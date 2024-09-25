At the time the deceased signed the BDBN, he lacked mental capacity to enter that transaction.

The decision to enter into a BDBN is a complex one. The deceased's ability to comprehend material of significant complexity was impaired when he signed the BDBN.

When the deceased gave his lawyer instructions to prepare the BDBN, the lawyer was so concerned that she made a file note of their conversation, noting of the deceased that he "Sounds confused. Medication?... Concerned re capacity --> sounded drugged up."

On the day that the deceased signed the BDBN, he had been transferred to the ICU because he was so ill, and he had been given doses of morphine and lorazepam. As the medical expert testified: "...the hospital records suggest that [the patient] was drowsy... and a person who is affected by morphine and lorazepam to the extent they are drowsy will also experience effects of difficulty concentrating and impaired comprehension, particularly in matters of some complexity."

This last-minute change by the deceased went against his carefully considered estate plans, which he had previously discussed in detail with his lawyer. He had been clear that he wanted his death benefit paid to his estate, so his executors could discharge liabilities using those funds. He had also expressed concerns that his spouse was not a good saver, that she would not be able to manage assets on her own, that she might re-partner in the future and that the assets he had accumulated for the benefit of his children would not be protected if there was an outright gift or sole control given to her.

The court must find that the deceased lacked mental capacity to sign the BDBN and so it is void and unenforceable.

At the time my spouse signed the BDBN, he had mental capacity to enter that transaction.

A BDBN is not a particularly complicated document, and my spouse was absolutely capable of comprehending it at the time he signed it. He was a highly intelligent man with a general medical practice for many years and degrees in medicine, economics and law, as well as a masters degree in business administration. Even during the final days before he died, he was able to have detailed conversations with his doctors about his medical condition and his professional life.

My partner also signed his will only days before he died, at a time when his morphine dosage was at its peak, and no one is disputing his testamentary capacity. So why wouldn't he also have capacity to sign the BDBN?

I visited my spouse on the day that his lawyer wrote her file note questioning his capacity. He did not appear drowsy, confused, or have difficulty concentrating. In fact, it was the best I had seen him in a long time.

When my spouse requested that his lawyer prepare the BDBN, he gave a reasonable explanation for changing his mind. He told her that his accountant had advised him that he should pay the money directly to me for tax reasons. Then, when he signed the BDBN, he reaffirmed this. His doctor asked him: "Do you know what you are signing?" and my spouse said that the document related to his will and that it would prevent his spouse from being "taxed out of her brains".

The medical expert has acknowledged that it was not possible to know the extent to which my spouse's cognitive function was impaired due to the medications administered. No one has given any positive evidence that my spouse could not understand the consequences of signing the BDBN.

In any event, even if my partner was cognitively impaired on the day he signed the BDBN, the BDBN was nevertheless valid, since it was executed in accordance with instructions he had given two days earlier, at which time he fully understood what he was doing.

The court must find that my spouse had mental capacity to sign the BDBN and so it is valid and binding.