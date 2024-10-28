Why you should keep your will with a lawyer

A Will is one of the most important legal documents you will ever create. A properly drafted Will can ensure that your loved ones are looked after, but once you have taken this crucial step, what should you do with the original document?

As the original Will is required to administer a deceased estate, it is important to keep the Will somewhere safe.

Many people choose to store their Will and other documents at home or with a friend, but as the below points show, there are several reasons why this may not be the best strategy.

1. Loss or damage

Like many documents, it can be easy to misplace a Will at home. Documents can be accidentally thrown away, get lost when moving house or become damaged due to fire or flooding.

If an original Will is lost, a Court will presume the Will has been revoked and destroyed, undoing the time and effort you took to put a proper Will in place.

Likewise, if a Will shows signs of significant damage, a Court may take this as a sign you intend to destroy your Will, with the intention of revoking it.

2. Tampering or theft of a Will

When a Will is stored at home, it increases the possibility of the document being looked at or tampered with without your consent.

This can lead to the Will being deemed invalid or in the case of theft, your Will being unable to be located, resulting in your assets being distributed differently to how you intended.

3. Access

In the event of your death, your loved ones need to be able to locate your documents quickly. If the Will is stored at home, your loved ones may not be able to find it or physically get to your property in a timely manner, causing unnecessary delay and expense to your estate.

Storing your Will with a lawyer

Thankfully the problems above can be easily solved by keeping your Will with a lawyer, rather than at home.

A professionally stored Will significantly reduces the possibility of loss or damage to your Will and ensures that only people authorised by you can access the documents.

