.

Who Should Apply?

You should apply for the this visa if:

Your permanent residency travel rights have expired or are about to expire.

You plan to travel internationally and wish to ensure you can re-enter Australia without any complications.

You are eligible for the Subclass 155 visa if you have spent at least two years in Australia over the last five years. If not, you may still be eligible if you can demonstrate substantial ties to Australia, such as family, employment, or business connections.

Applicants with Criminal Convictions

For individuals with criminal records, renewing their RRV while onshore is even more critical. This is because any RRV application involving character concerns must undergo assessment by the Visa Applicant Character Consideration Unit (VACCU). Applying offshore can significantly complicate the process, as VACCU's character assessment may take considerable time and could result in delays or even a refusal. Being outside Australia during this period could leave you stranded, with limited recourse to return. By renewing your RRV while still in Australia, you reduce the risk of being unable to re-enter the country, ensuring that any character-related concerns can be addressed without jeopardizing your residency status.

The Resident Return Visa is a critical component of maintaining your permanent residency rights in Australia. Without renewing it, you risk being stuck overseas, unable to return to the country where you've built your life. Timely renewal ensures that your travel rights remain intact, providing you with the freedom and security to travel as needed, knowing you can always come back home. Plan ahead, renew to avoid the risk of being caught out of Australia without the means to return.

