Michael Byrnes appeared on Nights with John Stanley on 2GB and 4BC on 28 October 2024 to discuss secretly recording by employees in the workplace

To listen to the interview click here.

For further information please contact:

Michael Byrnes, Partner

Phone: +61 2 9233 5544

Email: mjb@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.