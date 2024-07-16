Longer Business Visitor Visa Validity Available For Nationals From ASEAN Countries And Timor-Leste

The Department of Home Affairs recently announced that it now allows longer visa validity for business visitors from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries (excluding Myanmar) and Timor-Leste. Nationals from these countries, who filed their Business Visitor (subclass 600) visa applications after April 1, 2024, are now granted a multiple-entry visa valid for up to five years (up from three years). Holders can stay in Australia for up to three months per visit and may conduct business activities such as negotiating contracts, making general business or employment enquiries, participating in conferences or trade fairs, and attending official government visits. Additionally, the Australian government is also set to expand the 10-year Visitor Visa Frequent Traveler stream to cover nationals from ASEAN countries (excluding Myanmar) and Timor-Leste later this year. These changes enhance Australia's Migration Strategy by increasing international mobility, fostering regional relationships, and strengthening community connections between ASEAN countries and Australia.

