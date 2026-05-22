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After a lot owner was successful in its claim for damages in an apartment building as a result of an owners corporation’s breach of statutory duty under section 106(1) of the Strata Schemes Management Act 2015, the Tribunal applied rule 38 of the Civil and Administrative Rules 2014 (r38) to award costs despite the ultimate award being less than $30,000.
In the case of Oberto Pty Ltd v The Owners Strata Plan No 2004 No 2 (Oberto), the respondent tried to argue against the application of r38 on the question of costs because they had ‘pre-paid’ some of the ultimate damages awarded to the applicant. The Tribunal did not accept this argument.
Given that the claim made in Oberto had exceeded $30,000, the Tribunal relied on cases that dealt with similar circumstances being Allen v TriCare (Hastings) Ltd [2017] NSWCATAP 25 and Owners SP 63341 v Malachite Holdings PL [2018] NSWCATAP to confirm that r38 is concerned with the amount claimed or in dispute, and not the value of the rights affected.
The respondent’s attempt to treat monies paid prior to the hearing as a ‘separate resolved issue’ in an effort to reduce the amount to be considered on the question of costs under r38, that is, trying to bring the amount in question under $30,000, failed.
The Tribunal, agreeing with the position of the applicant, did not believe the payment was separate and instead stated that it was made with the intent that the respondent had simply accepted that aspect of the claim. The payment was not the product of negotiation, compromise, or a consent outcome regardless.
The respondent had equally sought to rely on two Calderbank offers it had sent to the applicant, both amounting to substantially less than the amount claimed. The Tribunal had equally dismissed the notion of both Calderbank offers as it highlighted that on neither occasion had the Owners adequately considered the current cost position of Oberto to the date of each offer and simultaneously failed to show that non-acceptance of the offers would be unreasonable.
Link to the case: https://www.caselaw.nsw.gov.au/decision/19d425f8aeabf70a6e89f3ba
For further information please contact:
Michael Byrnes, Partner
Phone: + 61 2 9233 5544
Email: mjb@swaab.com.au
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